TV Series

Register Citizen

‘Ghosts’ on CBS Had Most-Watched Comedy Premiere of the Fall TV Season, Overtaking Even ‘Young Sheldon’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The Season 2 premiere of “Ghosts” saw a 50% increase in viewership after seven days of multiplatform viewing, Variety has learned exclusively. The episode brought in an impressive 6.15 million viewers when it first aired, according to Live + Same Day data, and CBS confirmed that delayed viewing via DVR and other platforms brought that number to 9.23 million.
Register Citizen

Dwayne Johnson ‘Absolutely’ Plans to Make a Black Adam vs. Superman Movie: ‘That Is the Whole Point of This, Man’

Dwayne Johnson recently told CinemaBlend that “the whole point” of bringing Black Adam to the big screen in his own standalone movie is so that one day he can make a Black Adam vs. Superman movie. Johnson has often been asked by fans which character would win in a fight (“It depends on who’s playing Superman,” he said at Comic-Con over the summer). When asked directly if he “intends to make a movie where Black Adam fights [Superman],” Johnson replied: “Absolutely. That is the whole point of this, man.”
Register Citizen

Brooke Karzen Exits Warner Horizon as Head of Unscripted Television

Brooke Karzen is stepping down from her post as executive vice president and head of Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, Variety has learned. She shared the news with staff via a memo on Monday. Karzen, who is best known for spearheading “The Bachelor” franchise, has been at Warner Horizon for 22...
Register Citizen

Tito Puente and His Musical Legacy Honored in Animated Google Doodle

Tito Puente, the influential Nuyroican musician and entertainer, is being honored in a new animated Google Doodle. The animated doodle highlighting Puente’s musical career, illustrated by New York-based Puerto Rican artist Carlos Aponte, will be visible on the main page of the search engine throughout Tuesday (Oct. 11). The doodle coincides with U.S. Hispanic Heritage Month and also comes on the one-year anniversary of the unveiling of the Tito Puente Monument in New York City’s East Harlem.
Register Citizen

‘Rosaline’ Review: Witty Comedy Reimagines ‘Romeo and Juliet’ From a Forgotten Ex’s Feminist Perspective

Avid Shakespeare buffs might already be familiar with Rosaline. She’s not technically in “Romeo and Juliet,” but her name is briefly mentioned in the Bard’s tragedy all the same as an early romantic interest of Romeo Montague. Remember the original lover he follows into a party thrown by his family’s notorious adversaries, the Capulets, only to be struck by the sight of her cousin Juliet? Charming and witty despite being tidily formulaic and a little too tame, Karen Maine’s “Rosaline” delightfully assumes the unsung cousin’s perspective in Renaissance Italy, invading the era with a contemporary tongue and attitude amplified by stringy covers of modern tunes like “All by Myself” and “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love).”
Register Citizen

Film Review: Ponniyin Selvan: Part One

The film, with screenplay by Ratnam, Jayamohan and Kumaravel, is mostly faithful to Kalki Krishnamurthy’s five novels, the trio has streamlined the historical fiction first serialized in the 1950s in the Tamil magazine Kalki before being translated into multiple other languages, including English. They were based on the great ruler Raja Raja Chola (Chola, king of kings), who expanded his empire from modern-day Tamilnadu all the way north to the Ganges.
Register Citizen

Pusha T: The Rise and Reign of a Self-Made King

This story is part of Rolling Stone’s third annual Grammy Preview issue, released ahead of the start of first-round Grammy voting on Oct. 13th. We spoke to some of the year’s biggest artists about the albums and singles that could earn them a statue come February, made our best predictions for the nominees in the top categories, and more, providing a full guide to what to watch for in the lead-up to the 2023 awards. Pusha T stars on the issue’s cover.
Register Citizen

Elizabeth Chan Releases Her 12th Original Christmas Album, Extending a Queenly Record

The word “contested” shows up a lot lately in singer-songwriter Elizabeth Chan’s world, as she made headlines this summer for going to court to try to ensure that Mariah Carey is not legally granted sole possession of the “Queen of Christmas” tag, which has also been applied to her. But there’s at least one aspect of what Chan does that will likely continue to go unchallenged. With her 12th album, “12 Months of Christmas,” coming out this week, Chan further breaks her own record for having the most all-original Christmas albums in circulation of any nationally established pop artist.
Register Citizen

Sales Agent Dutch Features Rebrands as SKOOP Media (EXCLUSIVE)

Dutch Features Global Entertainment (“Mocro Maffia”), an Amsterdam- and LA-based sales agent, is rebranding as SKOOP Media. The company, which is turning 10 this year, has been expanding its services and portfolio of TV, films and content across all media. Under its new brand name, SKOOP Media will continue developing, financing and distributing high-end European drama series and feature films.
