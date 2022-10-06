Read full article on original website
‘Ghosts’ on CBS Had Most-Watched Comedy Premiere of the Fall TV Season, Overtaking Even ‘Young Sheldon’ (EXCLUSIVE)
The Season 2 premiere of “Ghosts” saw a 50% increase in viewership after seven days of multiplatform viewing, Variety has learned exclusively. The episode brought in an impressive 6.15 million viewers when it first aired, according to Live + Same Day data, and CBS confirmed that delayed viewing via DVR and other platforms brought that number to 9.23 million.
Dwayne Johnson ‘Absolutely’ Plans to Make a Black Adam vs. Superman Movie: ‘That Is the Whole Point of This, Man’
Dwayne Johnson recently told CinemaBlend that “the whole point” of bringing Black Adam to the big screen in his own standalone movie is so that one day he can make a Black Adam vs. Superman movie. Johnson has often been asked by fans which character would win in a fight (“It depends on who’s playing Superman,” he said at Comic-Con over the summer). When asked directly if he “intends to make a movie where Black Adam fights [Superman],” Johnson replied: “Absolutely. That is the whole point of this, man.”
See Reunited ‘Veep’ and ‘The West Wing’ Casts Come Together for Livestream Benefit
The casts of Veep and The West Wing, two of Rolling Stone’s 100 Best TV Shows of All Time, reunited virtually for a livestream crossover event Sunday to raise funds for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. “The ultimate team-up!” Veep showrunner David Mandel tweeted Sunday to announce the event....
Chris Albrecht Put on Administrative Leave by Legendary Television as New HBO Book Arrives
Legendary Television president Chris Albrecht has been placed on a leave of absence by the company, a spokesperson for Legendary confirmed to Variety Monday. No official reason for the exec’s leave of absence was provided. Albrecht has been benched just as an upcoming book, “It’s Not TV: The Spectacular...
Brooke Karzen Exits Warner Horizon as Head of Unscripted Television
Brooke Karzen is stepping down from her post as executive vice president and head of Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, Variety has learned. She shared the news with staff via a memo on Monday. Karzen, who is best known for spearheading “The Bachelor” franchise, has been at Warner Horizon for 22...
Tito Puente and His Musical Legacy Honored in Animated Google Doodle
Tito Puente, the influential Nuyroican musician and entertainer, is being honored in a new animated Google Doodle. The animated doodle highlighting Puente’s musical career, illustrated by New York-based Puerto Rican artist Carlos Aponte, will be visible on the main page of the search engine throughout Tuesday (Oct. 11). The doodle coincides with U.S. Hispanic Heritage Month and also comes on the one-year anniversary of the unveiling of the Tito Puente Monument in New York City’s East Harlem.
Rising Nigerian Star Asake Storms New York With ‘Mr. Money With the Vibe’ Tour: Concert Review
Fast-rising Nigerian star Asake roared into New York Friday night with a show in support of his debut album, “Mr. Money With the Vibe,” which features Afrobeats icon Burna Boy as well as American rapper Russ. Asake (full name: Ahmed Ololade) released his first single in 2018 and...
‘Rosaline’ Review: Witty Comedy Reimagines ‘Romeo and Juliet’ From a Forgotten Ex’s Feminist Perspective
Avid Shakespeare buffs might already be familiar with Rosaline. She’s not technically in “Romeo and Juliet,” but her name is briefly mentioned in the Bard’s tragedy all the same as an early romantic interest of Romeo Montague. Remember the original lover he follows into a party thrown by his family’s notorious adversaries, the Capulets, only to be struck by the sight of her cousin Juliet? Charming and witty despite being tidily formulaic and a little too tame, Karen Maine’s “Rosaline” delightfully assumes the unsung cousin’s perspective in Renaissance Italy, invading the era with a contemporary tongue and attitude amplified by stringy covers of modern tunes like “All by Myself” and “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love).”
Film Review: Ponniyin Selvan: Part One
The film, with screenplay by Ratnam, Jayamohan and Kumaravel, is mostly faithful to Kalki Krishnamurthy’s five novels, the trio has streamlined the historical fiction first serialized in the 1950s in the Tamil magazine Kalki before being translated into multiple other languages, including English. They were based on the great ruler Raja Raja Chola (Chola, king of kings), who expanded his empire from modern-day Tamilnadu all the way north to the Ganges.
Pusha T: The Rise and Reign of a Self-Made King
This story is part of Rolling Stone’s third annual Grammy Preview issue, released ahead of the start of first-round Grammy voting on Oct. 13th. We spoke to some of the year’s biggest artists about the albums and singles that could earn them a statue come February, made our best predictions for the nominees in the top categories, and more, providing a full guide to what to watch for in the lead-up to the 2023 awards. Pusha T stars on the issue’s cover.
U.K. Screenwriters Are Being ‘Edited Out’ and Not Properly Credited in Film Productions, Says Writers Guild of Great Britain
A distressing new poll from the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain has revealed that almost three-quarters of U.K. film screenwriters feel they’re not properly credited for their work and are being “edited out” of the filmmaking process. A snapshot poll by the trade union has shown...
Elizabeth Chan Releases Her 12th Original Christmas Album, Extending a Queenly Record
The word “contested” shows up a lot lately in singer-songwriter Elizabeth Chan’s world, as she made headlines this summer for going to court to try to ensure that Mariah Carey is not legally granted sole possession of the “Queen of Christmas” tag, which has also been applied to her. But there’s at least one aspect of what Chan does that will likely continue to go unchallenged. With her 12th album, “12 Months of Christmas,” coming out this week, Chan further breaks her own record for having the most all-original Christmas albums in circulation of any nationally established pop artist.
Sales Agent Dutch Features Rebrands as SKOOP Media (EXCLUSIVE)
Dutch Features Global Entertainment (“Mocro Maffia”), an Amsterdam- and LA-based sales agent, is rebranding as SKOOP Media. The company, which is turning 10 this year, has been expanding its services and portfolio of TV, films and content across all media. Under its new brand name, SKOOP Media will continue developing, financing and distributing high-end European drama series and feature films.
