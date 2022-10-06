ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelham, AL

Shelby Reporter

Gresham Smith completes Valleydale trails

HOOVER – A project that was first planned roughly 13 years ago has finally been completed. Gresham Smith announced in a press release that construction is finished on a 1.7-mile greenway trail along the Inverness Parkway. This includes a mix of concrete and asphalt paths as well as a pedestrian bridge and upgrades to the public sewer infrastructure located beneath the trail.
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Wreck on I-459 NB causing major traffic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash has caused lane closures on part of I-459 NB through Hoover. Heavy traffic is reported in the area as several lanes are closed at this time. The wreck is past Exit 17 for Acton Road. The Alabama Department of Transportation urges drivers to use...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

TRAFFIC ALERT: CSX railroad crossing closures begin week of Oct. 10

CULLMAN, Ala. – CSX Transportation will be working on its railroad tracks beginning the week of Oct. 10. Work is planned for Tuesday-Friday evenings from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Expect the following railroad crossings to be closed at some point during this project: CITY OF CULLMAN   • Mitchell Road Northeast   • Arnold Street Northeast   • King Edward Street Southwest CITY OF HANCEVILLE   • Edmondson Street CULLMAN COUNTY   • Phelan Road   • County Road 607   • Garden City Heights Street Northeast MORGAN COUNTY   • Wilhite Road According to CSX, improvements to railroad crossings will begin Tuesday at Mitchell Road and will continue with Arnold Street, King Edward Street, Phelan Road and County Road 607. Work crews will then head to Edmondson Street and Garden City Heights Street before completing work on Friday, Oct. 14, at County Road 9. This is an estimated work schedule that is subject to change based on weather and other factors. CSX will continue to keep city officials apprised as schedules change. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
WSFA

Large fire burning in Lake Martin's Midway Island

ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alexander City Fire Department says a fire is burning on Midway Island but poses no risk to the surrounding mainland. The island is located near the center of Lake Martin, just east of the Windemere neighborhood. While there’s no threat to the surrounding area,...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
wbrc.com

Fatal crash on I-59 N at the I-20 West Junction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a fatal crash involving a car and an 18-wheeler on I-59 N at the I-20 W junction. Officials say the driver of the car is dead and the passenger was transported to UAB Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Road Closure: Bell Hill Rd. - Monday October 10, 2022

Road Closure: Roads and Transportation will close Bell Hill Rd to through traffic between Dickey Springs Rd and Lou George Loop on Monday, Oct 10, to allow McAdory Fire Dept to install a pressure sewer tap into the sanitary sewer manhole. One day only!
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

REOPENING: Southern Market in Gardendale reopens its door after recent storm damage—check it out

Great news for Gardendale! The city’s beloved grocery shop, Southern Market, reopened its doors this past weekend after temporarily closing the summer of 2022. That’s right, Southern Market is back and better than ever. In June 2022, the market closed due to a tree knocking out a powerline behind the store and damaging the power. Owner Rachel Hodges explained the damages she suffered in an interview with Gardendale Magazine.
GARDENDALE, AL
Shelby Reporter

Vehicular theft occurs in Pelham

PELHAM – On Sunday, Oct. 9 the Calera Police Department were alerted to a theft of two vehicles from a Pelham car dealership. A Calera patrol unit set up on I-65 spotted the suspect vehicles traveling South. Additional Calera units, alongside Chilton County agencies, stopped the vehicles and placed...
PELHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Veigl family opens Cullman Haus and the Sweet Suite

CULLMAN, Ala. – Members of the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce, representatives from the Cullman City Council and Cullman Economic Development Agency and family friends were on-hand for a tour Monday as Edgar and Beth Veigl unveiled their latest venture: Cullman Haus and the Sweet Suite, Airbnbs located along Second Avenue Northeast. With Edgar Veigl’s building and construction prowess and his wife Beth Veigl’s keen sense of style, Cullman Haus and the Sweet Suite are destined to have reservations booked for months to come.  Both projects leaned heavily on upcycling, with the Veigls opting to use repurposed items purchased on Facebook...
CULLMAN, AL
uab.edu

Portions of University Boulevard to close for Unity Park construction

Beginning this week, the right-hand turn lane from eastbound University Boulevard onto 18th Street South will be closed until further notice as renovations begin in Unity Park, the green space adjacent to the School of Nursing and Rust Computer Center. Commuters traveling east on University Boulevard will continue to be...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Shelby County sure is savory

I recently went to the Taste of Shelby County held in the Inverness Country Club and I was enamored at all the delicious foods and beverages presented to me. If there is one thing I feel like Shelby County should be known for, it’s really good food. In my family, food is a love language. With an Italian father who has been the chef in my life for the past two decades (almost two and a half now, I am getting old) I spent my childhood smelling the sweet aromas of the kitchen.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Jefferson County bankruptcy bites again: sewer bills will increase 3.5% in 2023

Jefferson County residents will see a 3.49% increase in their sewer bills next year and can anticipate a similar increase every year until the county is out of debt. County commissioner Sheila Tyson said her customers have already called her with concerns over sewer bills that are higher than normal this year in addition to the multiple complaints she has received about similar issues with water bills.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Apartment building fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is responding to a fire at a three-story apartment complex at 700 Cross Creek Ct. The building had smoke and fire visible from outside. The fire is majority under control at this time according to BFRS. Their preliminary search of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Cyclist killed in hit and run in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man riding a bicycle was killed Sunday night when he was struck by a car according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The victim, an unidentified Black man, was riding along 1st Avenue South at 18th Street South around 7:21 p.m. when he was hit. He was transported to UAB Hospital where he died.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Rollover crash on I-59/20 in Birmingham leaves 1 dead

A Birmingham man was killed in a Friday-night rollover crash on Interstate 59/20. Ransom Martez Holloway, 34, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on I-59/20 near the Interstate 65 exchange when he was involved in a collision with another vehicle, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The Tahoe flipped.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

