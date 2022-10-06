ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Niman Ranch Releases Statement on Supreme Court Hearing Argument on California’s Proposition 12

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17K394_0iOlP1vF00

WESTMINSTER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022--

The following is a statement from Chris Oliviero, General Manager of Niman Ranch, on the October 11 th Supreme Court Hearing of California’s Proposition 12 (National Pork Producers Council vs Ross):

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005797/en/

Niman Ranch hogs on pasture at A Frame Acres farm in Iowa. Niman Ranch’s network of over 600 hog farms are fully compliant with California’s Proposition 12. (Photo: Business Wire)

“It is too often lost that this is the most consequential animal welfare initiative we have seen in a long time—probably ever for hogs. Prop 12 will lift up the floor of conventional hog production practices to meet the bare minimum of consumer expectations on animal care. Frankly, it’s not humane to keep sows in a seven by two-foot crate for weeks or even months at a time. Californians agree.

There are a lot of hog farmers out there who don’t use gestation crates for ethical reasons. Crate free hog farming can—and is—done every day, as our network of over 600 independent family hog farmers prove.

It’s frustrating that many in the conventional industry have spent the past several years trying to overturn Prop 12 despite the overwhelming support from Californians. They know where consumer demand is heading and they should have been helping farmers convert away from crates rather than fighting the inevitable.

Normally we talk about what we do at Niman Ranch and not what others do in the industry, but this issue is too important from an animal welfare perspective and for small farmers to stay quiet.”

About Niman Ranch

Niman Ranch is a network of over 700 independent family farmers raising pork, beef and lamb humanely and sustainably, with no antibiotics or added hormones—ever. Niman Ranch is the largest farmer and rancher network in North America to be Certified Humane ®, an animal welfare certification considered rigorous and meaningful by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals . Niman Ranch has always been compliant with Prop 12 and goes much further with animals raised outdoors or in deeply bedded pens, without crates, tail docking, teeth clipping or other standard industry practices.

Niman Ranch products are available at values driven restaurants and grocers across the country.

About Proposition 12

California’s Proposition 12, passed in 2018, requires farmers to provide more space for egg-laying hens, breeding pigs and calves raised for veal including that these animals be able to stand up, lie down, turn around and extend their limbs. It would also ban the sale of products in the state that do not meet the new standards.

Niman Ranch is the only pork company to submit an Amicus Brief to the Supreme Court in support of Proposition 12.

The Supreme Court will be hearing oral arguments for Proposition 12 on October 11, 2022.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005797/en/

CONTACT: Media Contact:

Alicia LaPorte

Niman Ranch

Communications Director

860-869-9788,alicia.laporte@nimanranch.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA COLORADO UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT RETAIL STATE/LOCAL AGRICULTURE NATURAL RESOURCES FOOD/BEVERAGE

SOURCE: Niman Ranch

PUB: 10/06/2022 01:41 PM/DISC: 10/06/2022 01:41 PM

Comments / 2

Related
Washington Examiner

The Supreme Court takes up bacon

Of the many sizzling cases on the Supreme Court docket this fall, one case has the potential to alter American breakfasts for years to come: National Pork Producers Council v. Ross. The court will decide whether California voters should be allowed to dictate how farmers in Iowa and Minnesota produce...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Pork industry wants Supreme Court to fry California animal welfare law

The pork production industry is hogging the Supreme Court's docket this week in pursuit of a ruling against a California animal welfare law, arguing the 2018 measure could impede free trade in other parts of the country. The National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation are appealing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
Iowa State
State
California State
Local
California Business
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Welfare#Family Farmers#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Californians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
CNET

Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?

Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
POLITICS
Border Report

Border authorities refute GOP allegations of ‘rape trees’ rampant in South Texas

For the second time in a month, Republican lawmakers and candidates this week have been espousing the notion that "rape trees" exist on the South Texas border, which they say are areas where migrants are sexually assaulted and the trees are marked with their hanging undergarments. But extensive interviews with several border sheriffs and federal officials by Border Report has found no evidence that these trees actually exist. And some question whether this is misinformation being spread by the GOP just weeks before elections.
TEXAS STATE
Vox

How a 100-year-old miscalculation drained the Colorado River

The river’s flow is down by about 20 percent, compared to the 1900s, and the two largest reservoirs it feeds are less than a third full. The water in Lake Mead, the nation’s biggest reservoir, has dropped more than 150 feet in the last two decades, leaving little water for the more than 40 million people who depend on the river.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy