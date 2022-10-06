ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Texans go for 9th straight victory against favored Jaguars

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
HOUSTON (0-3-1) at JACKSONVILLE (2-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE: Jaguars by 7, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Houston 2-2; Jacksonville 2-2.

SERIES RECORD: Texans lead 27-13, including eight straight.

LAST MEETING: Texans beat Jaguars 30-16 on Dec. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville.

LAST WEEK: Texans lost to Chargers 34-24; Jaguars lost at Eagles 29-21.

TEXANS OFFENSE: OVERALL (27), RUSH (25), PASS (24), SCORING (T27).

TEXANS DEFENSE: OVERALL (29), RUSH (31), PASS (18), SCORING (17).

JAGUARS OFFENSE: OVERALL (20), RUSH (17), PASS (T18), SCORING (T6).

JAGUARS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (8), PASS (16), SCORING (4).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Texans plus-1; Jaguars plus-3.

TEXANS PLAYER TO WATCH: Few receivers have caused more headaches for the Jaguars than Brandin Cooks. He’s 6-0 against Jacksonville, catching 34 passes for 701 yards and five touchdowns in those games. He first beat the Jags with New Orleans in 2016 and then knocked them out of the playoffs with New England in 2018. He’s also been a part of Houston’s sweeps the past two years.

JAGUARS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Trevor Lawrence hopes to bounce back from the worst performance of his life, a five-turnover outing at Philadelphia that included four lost fumbles and an interception. The Jaguars, not coincidentally, are 2-0 this season when Lawrence plays turnover-free football and 0-2 when he doesn’t.

KEY MATCHUP: Texans rookie Dameon Pierce ran for 131 yards and a touchdown last week against the Chargers and now faces a defense that gave up 210 yards and four touchdowns rushing at the Eagles. Miles Sanders gouged Jacksonville for 134 yards and two scores.

KEY INJURIES: Texans DL Jonathan Greenard (ankle) and CB Derek Stingley (elbow/shoulder) are recovering from injuries. TE Brevin Jordan (ankle) could miss a third straight game. ... Jaguars DT Foley Fatukasi is dealing with a quadriceps injury.

SERIES NOTES: The Texans have won eight straight in the series, as well as 14 of the past 16 meetings and 19 of 23 since 2010. It’s Houston’s longest winning streak in franchise history against any opponent. It’s especially odd considering Jacksonville has been favored in half of those eight games. Six of them have been decided by at least 13 points, and Houston has outscored Jacksonville 203-101 during the winning streak.

STATS AND STUFF: Texans QB Davis Mills has seven TD passes, one interception and a 106.7 rating in his past three games against AFC South teams. ... Pierce leads all rookies in yards from scrimmage (356) and rushing yards (313). ... Houston has three former Jaguars on its roster: G A.J. Cann, WR Phillip Dorsett and RB Dare Ogunbowale. Two assistants also spent time in Jacksonville: offensive line coach George Warhop and safeties coach Joe Danna. ... Jaguars WR Christian Kirk is one of three players, along with Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown and Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs, with at least 60 yards receiving in each of the first four weeks of the season. ... Lawrence has played three consecutive home games without an interception. He has four TD passes, no picks and a 101.6 rating in his past three division games. ... WR Marvin Jones looks to start a new receptions streak after having his end at 117 games last week.

FANTASY TIP: Cooks is a slam-dunk start for the Texans considering his career success against Jacksonville. Pierce probably, too, although the Jaguars were stout against the run the first three weeks of the season. Jaguars RB James Robinson and WR Christian Kirk are locks to start. Jacksonville’s defense should be considered a sleeper pick.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press

Jags' Lawrence fails to respond from worst game, worst pick

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence came to Jacksonville as a generational quarterback prospect. He’s starting to look like another first-round mistake by the Jaguars. One week after a five-turnover performance at Philadelphia, Lawrence delivered another stinker in a 13-6 loss to AFC South rival Houston. The former Clemson star and the top pick in the 2021 NFL draft showed little resilience after last week’s game or the worst interception of his young career. “This one stings, and everybody feels it in there as you should,” Lawrence said. “It’s a division game. It’s a game where we feel confident and thought we had a good plan. We just didn’t execute it, and we’ve got to do better.” It starts with Lawrence. He completed 25 of 47 passes for 286 yards and two interceptions against the Texans (1-3-1), who won their ninth straight in the series. His most troubling pass came on the opening drive of the second half.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Associated Press

Boy tackled by security after running on field at Bucs game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of Tampa Bay’s game against Atlanta on Sunday. A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn’t release his information because he’s a juvenile. The officer said the mother has several children and was confused about which one jumped onto the field. Tampa Police Department spokesman Lt. Abe Carmack said there was “an incident involving a juvenile” at Raymond James Stadium during the game but no charges will be filed and no arrest was made. The incident occurred while the Buccaneers were lining up for an extra point after Leonard Fournette’s 1-yard touchdown run gave them a 6-0 lead.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Panthers move forward with new coach, QB and coordinator

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It was just another Manic Monday for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers (1-4) began preparations for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams with a new interim head coach, a new defensive coordinator and a new starting quarterback. The Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday after he went 11-27 in a little more than two seasons at the helm, losing 11 of his final 12 games. Defensive backs coach Steve Wilks, who previously served as a head coach with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, will be the interim head coach.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

No quick fixes for Steelers, Tomlin during nightmarish start

PITTSBURGH (AP) — For nearly two decades the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed immune to the realities of the NFL. Seasons came, seasons went. And the Steelers stayed relevant. In the mix. A factor even as the fortunes of their AFC North rivals — Baltimore chief among them — and the vast majority of the rest of the league rose and fell and rose again, just the way it’s supposed to work under the salary cap. During coach Mike Tomlin’s first 15 years on the job, Pittsburgh played exactly one game in which it was eliminated from playoff contention. One. One out of 241. One.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Wentz, Rivera downplay Commanders QB's shoulder injury

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Carson Wentz and Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera on Tuesday downplayed the starting quarterback’s shoulder injury that showed up on the injury report this week. Wentz brushed off any concern about his right, throwing shoulder despite the injury report indicating he was a limited participant in practice each of the past two days. Washington plays Thursday night at Chicago looking to snap a four-game losing streak. “I don’t know when (it occurred), and it feels pretty good,” Wentz said. “It feels pretty good. It was a Monday after a game, so I’m feeling pretty good.” Rivera said Wentz reported the shoulder was sore Monday morning after the team’s loss to Tennessee on Sunday. He said Wentz took all his snaps in practice Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

AP source: Raiders' Adams could be suspended for shove

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams could be suspended or fined for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following Monday night’s loss at Kansas City. A person familiar with the process told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the league is reviewing Adams’ actions following a 30-29 loss to the Chiefs, with possible punishment including a fine or suspension. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league hadn’t made the review public. NFL Network first reported that Adams could face discipline. Detectives from the Kansas City Police Department’s assault unit are investigating the incident and will work with prosecutors to determine whether charges are warranted, spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said Tuesday.
NFL
The Associated Press

49ers suffer serious injury losses in latest win

Jimmy Garoppolo was sharp, San Francisco’s running game was efficient and the defense delivered another dominating performance. The opener of a two-game East Coast swing for the 49ers looked good on the scoreboard with a 37-15 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday but proved costly on the injury report. The Niners (3-2) lost starting cornerback Emmanuel Moseley to a season-ending knee injury, safety Jimmie Ward to a broken hand, star edge rusher Nick Bosa to an injured groin and kicker Robbie Gould to a bruised knee. Coach Kyle Shanahan said the team would know more about how long Ward will be out after he has surgery this week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Trevor Lawrence
The Associated Press

Vikings' offense finding its way in O'Connell's system

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — As Kirk Cousins opened Sunday with a team-record 18 consecutive completions, star wide receiver Justin Jefferson was the focal point of a Minnesota Vikings offense that scored touchdowns on its first three possessions. Jefferson caught eight of Cousins’ passes during that stretch, but there was no forcing the ball to Minnesota’s top playmaker. Jefferson found plenty of open space against the Chicago Bears, and six other players had receptions during the quick start. The Vikings are starting to see more results in the offense engineered by new coach Kevin O’Connell. “We’ve got a long way to go, five games in, but we’re really seeing some of our philosophy come to life,” O’Connell said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Dolphins' Bridgewater leaves under revised concussion rules

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Teddy Bridgewater’s first start with the Miami Dolphins began with a big hit on his first snap. The veteran quarterback’s shaky reaction on the field was enough to get him pulled for the day because of newly revised concussion protocols. Bridgewater, starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, left the Dolphins’ 40-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday after he was popped in the chest by cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner on a blitz as he was about to throw. Bridgewater was called for intentional grounding in the end zone on the play, resulting in a safety on Miami’s first offensive play. And then Bridgewater was examined for an elbow injury and also evaluated for a concussion.
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

No. 4 Clemson getting healthy, more comfortable on defense

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Fourth-ranked Clemson is finally getting healthy on defense for the first time all season. That promises to be a big problem for opponents going forward. Starting defensive end Xavier Thomas played his first game of the season for the Tigers (6-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) last week at Boston College after breaking a foot bone at an August scrimmage — and had two sacks and a quarterback pressure in only six snaps. Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee says he’s full-go after missing the past two games due to a kidney infection. And the Tigers’ secondary will get a boost with the return of Tyler Venables at safety for Florida State on Saturday night. Swinney said injured cornerback starter Sheridan Jones remains day-to-day, though hopeful he can get back on the field come Saturday.
CLEMSON, SC
The Associated Press

Roughing-the-passer call prompts officiating scrutiny

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones believes the NFL should allow video review of roughing-the-passer penalties after his controversial call — the second in as many days — nearly cost the Kansas City Chiefs in their come-from-behind 30-29 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night. The Chiefs had just scored to trim their deficit to 17-7 when Jones stripped Raiders quarterback Derek Carr from behind just before halftime. The Pro Bowl defensive tackle landed on Carr while also coming up with the ball — replays showed it was clearly loose and that Jones cleanly recovered — but referee Carl Cheffers threw a flag for roughing the passer. The play happened with less than two minutes to go and was not reviewed. Chiefs coach Andy Reid stormed off the sideline to argue with every official within earshot. And after the teams traded field goals, leaving the Raiders ahead 20-10 at halftime, Reid cornered Cheffers again as they headed to the locker room.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

