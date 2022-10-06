Girls Cross Country: Amber Carter going all out for Pickerington Central

A spring that didn’t go as she wanted and a summer that pushed her limits have Amber Carter exactly where she wants to be as the postseason nears.

The top runner for the Pickerington Central girls cross country team since the beginning of last season, Carter is trying to cap a successful career as the first Tiger to reach consecutive Division I state meets in 20 years.

Colleges have noticed, and Carter planned to make her commitment by the time of the OCC-Buckeye Division meet Oct. 15 at Newark.

“My track season wasn’t bad. I just felt like it was stagnant. I wanted to do better, so I knew I had to get past that mental block,” said Carter, who did not lower her personal-best time of 5 minutes, 6.88 seconds in the 1,600 meters until the Division I regional, when she ran 5:06.72 and finished fifth — just 0.42 of a second short of her second consecutive state berth in the event.

“When cross country started, I just went at it.”

Carter has remained near her personal-best mark throughout this season. She ran 18:47.8 in the district 3 meet a year ago, finished 65th (19:18.4) at state and set this year’s best time of 18:54.5 on Sept. 10 during the McGowan Invitational at Watkins Memorial.

That came after a large portion of her summer training took place in the heat and humidity of Florida and South Carolina during trips to visit family.

“She told me she needed that just for the reassurance,” said Jacob Schimberg, Central’s coach and Carter’s stepfather. “(A goal time of) 18:30 has been thrown out quite a few times.

“If she could peak at district or regional and do that, then mission accomplished.”

Entering the Les Eisenhart Invitational on Oct. 8 at Thomas Worthington, Carter had been the Tigers’ top runner in 16 consecutive races — all four this season, 11 a year ago and once in 2020.

She was OCC-Buckeye runner-up a year ago, finishing 0.2 of a second behind 2022 Newark graduate Gwen Stare.

Central’s second runner for most of that stretch has been senior Anna Heren, who said her relationship with Carter on and off the course has grown over the past year.

“Always seeing her in front of me, it’s easier knowing she’s there,” said Heren, who is drawing college attention of her own, including from Northern Kentucky. “We always hug before we race. If we don’t hug, I feel like something is missing. If we do, I feel like I run better.”

The two-time defending OCC-Buckeye champion in the 1,600, Carter finished 16th at state in that event as a sophomore. If she returns to state in cross country, she will be the first Central girl to do so since Ashley Snyder in 2001 and 2002.

Carter’s mother, Kristi Schimberg, was on the program’s first state-qualifying team as a senior in 1988.

Amber Carter narrowed her college choices to Bowling Green, Kent State and Toledo by early October, and with her decision coming before the postseason, she hopes her other goals fall in line.

Carter said perhaps the top lesson she took from making state a year ago was discipline.

“We have two workouts a week and (coach Schimberg) always tells us you’re putting money in in practice and withdrawing it for race day,” Carter said. “If you’re hitting your paces even on days you’re feeling bad, it definitely helps.”

dpurpura@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekDave