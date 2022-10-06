ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickerington, OH

Girls Cross Country: Amber Carter going all out for Pickerington Central

By Dave Purpura, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26wB2e_0iOlOSkO00

A spring that didn’t go as she wanted and a summer that pushed her limits have Amber Carter exactly where she wants to be as the postseason nears.

The top runner for the Pickerington Central girls cross country team since the beginning of last season, Carter is trying to cap a successful career as the first Tiger to reach consecutive Division I state meets in 20 years.

Colleges have noticed, and Carter planned to make her commitment by the time of the OCC-Buckeye Division meet Oct. 15 at Newark.

“My track season wasn’t bad. I just felt like it was stagnant. I wanted to do better, so I knew I had to get past that mental block,” said Carter, who did not lower her personal-best time of 5 minutes, 6.88 seconds in the 1,600 meters until the Division I regional, when she ran 5:06.72 and finished fifth — just 0.42 of a second short of her second consecutive state berth in the event.

“When cross country started, I just went at it.”

Carter has remained near her personal-best mark throughout this season. She ran 18:47.8 in the district 3 meet a year ago, finished 65th (19:18.4) at state and set this year’s best time of 18:54.5 on Sept. 10 during the McGowan Invitational at Watkins Memorial.

That came after a large portion of her summer training took place in the heat and humidity of Florida and South Carolina during trips to visit family.

“She told me she needed that just for the reassurance,” said Jacob Schimberg, Central’s coach and Carter’s stepfather. “(A goal time of) 18:30 has been thrown out quite a few times.

“If she could peak at district or regional and do that, then mission accomplished.”

Entering the Les Eisenhart Invitational on Oct. 8 at Thomas Worthington, Carter had been the Tigers’ top runner in 16 consecutive races — all four this season, 11 a year ago and once in 2020.

She was OCC-Buckeye runner-up a year ago, finishing 0.2 of a second behind 2022 Newark graduate Gwen Stare.

Central’s second runner for most of that stretch has been senior Anna Heren, who said her relationship with Carter on and off the course has grown over the past year.

“Always seeing her in front of me, it’s easier knowing she’s there,” said Heren, who is drawing college attention of her own, including from Northern Kentucky. “We always hug before we race. If we don’t hug, I feel like something is missing. If we do, I feel like I run better.”

The two-time defending OCC-Buckeye champion in the 1,600, Carter finished 16th at state in that event as a sophomore. If she returns to state in cross country, she will be the first Central girl to do so since Ashley Snyder in 2001 and 2002.

Carter’s mother, Kristi Schimberg, was on the program’s first state-qualifying team as a senior in 1988.

Amber Carter narrowed her college choices to Bowling Green, Kent State and Toledo by early October, and with her decision coming before the postseason, she hopes her other goals fall in line.

Carter said perhaps the top lesson she took from making state a year ago was discipline.

“We have two workouts a week and (coach Schimberg) always tells us you’re putting money in in practice and withdrawing it for race day,” Carter said. “If you’re hitting your paces even on days you’re feeling bad, it definitely helps.”

dpurpura@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekDave

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Offense News

The Ohio State Buckeyes' offense has looked absolutely unstoppable to start the 2022 college football season. The No. 3-ranked squad has now scored at least 45 points in five straight games, making them the first Big Ten squad to accomplish that feat since Michigan did it in 1946-47. The Buckeyes...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Pickerington, OH
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Pickerington, OH
City
Florida, OH
City
Toledo, OH
City
Bowling Green, OH
State
South Carolina State
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Haunted City in Ohio

As one of the first areas to be unionized into the United States, as well as the site of Native American activity for thousands of years, it comes as no surprise that Ohio has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, today, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, even among Ohio's many haunted places, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Ohio's most haunted city.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Bowling#Mcgowan#Girls Cross Country#Pickerington Central#Occ Buckeye Division#The Mcgowan Invitational
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot twice in the face in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man has been hospitalized after a shooting overnight Saturday in the South Linden neighborhood in northeast Columbus, per Columbus police. According to CPD, officers arrived at the 1100 block of Duxberry Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. and found one man injured with a gunshot wound. A CPD detective on scene […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 people shot on I-71 in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — I-71 south was closed for more than four hours Friday in north Columbus after a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. Police responded to the shooting on I-71 south between I-270 and East Dublin Granville Road just after 6:20 p.m. Friday. Police said...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies after being run over on Bethel Road

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An unidentified woman was struck and run over by a vehicle, then later died Thursday night. The woman was crossing Bethel Rd. around 11:45 p.m. Thursday when she was hit and killed by a car on Bethel Rd. between McKitrick Rd. and Dierker Rd. She was transported to a nearby hospital […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Two injured after crash on I-270 north at Roberts Road

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have been hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 270 near Hilliard Saturday morning, according to Columbus police. Police said law enforcement was sent to I-270 north at Roberts Road just after 9 a.m. on the reports of a crash. At least two people were taken to the hospital with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman arrested in Whitehall Kroger shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman has been arrested for shooting another woman at a Kroger parking lot in Whitehall. Whitehall police responded to multiple calls of a woman getting shot in the 3600 block of East Broad Street. Both the victim and suspect, 36-year-old Stephanie Robinson, had left the scene. According to a Whitehall […]
WHITEHALL, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy