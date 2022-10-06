The remains of a Cherry Hill, New Jersey, man reported missing by his family earlier this year were found by a hunter this week in a state park, authorities said. Peter Myers, 68, was reported missing to the Cherry Hill Police on June 7 and a day earlier his car was found abandoned on a dirt access road leading to Wharton State Forest in Waterford, according to a statement from the Cherry Hill Police Department. He was last seen leaving his job at Resintech Inc. on Federal Street in Camden three days earlier.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO