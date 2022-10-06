Read full article on original website
Woman Dies In Fatal Route 9 Crash
LACEY – An 80-year-old woman died from injuries as a result of a car crash that occurred on Route 9 yesterday morning, police said. The crash took place around 10:55 a.m. in the area of Beach Boulevard in Forked River. According to police, the 80-year-old woman from Barnegat was driving a 2006 Hyundai Sonata north on Route 9 when her car crossed over the center line and into the southbound lane. She then collided head on with a 2016 Hino Model 268 truck, driven by 20-year-old Colin Jamison of Upper Freehold.
Teen fatally stabbed, another injured in 'altercation' in NJ
Officials are investigating the fatal stabbing of a teenager during an altercation in New Jersey on Saturday, according to authorities.
Car Fire Disrupts Traffic On Garden State Parkway
A car fire closed one lane of the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County, authorities said. The fire was reported at about 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 on the parkway northbound north of Exit 117 in Aberdeen Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. One of three...
Long Branch site of violent crash
Firefighters from Roscoe, Stockdale and California Borough were called to a busy and seemingly dangerous intersection in Long Branch Monday after a car flipped over and caught fire. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe...
NJ family searching for dog who went missing after car crash
TINTON FALLS, N.J. (PIX11) – A New Jersey couple is holding onto hope that their beloved corgi will be found safe after being missing for six weeks. Woody, who is 5 years old, bolted out of Joe Bertolino’s car in late August after a car accident near Hope Road in Tinton Falls, New Jersey. They’ve […]
Prosecutor’s office: 1 dead in stabbing during altercation involving 2 teens
The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office is probing a deadly stabbing involving two teenagers in Passaic.
Serious Crash Closes Route 9 On Jersey Shore
A serious crash closed Route 9 in both directions, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 near Old Shore Road and Beach Boulevard in Lacey Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. All lanes were closed and detoured, the DOT said. CHECK...
2 Stabbings Shake Up Central Jersey Town: Report
Two local men were attacked in a pair of back-to-back stabbings in South Brunswick, MyCentralJersey.com reported. At 7:50 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, police received a call from the first man seeking medical attention at the Home Depot on Route 1, South Brunswick Police Lt. Gene Rickle told the outlet, adding that this was not a random attack.
Crash Launches Honda Into Glen Rock Convenience Store (PHOTOS)
A Honda Accord driver was hospitalized after a crash propelled the vehicle into the front of a convenience store in Glen Rock (scroll for photos). The collision occurred near the intersection of Harristown Road and Maple Avenue in the late afternoon on Saturday, Oct. 8. A Honda Accord involved in...
Paterson man wounded in East 25h Street shooting
A city man was wounded in a shooting on East 25th Street late Sunday night. The victim, 19-year-old, was struck by gunfire on East 25th Street and Broadway at around 10:19 p.m. Police found the victim at the scene suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound. He was taken to Saint...
Female Motorcyclist, 52, Hospitalized In Bergen County Crash
A 52-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized in a Bergen County crash Saturday, Oct. 8, authorities said. The woman was struck by a car on Broad Avenue at Probst Avenue in Fairview when she was struck by a car around 12:20 p.m., Chief David Brennan said. The motorcyclist was taken to Hackensack...
Dinosaur sculptures at N.J. state park apparently destroyed
An artist’s dinosaur sculptures hidden in the woods in a state park in Monmouth County appear to have been destroyed, according to photos of the park taken on Monday. The sculptures, made out of sticks, branches and twine, were knocked over and in piles on the ground in Allaire State Park. It’s unclear how they were destroyed.
Speeding Jeep That Killed Elizabeth Bar Patron Abandoned Half-Mile From Crash Scene
A speeding Jeep that struck and killed a 31-year-old man leaving an Elizabeth bar was abandoned about half-a-mile from the crash scene overnight, authorities said. The Jeep was apparently speeding toward Newark when it struck the victim near 844 Newark Ave., as he was leaving Nugents Tavern, Elizabeth police said.
Hunter discovers skeletal remains of N.J. man missing for months: police
The remains of a Cherry Hill, New Jersey, man reported missing by his family earlier this year were found by a hunter this week in a state park, authorities said. Peter Myers, 68, was reported missing to the Cherry Hill Police on June 7 and a day earlier his car was found abandoned on a dirt access road leading to Wharton State Forest in Waterford, according to a statement from the Cherry Hill Police Department. He was last seen leaving his job at Resintech Inc. on Federal Street in Camden three days earlier.
Have You Seen This Funny New Jersey Street Sign In Your Town?
We do a lot of driving here in New Jersey. Most of the time it’s frustrating, and it’s almost never entertaining. This sign changed all that. We’ve all seen those digital signs that usually have one of those “don’t text and drive” or “don’t drink and drive” signs.
NJ State Police Seek Public's Help In Fatal Hit-Run Garden State Parkway Crash
New Jersey State Police seek the public’s help with the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on the Garden State Parkway in Central Jersey. Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives determined that at 12:27 a.m., on Sept. 19, a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Mini Cooper were traveling northbound in the express lanes of the parkway in Old Bridge Township. In the area of milepost 121.6, a collision occurred between the two vehicles and a third unknown vehicle which fled the scene, State Police said.
thelakewoodscoop.com
State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Fatal Crash Investigation
The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on September 19. Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives determined that at approximately 12:27 a.m., a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Mini Cooper were traveling northbound in the express lanes of the Garden State Parkway in Old Bridge Township, Middlesex County. In the area of milepost 121.6, a collision occurred between the two vehicles and a third unknown vehicle which fled the scene.
NJ freezes some property tax bills: Top 10 towns gaining (or melting) the most
TRENTON – Less than three weeks remain for New Jersey senior citizens and disabled people living in homes they own to essentially freeze their property taxes by signing up for a state tax-relief program. The Senior Freeze application deadline for 2021 taxes is Oct. 31. There is a list...
Serious Injuries Reported In Rt. 78 Crash, Traffic Diverted From Area: State Police (UPDATE)
A crash on Route 78 resulted in serious injuries and a traffic diversion early in the morning on Friday, Oct. 7, state police said. The crash, which involved serious injuries, occurred in the eastbound lanes near milepost 24.8 in Tewksbury just before 6:10 a.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.
4 Seriously Hurt In Double NJ Turnpike Crashes (PHOTOS)
Four people were hospitalized with serious injuries in two crashes on the New Jersey Turnpike just hours apart on Thursday, Oct. 6, first responders said. Robbinsville and Bordentown Township firefighters responded to the first crash near milepost 59.2 south of exit 7A and found that a person had a severe head injury after a truck had overturned in the outer lanes around 9:20 a.m., the Robbinsville Fire Department said.
