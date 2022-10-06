Vicksburg to hold amnesty period for past due fines

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The City of Vicksburg will hold an amnesty period for past due fines starting in October.

If you owe past due fines and a contempt of court warrant has been issued for your arrest, you can avoid being arrested and have your warrant dismissed if you voluntarily come to the Municipal Clerk’s Office, located at 820 Veto Street, and pay the fine in full.

The amnesty period will be in effect from October 17 to December 1, 2022.

For more information, you can contact Court Services at 601-631-3742.

