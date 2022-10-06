ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg to hold amnesty period for past due fines

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IoPVb_0iOlNEff00

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The City of Vicksburg will hold an amnesty period for past due fines starting in October.

If you owe past due fines and a contempt of court warrant has been issued for your arrest, you can avoid being arrested and have your warrant dismissed if you voluntarily come to the Municipal Clerk’s Office, located at 820 Veto Street, and pay the fine in full.

Hoy Road to open after two years of construction

The amnesty period will be in effect from October 17 to December 1, 2022.

For more information, you can contact Court Services at 601-631-3742.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Vicksburg sets meeting for grant to clean rubber recycling plant

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a community meeting to hear comments from neighbors about the proposed Brownfield Grant application to clean the U.S. Rubber Reclaiming facility. The meeting will be held on November 3 at the Robert M. Walker building on Walnut Street. According to city officials, there is […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Groundbreaking for new Hinds County Detention Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday for the new Hinds County Detention Facility. The construction could cost as much as $125 million. Hinds County supervisors held the groundbreaking at the site near the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center where construction is expected to take two years. Taxpayer dollars are expected to […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

What to expect at Mississippi State Fair on Oct. 11

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – There will be more events for people to take part in during the 163rd Mississippi State Fair on Tuesday, October 11. All of the events take place on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. On Tuesday, fairgoers can enjoy more than 60 great rides for one low wristband price of $30 from 2 […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

How Jackson police cope with mental health while patrolling the city

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Being in a good emotional space is an importing factor for everyone. With Monday being World Mental Health Day, the Jackson Police Department (JPD) is focusing on the physical and mental health of the officers. Officers encounter a lot while working in the field, including death, domestic violence, and the uncertainty […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Government
Vicksburg, MS
Government
City
Vicksburg, MS
WJTV 12

Richard’s Disposal speaks out after city settles lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Richard’s Disposal is speaking out after the Jackson City Council agreed to settle the company’s lawsuit. Employees held signs saying, “I Am Jackson,” to remind everyone that many people who brought the operation to life are from Jackson. Richard’s attorney, John Walker, says on January 18, the garbage collection company should […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Info panels held at cannabis convention in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Jackson got a chance to learn about the possibilities of medial cannabis this weekend at the Lucky Leaf Expo. Organizers and vendors said cannabis will soon become a major part of Mississippi’s economy. Patients in Mississippi will soon have access to medical marijuana. Lucky Leaf Expo held a two-day […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Stokes wants better regulation of high-powered guns

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One councilman is requesting federal government agencies to step in and better regulate high power and modified guns. Councilman Kenneth Stokes says there’s a major safety concern surrounding high-powered, rapid fire and modified guns in the City of Jackson. He says alcohol, tobacco and firearms authorities need to step in and […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amnesty#Court Services#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Poor People’s Campaign marches for safe water in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Local and national activists participated in a march and rally through downtown Jackson on Monday. They called for state leaders to put more resources into Jackson’s water infrastructure in order to help the city end the water crisis. The Poor People’s Campaign, along with other local organizations and activists, held a […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Autopsy reveals Yazoo City woman died from gunshot

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – An autopsy revealed that a Yazoo City woman died from a gunshot wound. Margaret Harris, 33, was found inside her Yazoo City apartment home last month. The Yazoo Herald reported Lavonte Ellington was charged with murder in connection to the chase. Harris was found in the early morning hours of […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police agree to limit roadblocks after lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department (JPD) agreed to a settlement to change the way roadblocks are handled in the city. The settlement, filed by the Mississippi Center of Justice and MacArthur Justice Center, accused the police department of targeting majority Black and low-income communities. The plaintiffs said JPD agreed to change its […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson agrees on $4.8M settlement with Richard’s Disposal

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A temporary solution has been made in the ongoing Jackson garbage contract fight. According to Jackson City Council Attorney John Scanlon, the city council and Richard’s Disposal have agreed on a $4.8 million settlement that will allow for Richard’s Disposal to resume garbage pickup. This agreement allows for garbage collection to […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

New MC scholarship provides all Mississippi students with full tuition

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new scholarship at Mississippi College (MC), named in honor of the longest-serving board member in the school’s history, will provide full tuition for all admitted students from the state of Mississippi. Beginning with those enrolling at MC for the fall 2023 semester, eligible students from the Magnolia State who receive […]
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Endangered Child Alert issued for 16-year-old Terry boy

TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 16-year-old Jeremy Horton, of Terry. Horton is described as five feet two inches tall, weighs 83 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown hair.  According to MBI, Horton was last seen on October 7, 2022, in the 1100 block of Flowers Road in Terry. He was wearing […]
TERRY, MS
WLBT

JPD roadblock lawsuit settlement brings changes to the policy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department avoids a long legal battle in their settlement with the Mississippi Center for Justice and the MacArthur Justice Center involving roadblocks. A lawsuit was filed on behalf of the plaintiffs in February. The settlement does not end the practice of roadblocks but...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Aluminum buy back day to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Keep Jackson Beautiful is excited to announce that the City of Jackson is bringing back recycling. Keep Jackson Beautiful, Replenysh, and local recycling business EnvironMentality partnered to implement a recycling program for the citizens of Jackson. Keelan Sanders, executive director of Keep Jackson Beautiful, said the water crisis is what implemented […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Lane on I-55 closed due to grass fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Traffic is slowing down on I-55 Southbound between the Woodrow Wilson and Fortification Street exits due to a grass fire. The right far right lane was blocked off by the Jackson Fire Department to tend to the fire that is on both the median and the tree line.
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Firefighters handle blaze at Ameristar parking garage

An early morning fire at the Ameristar Casino parking garage heavily damaged one car and slightly damaged two others. Vicksburg Fire Chief Derrick Stamps said firefighters were called to the casino at approximately 1:18 a.m. Sunday about a fire on the fourth floor of the parking garage involving a Toyota 4 Runner.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

40K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy