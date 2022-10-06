Build-A-Bear Launches Matching Pajama Sets for the Whole Family

Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear Workshop is expanding its line of clothes and accessories to fit more than just its stuffed toys and the children who love them.

In a press release shared directly with Parade, the big-hearted retailer announced matching pajama sets for adults, tweens, toddlers, Build-A-Bear plushies, and even your fur babies. They are available starting today, Oct. 6.

Called "The Build-A-Bear Workshop Pajama Collection," the new release features year-round sleepwear options and some seasonal designs, too. Totaling six different themed patterns perfect for fall, winter, holiday, and everyday wear, these pajamas are sure to be a hit this season–especially regarding holiday cards.

The assorted stock is said to include the following:

The Autumn Leaves Collection

The Fall Print Collection

The Raglan Collection

The Buffalo Plaid Collection

The Holiday Print Collection

The Winter Fair Isle Collection

According to the release, each piece is sold separately so customers can mix and match different styles of tops and bottoms from the Build-A-Bear Pajama Shop sets. Prices of each item range from $10 to $25, depending on the type and size.

However, if you're looking for The Build-A-Bear Workshop Pajama Collection in-store, you won't find it, as the sets are only available as an online exclusive.

That said, the retailer assures customers that shopping online is just as (if not more) convenient than the store with its gracious return policy. Items can be returned in-store with proof of purchase or by mail in the original packaging (including tags) to receive a refund.

And in addition to the adorably cozy pajama sets, the retailer also announced a series of accessories to compliment its new sleepwear, including slippers, hats, bags, and unique bears.

To shop the new pajama collection, visit Build-A-Bear's online Pajama Shop.