ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Build-A-Bear Launches Matching Pajama Sets for the Whole Family

By Marisa Losciale
Parade
Parade
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EuCoK_0iOlN9LH00
Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear Workshop is expanding its line of clothes and accessories to fit more than just its stuffed toys and the children who love them.

In a press release shared directly with Parade, the big-hearted retailer announced matching pajama sets for adults, tweens, toddlers, Build-A-Bear plushies, and even your fur babies. They are available starting today, Oct. 6.

Called "The Build-A-Bear Workshop Pajama Collection," the new release features year-round sleepwear options and some seasonal designs, too. Totaling six different themed patterns perfect for fall, winter, holiday, and everyday wear, these pajamas are sure to be a hit this season–especially regarding holiday cards.

The assorted stock is said to include the following:

  • The Autumn Leaves Collection
  • The Fall Print Collection
  • The Raglan Collection
  • The Buffalo Plaid Collection
  • The Holiday Print Collection
  • The Winter Fair Isle Collection

According to the release, each piece is sold separately so customers can mix and match different styles of tops and bottoms from the Build-A-Bear Pajama Shop sets. Prices of each item range from $10 to $25, depending on the type and size.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MXKKp_0iOlN9LH00

However, if you're looking for The Build-A-Bear Workshop Pajama Collection in-store, you won't find it, as the sets are only available as an online exclusive.

That said, the retailer assures customers that shopping online is just as (if not more) convenient than the store with its gracious return policy. Items can be returned in-store with proof of purchase or by mail in the original packaging (including tags) to receive a refund.

And in addition to the adorably cozy pajama sets, the retailer also announced a series of accessories to compliment its new sleepwear, including slippers, hats, bags, and unique bears.

To shop the new pajama collection, visit Build-A-Bear's online Pajama Shop.

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

27 Best Wallets for Women to Elevate Your Accessory Game

Buying a wallet is a very personal purchase because it's something you'll have with you 99 percent of the time. You may be looking for something slim enough to fit in your pants or jacket pocket, or maybe you want something larger to keep in your work bag. No matter what you're looking for a wallet should make your life easier and be easily accessible when you're on the go.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear#Pajamas#Toys#Build A Bear Workshop#Clothing Shop
Parade

Air Fryer Specials Just Getting Warmed Up Ahead of Black Friday Blowouts

As we approach colder weather, often people are looking for easy ways to make healthy warm meals that won't take all night to prepare. Enter: the illustrious air fryer. And with Black Friday deals right around the corner, it's the perfect time to upgrade your current model or (finally) join the air fryer craze. As soon as we've got the full scoop on this year's hottest Black Friday air fryer deals, you'll be the first to know. In the meantime, we scoured the web for these bargain-priced air fryers that will quickly become the MVPs of kitchens everywhere. From faux frying and pressure cooking to sous vide and convection cooking, we found the air fryers that can do it all.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Parade

5 Vintage and Traditional Halloween Treats of Decades Past

Did you know that back in the '40s and '50s, Americans often handed out traditional, homemade Halloween treats instead of store-bought candy? Times have definitely changed. Some vintage Halloween candy recipes might seem unfamiliar to you, while other classic Halloween candies have never gone out of fashion—you'll find them now as the choice food at a Halloween party. In this roundup, we'll explore the story behind a few of these holiday Halloween treats!
RECIPES
Parade

20+ Deals That Rival Amazon Early Access

In case you haven’t turned the TV on or been targeted by ads on Facebook lately, Amazon, Target and Walmart essentially got together and decided Black Friday is now a multi-month thing that starts in October. Not really, but it sure seems like it. Walmart’s Black Friday deals began...
INTERNET
Parade

This Wicked Pumpkin Carving Hack Will Save You So Much Time

Now that it's October, it's officially "spooky season," and people are getting into the spirit by carving pumpkins into jack-o'-lanterns to decorate their homes. But what if you just don't have the time (or effort) to go through cutting into and emptying out the pumpkins before you even get to the fun part?
LIFESTYLE
Parade

Parade

55K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy