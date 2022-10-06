Police shot and injured a suspect who allegedly tried to run down officers in Bladensburg, Maryland, before leading authorities on a chase to D.C., police said. Officers responded to a report of two males tampering with motor vehicles while wearing full ski masks at about 11:50 p.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of 57th Avenue in Bladensburg. At the scene, police saw two men wearing ski masks and attempted to speak with them, the Bladensburg police said in a statement.

BLADENSBURG, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO