Police: Man arrested for killing stepdaughter in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police have arrested a Prince George's County man in connection to the violent death of his stepdaughter. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, 68-year-old Jamie Porras is accused of killing 53-year-old Kelly McClary. McClary's body was found just after 7 a.m. on...
NBC Washington
Upper Marlboro Man Charged With Killing Stepson
An Upper Marlboro man is charged with murder after his stepson was found Friday with blunt force trauma and stab wounds, Prince George’s County police said. Officers responded to a home on Queen Anne Road about 7 a.m. and found 53-year-old Kelly McClary grievously injured, police said. McClary was...
fox5dc.com
Shooter in ski mask gunned down man in northeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - Police say a man was gunned down in northeast D.C. early Tuesday morning by a person carrying a firearm and wearing a ski mask. The shooting was reported around 6 a.m. in the 800 block of 21st Street. Officers arrived and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds....
Here's What We Know About The Overnight Officer-Involved Shooting In Bladensburg
Officers in Maryland were forced to fire their service weapons at a suspect who attempted to run them down before crashing into a police cruiser and fleeing into Washington, DC, officials said. Shortly before midnight on Sunday, Oct. 9, officers from the Bladensburg and Prince George’s County police departments responded...
NBC Washington
Police Shoot, Chase Suspect Who Drove Toward Officers in Bladensburg: Officials
Police shot and injured a suspect who allegedly tried to run down officers in Bladensburg, Maryland, before leading authorities on a chase to D.C., police said. Officers responded to a report of two males tampering with motor vehicles while wearing full ski masks at about 11:50 p.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of 57th Avenue in Bladensburg. At the scene, police saw two men wearing ski masks and attempted to speak with them, the Bladensburg police said in a statement.
WTOP
Charges pending for 2 DC men after Bladensburg police open fire on stolen car, striking suspect
Charges are pending for two men after one tried to hit police officers with a stolen vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland, late Sunday night. One of the men was shot, as three police officers opened fire on the stolen vehicle — which police said was being used to “run them over and flee the scene” at a high speed.
Man impersonates undercover police officer, robs man in Anne Arundel County
A man called for help over the weekend after they were robbed in their car on Crain Highway North in Glen Burnie.
NBC Washington
Secret Service Officer Injured in Georgetown Crash With Suspect: Officials
A U.S. Secret Service officer was injured in Georgetown Monday after a suspect crashed into their truck, sending it careening into a storefront, officials said. A Secret Service officer tried to stop a silver Nissan sedan near 34th and M Streets about 11:45 p.m., according to a spokesperson from the agency.
NBC Washington
7 Teens & Bystander Injured in DC Shootings Since Sunday
Seven teens and a man who was an innocent bystander have been injured in a string of shootings in Washington, D.C., over the past two days, police say. Two teens were shot in the 900 block of Otis Place NW about 11:15 a.m., D.C. police said. One of the victims,...
One Killed, One Hospitalized In Separate Midday Baltimore Shootings Within Two Hours
A pair of brazen midday shootings that happened back-to-back in Baltimore, leaving one dead, are under investigation, officials said. First, at 11:42 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, members of the Baltimore Police Department’s Eastern Division were called to the 2600 block of East Chase Street to investigate a reported Shot Spotter alert for gunshots in the area.
NBC Washington
3 Men Shot Outside Kennedy Recreation Center in DC
Three men recovered in the hospital Sunday after being shot outside of a D.C. recreation center. Shots were fired just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of O Street and 7th Street NW, outside the Kennedy Recreation Center. D.C. police said the victims are expected to be OK, but details...
Three shootings, three teenage boys hit in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said three teenage boys were hit by gunfire in separate shootings that took place in a span of a few hours Sunday afternoon. One boy was hit in each shooting. All of the shootings happened in Southeast: 2600 block of Birney Pl. SE (shortly before 1 p.m.) 15th Street […]
Maryland Man Among Two Busted In DC For Weapon Possession During Shooting Investigation: Police
Two men are facing charges in Virginia after a shooting incident in DC that left one person hospitalized, police said. Maryland resident Kristian Allen, 30, of Upper Marlboro in Prince George’s County, and Horacio Rose Daswell, Jr., 37, of Northwest DC are both in trouble with the law following an overnight incident, Metropolitan Police announced on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Suspects On The Run After Maryland Marijuana Deal Gone Bad Results In Shootout
Two suspects are on the run after an alleged marijuana deal gone bad in Anne Arundel County resulted in a man being shot multiple times, authorities say. The 22-year-old victim met with at least one of the suspects to buy marijuana from him in the 8200 block of Consett Court in Severn around 10 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9, according to Anne Arundel County police.
popville.com
Triple Shooting in Shaw around 5:45pm
“I heard loud automatic gunfire at approximately 5:44 PM at 7th and O St NW in Shaw. The shots were so fast you couldn’t distinguish them, it just sounded like a whole clip was emptied in a few seconds. There’s a heavy police response including 3 stretchers. I saw 2 victims leaving in stretchers.”
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. man charged in deadly attempted carjacking
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, charged a man Friday in a shooting that left another man dead during an attempted carjacking in May. Prince George’s County police said that Marx Carlton Jackson, 25, of District Heights, has been charged with first and second degree murder for killing 32-year-old Donnie McMillan of Forestville.
mymcmedia.org
Germantown Man Charged with Attempted Murder in Montgomery Village Shooting
Damien Fisher, 29, of Germantown, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault in connection with an Aug. 16 shooting in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle, Montgomery Village. Montgomery County Police responded at 11:23 p.m. to that location after learning of the shooting. When police arrived,...
NBC Washington
Prince George's Fatal Pedestrian Crash Investigated as Homicide
A fatal crash that killed one pedestrian in Prince George’s County is being investigated as a homicide, authorities say. Officers responded to a pedestrian being hit by a car at about 11:15 p.m. on Sunday to the 5300 block of Sheriff Road in Capitol Heights. At the scene, officers found an unresponsive adult male victim on the ground, the Prince George’s County Police Department said in a statement.
thehillishome.com
From the MPD Blotter
Police: Suspect took cash register after smashing Dairy Queen window in Woodbridge
When the officers got to the Dairy Queen, they saw that a window in the front of the business had been damaged. Security camera footage revealed that an unknown man used a rock to smash the window, granting him entry inside.
