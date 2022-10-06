ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyattsville, MD

NBC Washington

Upper Marlboro Man Charged With Killing Stepson

An Upper Marlboro man is charged with murder after his stepson was found Friday with blunt force trauma and stab wounds, Prince George’s County police said. Officers responded to a home on Queen Anne Road about 7 a.m. and found 53-year-old Kelly McClary grievously injured, police said. McClary was...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
fox5dc.com

Shooter in ski mask gunned down man in northeast DC: police

WASHINGTON - Police say a man was gunned down in northeast D.C. early Tuesday morning by a person carrying a firearm and wearing a ski mask. The shooting was reported around 6 a.m. in the 800 block of 21st Street. Officers arrived and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds....
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Police Shoot, Chase Suspect Who Drove Toward Officers in Bladensburg: Officials

Police shot and injured a suspect who allegedly tried to run down officers in Bladensburg, Maryland, before leading authorities on a chase to D.C., police said. Officers responded to a report of two males tampering with motor vehicles while wearing full ski masks at about 11:50 p.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of 57th Avenue in Bladensburg. At the scene, police saw two men wearing ski masks and attempted to speak with them, the Bladensburg police said in a statement.
BLADENSBURG, MD
NBC Washington

Secret Service Officer Injured in Georgetown Crash With Suspect: Officials

A U.S. Secret Service officer was injured in Georgetown Monday after a suspect crashed into their truck, sending it careening into a storefront, officials said. A Secret Service officer tried to stop a silver Nissan sedan near 34th and M Streets about 11:45 p.m., according to a spokesperson from the agency.
GEORGETOWN, MD
#Shooting#Murder#Extradition#Police#Violent Crime
NBC Washington

7 Teens & Bystander Injured in DC Shootings Since Sunday

Seven teens and a man who was an innocent bystander have been injured in a string of shootings in Washington, D.C., over the past two days, police say. Two teens were shot in the 900 block of Otis Place NW about 11:15 a.m., D.C. police said. One of the victims,...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

3 Men Shot Outside Kennedy Recreation Center in DC

Three men recovered in the hospital Sunday after being shot outside of a D.C. recreation center. Shots were fired just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of O Street and 7th Street NW, outside the Kennedy Recreation Center. D.C. police said the victims are expected to be OK, but details...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Three shootings, three teenage boys hit in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said three teenage boys were hit by gunfire in separate shootings that took place in a span of a few hours Sunday afternoon. One boy was hit in each shooting. All of the shootings happened in Southeast: 2600 block of Birney Pl. SE (shortly before 1 p.m.) 15th Street […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Maryland Man Among Two Busted In DC For Weapon Possession During Shooting Investigation: Police

Two men are facing charges in Virginia after a shooting incident in DC that left one person hospitalized, police said. Maryland resident Kristian Allen, 30, of Upper Marlboro in Prince George’s County, and Horacio Rose Daswell, Jr., 37, of Northwest DC are both in trouble with the law following an overnight incident, Metropolitan Police announced on Saturday, Oct. 8.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
popville.com

Triple Shooting in Shaw around 5:45pm

“I heard loud automatic gunfire at approximately 5:44 PM at 7th and O St NW in Shaw. The shots were so fast you couldn’t distinguish them, it just sounded like a whole clip was emptied in a few seconds. There’s a heavy police response including 3 stretchers. I saw 2 victims leaving in stretchers.”
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. man charged in deadly attempted carjacking

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, charged a man Friday in a shooting that left another man dead during an attempted carjacking in May. Prince George’s County police said that Marx Carlton Jackson, 25, of District Heights, has been charged with first and second degree murder for killing 32-year-old Donnie McMillan of Forestville.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
mymcmedia.org

Germantown Man Charged with Attempted Murder in Montgomery Village Shooting

Damien Fisher, 29, of Germantown, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault in connection with an Aug. 16 shooting in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle, Montgomery Village. Montgomery County Police responded at 11:23 p.m. to that location after learning of the shooting. When police arrived,...
GERMANTOWN, MD
NBC Washington

Prince George's Fatal Pedestrian Crash Investigated as Homicide

A fatal crash that killed one pedestrian in Prince George’s County is being investigated as a homicide, authorities say. Officers responded to a pedestrian being hit by a car at about 11:15 p.m. on Sunday to the 5300 block of Sheriff Road in Capitol Heights. At the scene, officers found an unresponsive adult male victim on the ground, the Prince George’s County Police Department said in a statement.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
thehillishome.com

From the MPD Blotter

Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON, DC

