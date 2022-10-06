ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Miami

These Are the 12 Jurors Deciding the Fate of the Parkland School Shooter

Attorneys are set to give closing arguments on Tuesday in the death penalty trial for the convicted Parkland school shooter who killed 17 people and injured 17 others in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Twelve jurors will be tasked with deciding whether Nikolas Cruz, 24,...
PARKLAND, FL
WSVN-TV

Northeast Miami-Dade teacher arrested after being accused of having inappropriate relationship with teenager

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher is receiving a lesson in the law after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenager. Authorities only learned about this illegal and inappropriate relationship after the victim wrote about it in a college application essay. School personnel in Connecticut quickly notified police.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Augusta County, VA
Augusta County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
NBC Miami

Attorneys and Judge Hold Hearing to Discuss Parkland Jury Instructions

Attorneys in the Parkland school shooting case discussed jury instructions Monday, a day before they're set to give closing arguments in the case. Jurors weren't present for the Monday afternoon hearing where the attorneys and judge were settling on the instructions. Judge Elizabeth Scherer made it clear that she’d like...
PARKLAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#False Pretense#Sentencing#Violent Crime
NBC Miami

Man in Custody After Barricading in Fort Lauderdale Home

SWAT officers responded Monday night to a Fort Lauderdale home, where a man barricaded himself inside for hours. The Broward Sheriff's Office received a call of a domestic disturbance before 6 p.m. at a home near the 2500 block of Northwest 9th Court. Officers yelled over a loudspeaker for a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: Drone Crash and Fraud

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Oct. 3, 2022. A burglary conveyance was reported on 09/30/2022. An unknown male subject entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle without the owner’s permission, but nothing was taken. Area canvassing complete.
PARKLAND, FL
NBC Miami

SWAT Responds to Man Barricaded in Fort Lauderdale Home

SWAT officers responded Monday night to a Fort Lauderdale home, where a man barricaded himself inside for hours. The Broward Sheriff's Office received a call of a domestic disturbance before 6 p.m. at a home near the 2500 block of Northwest 9th Court. Officers yelled over a loudspeaker for a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Miami

As Trial Winds Down, Parkland Victims Speak Out on Death Penalty

The relatives and friends of the 17 murdered Parkland victims have come to the courthouse every day during the penalty phase of the shooter’s trial to bear witness for those who cannot be there. Now that it’s winding down, some are sharing their thoughts on capital punishment in this...
PARKLAND, FL
wild941.com

Two Missing Florida Boys Found Dead

The Lee County Sheriffs Office tells us that an investigation is underway after two missing boys were found dead. Tahjon and Tahjir Burrows are brothers and they were last seen in Lehigh around Elaine Ave N & 32nd St W. LCSO tells us they are working to determine the cause of their deaths. So sad especially since the boys were only 17 and 6-years-old. The sheriff’s office hasn’t officially given us any information yet, but there is a gofundme account created for the brothers and it says this:
LEE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Shooting Leaves One Dead In West Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A shooting late Sunday night in West Boca Raton left one person dead. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were called to the 9400 block of Aegean Drive which is north of Yamato […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy