NBC Miami
These Are the 12 Jurors Deciding the Fate of the Parkland School Shooter
Attorneys are set to give closing arguments on Tuesday in the death penalty trial for the convicted Parkland school shooter who killed 17 people and injured 17 others in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Twelve jurors will be tasked with deciding whether Nikolas Cruz, 24,...
South Florida schools locked down, cleared following hoax threats, police say
Authorities said at least 12 schools throughout the state, including several in South Florida, were hit with hoax threats and locked down on Tuesday.
Click10.com
Parkland school shooting verdict: Count 13 in penalty phase is Meadow Pollack
Count 13 of 17 in the penalty phase is for the murder of Meadow Pollack who Nikolas Cruz killed on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer. Pollack,18, was in the school’s 1200 building, on the third floor, when Cruz shot her...
WSVN-TV
Northeast Miami-Dade teacher arrested after being accused of having inappropriate relationship with teenager
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher is receiving a lesson in the law after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenager. Authorities only learned about this illegal and inappropriate relationship after the victim wrote about it in a college application essay. School personnel in Connecticut quickly notified police.
NBC Miami
Florida Corrections Department Employee Arrested in Tamarac Road Rage Incident
An employee with the Florida Department of Corrections was arrested last week following a road rage incident where he told police he pulled a gun on a driver who cut him off in traffic. Eric Harris, 53, was charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a firearm stemming from...
NBC Miami
Attorneys and Judge Hold Hearing to Discuss Parkland Jury Instructions
Attorneys in the Parkland school shooting case discussed jury instructions Monday, a day before they're set to give closing arguments in the case. Jurors weren't present for the Monday afternoon hearing where the attorneys and judge were settling on the instructions. Judge Elizabeth Scherer made it clear that she’d like...
Click10.com
‘You’re seriously laughing right now?’ Teen accused of deadly crime spree tossed from court
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two teenaged boys accused of an August Broward County crime spree that ended in the death of a single mother of three appeared in court Monday. One of them was removed from the courtroom for laughing during the proceedings. The two teens, Jacory Flournoy, 13,...
True Crime of Palm Beach County: Killer clown with balloons fatally shoots woman at front door in Wellington
Marlene Warren's killing in 1990 kicks off a new True Crime series by The Palm Beach Post. Suspect: Sheila Keen-Warren, age 27 at the time of the slaying. “Oh, how sweet,” Marlene Warren said that Saturday morning in May 1990 when she saw a clown with flowers and balloons at the front door of her Wellington home.
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz may have been his own worst witness
It's possible Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz talked himself into a death sentence.
NBC Miami
Man in Custody After Barricading in Fort Lauderdale Home
SWAT officers responded Monday night to a Fort Lauderdale home, where a man barricaded himself inside for hours. The Broward Sheriff's Office received a call of a domestic disturbance before 6 p.m. at a home near the 2500 block of Northwest 9th Court. Officers yelled over a loudspeaker for a...
Parkland Crime Update: Drone Crash and Fraud
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Oct. 3, 2022. A burglary conveyance was reported on 09/30/2022. An unknown male subject entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle without the owner’s permission, but nothing was taken. Area canvassing complete.
NBC Miami
SWAT Responds to Man Barricaded in Fort Lauderdale Home
SWAT officers responded Monday night to a Fort Lauderdale home, where a man barricaded himself inside for hours. The Broward Sheriff's Office received a call of a domestic disturbance before 6 p.m. at a home near the 2500 block of Northwest 9th Court. Officers yelled over a loudspeaker for a...
NBC Miami
As Trial Winds Down, Parkland Victims Speak Out on Death Penalty
The relatives and friends of the 17 murdered Parkland victims have come to the courthouse every day during the penalty phase of the shooter’s trial to bear witness for those who cannot be there. Now that it’s winding down, some are sharing their thoughts on capital punishment in this...
NBC Miami
Horrific Videos Refute Parkland School Shooter's Fetal Alcohol Claims: State Expert
The jury deciding the fate of the Parkland school gunman watched horrific footage of the shooting Thursday that prosecutors said casts serious doubt on the killer's claim that he's afflicted with the effects of fetal alcohol syndrome. The videos were played as prosecutors concluded their rebuttal Thursday in the sentencing...
wild941.com
Two Missing Florida Boys Found Dead
The Lee County Sheriffs Office tells us that an investigation is underway after two missing boys were found dead. Tahjon and Tahjir Burrows are brothers and they were last seen in Lehigh around Elaine Ave N & 32nd St W. LCSO tells us they are working to determine the cause of their deaths. So sad especially since the boys were only 17 and 6-years-old. The sheriff’s office hasn’t officially given us any information yet, but there is a gofundme account created for the brothers and it says this:
Click10.com
Jewish family receives legal notice from condo association to remove sukkah
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A South Florida Jewish family says they received a threatening letter from their condominium association as they mark a traditional holiday. The association says they can’t celebrate outside. “A sukkah cannot be underneath another object like a building, and it cannot be under a living...
Shooting Leaves One Dead In West Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A shooting late Sunday night in West Boca Raton left one person dead. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were called to the 9400 block of Aegean Drive which is north of Yamato […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami
Hialeah Gardens Cop Accused of Pawning Department-Issued Guns, Credit Card Fraud
A Hialeah Gardens Police officer was arrested after officials said he pawned his department issued AR-15 and pistol and fraudulently used a fellow officer's credit card. Officer Leonardo Carbo, 30, was arrested Oct. 5 and faces several charges including credit card fraud, theft and fraudulent use of identification, records showed.
850wftl.com
Boynton Beach apartment building locked down when an armed man barricaded himself in a unit
(BOYNTON BEACH, Florida)– Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man threatening to harm himself in Boynton Beach Saturday. Officials with the PBSO said the man had an altercation with his girlfriend, then barricaded himself inside an apartment alone armed with a machete and a firearm. The ARIUM...
WSVN-TV
Hialeah Gardens Police officer arrested, fired after criminal and internal affairs probe
HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah Gardens Police officer has been fired and arrested. Department officials said 30-year-old Leonardo Carbo was terminated after a criminal and internal affairs investigation. Officials have not given a reason for the arrest, but they said they will release more details this week. In...
