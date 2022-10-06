Read full article on original website
Related
WWLP 22News
2022 Greater Springfield CROP Hunger Walk steps off Oct. 16th
(Mass Appeal) – This year’s Greater Springfield CROP Hunger Walk happens this coming Sunday, October 16th. Adam Smedberg, Walk Coordinator, is here because now more than ever your help is needed.
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Connecticut
- There are many places to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet in Connecticut. Some of these are considered upscale with quality food. However, you'll also find all-you-can-eat buffets that aren't all-inclusive. Osaka Hibachi Buffet in Stratford. This contemporary spot offers a wide array of grilled fare, sushi, and other Asian and...
ctexaminer.com
Town Joins Well-Known Restaurateur to Seek State Funding for Dock & Dine Revival
OLD SAYBROOK – A local restaurateur and town officials are hoping a state grant can bring new life to the iconic Dock & Dine location on the Connecticut River. Jon Kodama and the Town of Old Saybrook are applying for $3.7 million from the Connecticut Communities Challenge Grant to re-establish a restaurant on the riverfront property, and to create a riverfront walkway that would extend through Gardiner’s Landing.
NewsTimes
Many CT movie theaters have closed or struggled since pandemic: 'You will see more of this'
This year has resulted in profound changes on the movie theater business in Connecticut with multiple movie theater locations closing and others getting new owners as the effects the pandemic and changes within the film industry reshape the landscape. Five theater locations have closed permanently since the start of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
visitfairfieldcounty.org
Fairfield County Fair
Visit the Fairfield County Fairgrounds for the 172nd Fairfield County Fair from Sunday, October 9 to Saturday, October 15. The goal of the Fairfield County Fair is to provide a family-oriented event with fun for all ages. Come check out a great county fair and see why people continue to come back year after year!
NBC Connecticut
Members of Local Immigrant Community Demand Better Access to Health Care for the Undocumented, Interpretation Services
Members of the local immigrant community are raising their voices, demanding better access to health care. About 20 people marched in a rally in downtown Hartford Wednesday morning, demanding changes from Connecticut health care systems. The movement is called “Make the Road Connecticut,” and the demonstrators are taking steps to...
‘This is the future of farming’: Connecticut’s first nonprofit indoor hydroponic farm grows fresh produce year-around
A new farm in Connecticut is not only the first of its kind in the state but could be the future of farming.
WWLP 22News
Westfield’s PumpkinFest – all day fun for the whole family
(Mass Appeal) – If you could imagine the quintessential New England fall festival it would include families gathering amid fall foliage and pumpkins, hundreds of pumpkins. Well, if you make your way to Westfield this Saturday you can experience first hand the city’s annual PumpkinFest. Bob Plasse with Westfield on Weekends and Co-chair of PumpkinFest, is here to share the fun families will have this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Our heritage goes a long way' | Puerto Rican restaurant makes locals feel at home
HARTFORD, Conn. — Aqui Me Quedo restaurant in Hartford prides itself on family, fresh food, and culture. Staff explained that although they're decades in the game, they have ongoing efforts to leave a legacy in the community they serve. Joel Rohena, Owner of Aqui Me Quedo Restaurant, said they...
Eyewitness News
Closing for the Season: Harry’s Place in Colchester gets ready for its seasonal shutdown
COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - In a sure sign of a shift in the seasons, Harry’s Place in Colchester announced that it is ready to shutter for the season. Harry’s said it was holding an ice cream party on Monday, with free ice cream. “Come on down and enjoy...
sheltonherald.com
Plans for Milford entertainment center back on track, mayor says
MILFORD — City plans to create an arts and entertainment center on North Street are back on track, according to Mayor Ben Blake. The city bought the 6.98-acre parcel at 701 North St. for $1.6 million in 2016. Open space money, grants and other sources paid for the purchase, which put an end to a developer’s plans to build 63 houses there.
WWLP 22News
Celebrate Ludlow is this weekend!
(MASS APPEAL) – Celebrate Ludlow is a community event put on by local nonprofits to help raise funds for their organizations. With a variety of entertainment, food vendors and carnival rides for the kids, there is something fun for everyone! Joining us is Laurie Smith, Chair of Celebrate Ludlow, to share all the details.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history
HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
Creations: Madison store employs those with disabilities
MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — “There’s necklaces, bracelets, earrings,” said 22-year-old Danny Laager, as he shows News 8 around a bright store filled with ethically sourced, artisanally made products from all around the U.S. Another employee, Courtney Dinsky showed off an incredible, spinning globe. “It’s powered by the light and you can put it on your […]
NECN
Four URI Students Arrested After Police Break Up Large House Party
Four University of Rhode Island students were arrested over the weekend after police broke up a large house party with up to 400 people in attendance. Police said they were called to a South Kingstown address around 6:30 p.m. Saturday for a noise complaint, WJAR-TV reports. When they got there,...
Friends who found out they are sisters have family reunion in Dominican Republic
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two friends from New Haven that found out they were siblings finally had their family reunion in the Dominican Republic. FOX61's Lauren Zenzie first reported this story almost two years ago. To recap, Julia Tinetti and Cassandra Madison were friends at the former Russian Lady Bar in New Haven and Julia noticed Cassandra's Dominican flag tattoo which acquainted them and they finally realized they were both adopted from the Dominican Republic.
hotelnewsresource.com
Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor, Connecticut Opens
Cambria Hotels announced the opening of the Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor. The four-story, 108-room hotel is the second property in Connecticut this year, joining the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. Situated at 1000 Long Leaf Lane in South Windsor, Connecticut, the hotel is located less than 10-miles outside...
23-Year-Old Becomes Second Person Charged In Connection To Incident At Milford Restaurant
A second person has been charged in connection with an incident at a Connecticut restaurant in which a woman bit and spit at employees and police officers. New Haven County resident James Gray, 23, of Milford, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 6, for the incident which took place on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Stonebridge Cafe in Milford.
WWLP 22News
Explore Holyoke October 15th
(MASS APPEAL) – October 15th is a day to spend in Holyoke! Get ready for a race like you’ve never seen before at the Great Holyoke Brick Race, and work up an appetite for the Paper City Food Festival because Holyoke is highlighting its hidden gems. Here to talk more about that is Jeff Bianchine, the Executive Director of Print Shop and Manager of Artery, Jordan Hart, the Executive Director of Greater Holyoke Chamber, and Juan Uribe, the owner of El Paraíso Colombiano Restaurant and Bar.
WWLP 22News
Westfield Theatre Group’s “Marvin’s Room” will have you laughing and crying
(Mass Appeal) – The stage performance of Marvin’s Room is a humorous view of what it is like for a family to deal with life’s ups and downs, bringing the audience to a boisterous laugh along with tears. Here with more on this amazing performance are Gilana Chelimsky, who portrays Lee, and, Tracy Grammer, playing Bessie.
Comments / 0