ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Windsor, CT

Comments / 0

Related
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Connecticut

- There are many places to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet in Connecticut. Some of these are considered upscale with quality food. However, you'll also find all-you-can-eat buffets that aren't all-inclusive. Osaka Hibachi Buffet in Stratford. This contemporary spot offers a wide array of grilled fare, sushi, and other Asian and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Town Joins Well-Known Restaurateur to Seek State Funding for Dock & Dine Revival

OLD SAYBROOK – A local restaurateur and town officials are hoping a state grant can bring new life to the iconic Dock & Dine location on the Connecticut River. Jon Kodama and the Town of Old Saybrook are applying for $3.7 million from the Connecticut Communities Challenge Grant to re-establish a restaurant on the riverfront property, and to create a riverfront walkway that would extend through Gardiner’s Landing.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Society
South Windsor, CT
Society
City
South Windsor, CT
visitfairfieldcounty.org

Fairfield County Fair

Visit the Fairfield County Fairgrounds for the 172nd Fairfield County Fair from Sunday, October 9 to Saturday, October 15. The goal of the Fairfield County Fair is to provide a family-oriented event with fun for all ages. Come check out a great county fair and see why people continue to come back year after year!
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Members of Local Immigrant Community Demand Better Access to Health Care for the Undocumented, Interpretation Services

Members of the local immigrant community are raising their voices, demanding better access to health care. About 20 people marched in a rally in downtown Hartford Wednesday morning, demanding changes from Connecticut health care systems. The movement is called “Make the Road Connecticut,” and the demonstrators are taking steps to...
HARTFORD, CT
WWLP 22News

Westfield’s PumpkinFest – all day fun for the whole family

(Mass Appeal) – If you could imagine the quintessential New England fall festival it would include families gathering amid fall foliage and pumpkins, hundreds of pumpkins. Well, if you make your way to Westfield this Saturday you can experience first hand the city’s annual PumpkinFest. Bob Plasse with Westfield on Weekends and Co-chair of PumpkinFest, is here to share the fun families will have this year.
WESTFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Indigenous Peoples#Localevent#Local Natives#Local Option#Library
sheltonherald.com

Plans for Milford entertainment center back on track, mayor says

MILFORD — City plans to create an arts and entertainment center on North Street are back on track, according to Mayor Ben Blake. The city bought the 6.98-acre parcel at 701 North St. for $1.6 million in 2016. Open space money, grants and other sources paid for the purchase, which put an end to a developer’s plans to build 63 houses there.
MILFORD, CT
WWLP 22News

Celebrate Ludlow is this weekend!

(MASS APPEAL) – Celebrate Ludlow is a community event put on by local nonprofits to help raise funds for their organizations. With a variety of entertainment, food vendors and carnival rides for the kids, there is something fun for everyone! Joining us is Laurie Smith, Chair of Celebrate Ludlow, to share all the details.
LUDLOW, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
WTNH

Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history

HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Creations: Madison store employs those with disabilities

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — “There’s necklaces, bracelets, earrings,” said 22-year-old Danny Laager, as he shows News 8 around a bright store filled with ethically sourced, artisanally made products from all around the U.S. Another employee, Courtney Dinsky showed off an incredible, spinning globe. “It’s powered by the light and you can put it on your […]
MADISON, CT
FOX 61

Friends who found out they are sisters have family reunion in Dominican Republic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two friends from New Haven that found out they were siblings finally had their family reunion in the Dominican Republic. FOX61's Lauren Zenzie first reported this story almost two years ago. To recap, Julia Tinetti and Cassandra Madison were friends at the former Russian Lady Bar in New Haven and Julia noticed Cassandra's Dominican flag tattoo which acquainted them and they finally realized they were both adopted from the Dominican Republic.
NEW HAVEN, CT
hotelnewsresource.com

Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor, Connecticut Opens

Cambria Hotels announced the opening of the Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor. The four-story, 108-room hotel is the second property in Connecticut this year, joining the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. Situated at 1000 Long Leaf Lane in South Windsor, Connecticut, the hotel is located less than 10-miles outside...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
WWLP 22News

Explore Holyoke October 15th

(MASS APPEAL) – October 15th is a day to spend in Holyoke! Get ready for a race like you’ve never seen before at the Great Holyoke Brick Race, and work up an appetite for the Paper City Food Festival because Holyoke is highlighting its hidden gems. Here to talk more about that is Jeff Bianchine, the Executive Director of Print Shop and Manager of Artery, Jordan Hart, the Executive Director of Greater Holyoke Chamber, and Juan Uribe, the owner of El Paraíso Colombiano Restaurant and Bar.
HOLYOKE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy