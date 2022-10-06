Read full article on original website
Related
fox61.com
Who is eligible for updated COVID-19 booster shot
HARTFORD, Conn. — As the weather starts to get cooler and people start to gather indoors health experts have an important reminder. "I would tell people as we get into the colder months to get ready. Get your flu shot, get your COVID shot, because you know COVID has been here and it's here to stay," said Dr. Paul Anthony an infectious disease specialist with Hartford Healthcare.
fox61.com
Connecticut in the bullseye for historic home heating prices
CONNECTICUT, USA — Get ready to open your wallet even wider. Energy experts are forecasting record home heating prices this winter, with Connecticut in the bullseye for the biggest increase. “I just have to come up with extra money to heat my home,” said Enrique Rivera of New Haven....
Blumenthal backs Windham Hospital staff fighting for better pay, better health insurance
ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Unionized employees at Windham Hospital are continuing their fight for a new contract, now with some help from Sen. Richard Blumenthal. "It seems like a standstill at this point for our unit," said Heather Howlett, a clinical assistant and the representative of the union for non-nurse employees.
Yale Daily News
City disputes FOCUS account of homeless encampment clearing
A homeless encampment at a New Haven-area park was abandoned by its residents — not evacuated by police — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker told the News. His account clashes with that given by leaders of the Yale orientation program FOCUS on New Haven, which cleared the encampment under the supervision of city officials over a month ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
EXCLUSIVE: Middletown teacher helping hurricane recovery efforts in Florida
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Middletown teacher David Cruickshank arrived in Florida just days after Hurricane Ian passed through, leaving homes and structures damaged or gone. He's a part of the National Disaster Medical System, a federal partnership with the Departments of Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Defense, and Veterans Affairs.
Melzen's Pet Supply in Glastonbury to close after 102 years
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — After 102 years of business, Melzen's Pet Supply in Glastonbury will close for good in November. The local farm business announced its closing in a Facebook post on Monday, saying its last day of business will be Nov. 12. "We - Kenny, Jimmy, and John Melzen...
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Connecticut
- There are many places to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet in Connecticut. Some of these are considered upscale with quality food. However, you'll also find all-you-can-eat buffets that aren't all-inclusive. Osaka Hibachi Buffet in Stratford. This contemporary spot offers a wide array of grilled fare, sushi, and other Asian and...
Milford man launches mobile school for making New Haven-style pizza
Every Monday night, Zabski holds classes at a pizzeria in New Haven, where he teaches people how to make the dough and the sauce, assemble the pizza, then bake and launch it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Connecticut dog rescue needs all dogs adopted within a month
MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Middlebury dog rescue is pleading with the community after announcing it needs to close its doors until further notice. Brass City Rescue Alliance announced on Facebook that due to medical circumstances among staff it needs to close its doors until further notice. The shelter is making an emergency plea for […]
Recent storms upgrade Connecticut drought levels in 2 counties
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Recent storms have slightly improved drought conditions in two Connecticut counties, according to an announcement Thursday from Gov. Ned Lamont’s office. New London and Windham counties, which have been in a Stage 3 drought since August, are now in Stage 2. The other six counties in the state have been […]
WCSU criticized for not following purchasing procedures
DANBURY, Conn. — Western Connecticut State University was criticized in a report from state auditors for several instances where proper documentation for purchases was not followed. The university was also criticized for the tracking of football ticket sales and revenue, cited for their failure to test their disaster plan...
Fair Haven Health Expansion Plan Detailed
Fair Haven Community Health Care’s upcoming Grand Avenue expansion came into sharper focus — as a health center representative described plans to knock down an existing corner building that currently houses a pharmacy, a pizzeria, and a handful of apartments, and to construct in its stead a new neighborhood clinic and community space.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
New London Fall Food Stroll returns this week
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The New London Fall Food Stroll is returning this week. Over two dozen local restaurants will be participating. The event is from 5:30 to 8:30 pm on Wednesday, Oct. 12. For tickets, click here.
Bridgeport church program sees 40% increase in homelessness over past 6 months
The head of a Bridgeport church that has a program designed to help people facing homelessness says the number of clients he's seeing is on the rise.
Lamont reduces drought advisory to stage 2 for New London and Windham
CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Lamont announced on Thursday that due to recent rainfall he is reducing the drought advisory, which was declared in August for both New London and Windham counties to a stage 2 drought level. The decision was made at the Connecticut Interagency Workgroup, a state entity...
Disabled Air Force veteran in Bridgeport on brink of homelessness
The Bridgeport community is rallying around an Air Force veteran who is on the verge of being homeless.
Register Citizen
Cool temperatures and frost advisory in CT this weekend, weather service says
The weather is expected to be clear and cool across Connecticut this weekend, with temperatures below historic norms, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature in New Haven County is expected to crest around 60 degrees on Saturday, with a low around 40, forecasters said. In Litchfield and Hartford counties, it will be cooler, with highs around 53 and 58, respectively.
Norwalk announces water emergency amid ongoing drought concerns
NORWALK, Conn. — The City of Norwalk and its local utility and water companies announced water emergency restrictions as the statewide drought continues. The district's water reservoir levels are at 40%, which is the lowest it's been in 50 years. They're 27 inches of rain short of being at the average level, which would be around 57 inches of rain.
NBC Connecticut
Homes Needed for All Dogs at Middlebury Animal Rescue Within the Month
An animal rescue in Middlebury needs to find homes for all of its dogs within a month because it is closing for a while and the rescue is putting out an emergency call for help. The Brass City Rescue Alliance will be closing around Nov. 15 until Spring due to...
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 2