New Haven County, CT

fox61.com

Who is eligible for updated COVID-19 booster shot

HARTFORD, Conn. — As the weather starts to get cooler and people start to gather indoors health experts have an important reminder. "I would tell people as we get into the colder months to get ready. Get your flu shot, get your COVID shot, because you know COVID has been here and it's here to stay," said Dr. Paul Anthony an infectious disease specialist with Hartford Healthcare.
HARTFORD, CT
fox61.com

Connecticut in the bullseye for historic home heating prices

CONNECTICUT, USA — Get ready to open your wallet even wider. Energy experts are forecasting record home heating prices this winter, with Connecticut in the bullseye for the biggest increase. “I just have to come up with extra money to heat my home,” said Enrique Rivera of New Haven....
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yale Daily News

City disputes FOCUS account of homeless encampment clearing

A homeless encampment at a New Haven-area park was abandoned by its residents — not evacuated by police — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker told the News. His account clashes with that given by leaders of the Yale orientation program FOCUS on New Haven, which cleared the encampment under the supervision of city officials over a month ago.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Melzen's Pet Supply in Glastonbury to close after 102 years

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — After 102 years of business, Melzen's Pet Supply in Glastonbury will close for good in November. The local farm business announced its closing in a Facebook post on Monday, saying its last day of business will be Nov. 12. "We - Kenny, Jimmy, and John Melzen...
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Connecticut

- There are many places to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet in Connecticut. Some of these are considered upscale with quality food. However, you'll also find all-you-can-eat buffets that aren't all-inclusive. Osaka Hibachi Buffet in Stratford. This contemporary spot offers a wide array of grilled fare, sushi, and other Asian and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut dog rescue needs all dogs adopted within a month

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Middlebury dog rescue is pleading with the community after announcing it needs to close its doors until further notice. Brass City Rescue Alliance announced on Facebook that due to medical circumstances among staff it needs to close its doors until further notice. The shelter is making an emergency plea for […]
MIDDLEBURY, CT
WTNH

Recent storms upgrade Connecticut drought levels in 2 counties

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Recent storms have slightly improved drought conditions in two Connecticut counties, according to an announcement Thursday from Gov. Ned Lamont’s office. New London and Windham counties, which have been in a Stage 3 drought since August, are now in Stage 2. The other six counties in the state have been […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

WCSU criticized for not following purchasing procedures

DANBURY, Conn. — Western Connecticut State University was criticized in a report from state auditors for several instances where proper documentation for purchases was not followed. The university was also criticized for the tracking of football ticket sales and revenue, cited for their failure to test their disaster plan...
DANBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

Fair Haven Health Expansion Plan Detailed

Fair Haven Community Health Care’s upcoming Grand Avenue expansion came into sharper focus — as a health center representative described plans to knock down an existing corner building that currently houses a pharmacy, a pizzeria, and a handful of apartments, and to construct in its stead a new neighborhood clinic and community space.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Cool temperatures and frost advisory in CT this weekend, weather service says

The weather is expected to be clear and cool across Connecticut this weekend, with temperatures below historic norms, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature in New Haven County is expected to crest around 60 degrees on Saturday, with a low around 40, forecasters said. In Litchfield and Hartford counties, it will be cooler, with highs around 53 and 58, respectively.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Norwalk announces water emergency amid ongoing drought concerns

NORWALK, Conn. — The City of Norwalk and its local utility and water companies announced water emergency restrictions as the statewide drought continues. The district's water reservoir levels are at 40%, which is the lowest it's been in 50 years. They're 27 inches of rain short of being at the average level, which would be around 57 inches of rain.
NORWALK, CT
