News 12
Police: Truck crashes into auto body building in Stratford
A pick-up truck crashed through a brick wall and into an autobody shop in Stratford, officials say. The incident happened on Monday around 7:20 p.m. at Champion Auto Body on Stratford Avenue. The truck went through the brick wall and into the business. Witnesses at the scene say one person...
MTA: LIRR service restored between Central Islip, Ronkonkoma after person hit by train
The Long Island Rail Road has restored service between Central Islip and Ronkonkoma after the MTA says a person was hit by a train.
East End mom accused of DWI with 2 sons in car
According to Riverhead police, several calls came in about a car driving erratically on Edwards Avenue in Calverton around 6:30 p.m. Monday.
ALERT CENTER: Police: 2 men wanted in gunpoint robbery at Riverhead deli
The incident happened Monday night near "El Chapincito Deli" on East Main Street and Prospect Place.
Funeral held for East Northport father killed during Marist College family weekend
A funeral Mass was held for Paul Kutz at St. Anthony of Padua Church in East Northport.
fox5ny.com
Long Island woman busted for $40M counterfeiting operation
NEW YORK - A Long Island woman is accused of operating a store with $40,000,000 worth of counterfeit luxury products. Lindsay Castelli, 31, of Smithtown is the owner of Linny's Boutique on Old Country Road in Plainview. Nassau County Police say the United States Postal Inspectors helped carry out an...
Bridgeport PD: Man killed, 2 wounded in early morning shooting
A 29-year-old man from Bridgeport was found fatally shot and two others were wounded early Saturday morning near an intersection in the city, Bridgeport police said.
Woman accused of striking teen with car in Mastic Beach arraigned; lawyer says her son was bullied
A woman who police say intentionally hit a teenager with her car in Mastic Beach was set to be arraigned in court Sunday.
News 12
Police: Plainview boutique owner sold counterfeit items worth over $40 million
A Smithtown woman has been arrested and accused of trademark counterfeiting in Plainview. Detectives say an extensive investigation with the assistance of the United States Postal Inspectors was conducted in April 2021 at Linny’s Boutique located at 1032 Old Country Road. Officials say they determined Lindsay Castelli, 31, was...
Disabled Air Force veteran in Bridgeport on brink of homelessness
The Bridgeport community is rallying around an Air Force veteran who is on the verge of being homeless.
Police: Adult intentionally hits teen with car in Mastic Beach
The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.
Gas station employee shot on Long Island
WYANDANCH, N.Y. -- Police on Long Island are investigating a shooting at a gas station in Suffolk County.It happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at a BP station in Wyandanch.Police responded to a call of shots fired at the location.When officers arrived, they found a worker had been shot.Investigators say the 32-year-old man suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.No arrests have been made.
Victim of fatal shooting at Deer Park auto body shop identified
Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting at an auto body shop in Deer Park Monday night.
Pedestrian Injured in Dix Hills Crash
A pedestrian was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle in Dix Hills Wednesday night, Suffolk County police said. A driver southbound on Deer Park Road hit the man in the roadway at the intersection of Old Country Road. The pedestrian, who was not identified pending notification of next of kin, was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious injuries.
New Haven Independent
Car Wreck Closed Route 8 For Several Hours Wednesday
SHELTON — Firefighters responding to an apartment fire in Derby came across a car flipped on its side and in flames on Route 8 Wednesday night. According to a social media post from the Shelton Fire Department, units were on Route 8 north at 9:12 p.m. when they came upon the crash near exit 12.
Man, Woman Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Central Islip Crash
Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash at a Long Island intersection that left two people seriously injured overnight. It happened around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 in Central Islip. That's when a dark-colored sedan traveling westbound on Suffolk Avenue struck a man and woman at the intersection of Hawthorne Avenue...
Police: Bank in Commack robbed by man disguised as woman
A bank in Commack was robbed Saturday by a man dressed in women’s clothing.
ALERT CENTER: Woman wanted for stealing handbag, money from Commack yard sale
According to police, the woman stole a handbag and more than $900 from a yard sale on Cross Bow Lane on Sept. 17.
trumbulltimes.com
Family of missing teen tells Bridgeport police they received ransom call
BRIDGEPORT — Police said they are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old boy after his family said he left early from Central High School last week and has not been seen since. State police have issued a silver alert for Jael Martinez, whose family says they got an apparent...
