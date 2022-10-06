ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hampton, NY

News 12

Police: Truck crashes into auto body building in Stratford

A pick-up truck crashed through a brick wall and into an autobody shop in Stratford, officials say. The incident happened on Monday around 7:20 p.m. at Champion Auto Body on Stratford Avenue. The truck went through the brick wall and into the business. Witnesses at the scene say one person...
STRATFORD, CT
East Hampton, NY
Sagaponack, NY
East Hampton, NY
East Hampton, NY
fox5ny.com

Long Island woman busted for $40M counterfeiting operation

NEW YORK - A Long Island woman is accused of operating a store with $40,000,000 worth of counterfeit luxury products. Lindsay Castelli, 31, of Smithtown is the owner of Linny's Boutique on Old Country Road in Plainview. Nassau County Police say the United States Postal Inspectors helped carry out an...
PLAINVIEW, NY
News 12

Police: Plainview boutique owner sold counterfeit items worth over $40 million

A Smithtown woman has been arrested and accused of trademark counterfeiting in Plainview. Detectives say an extensive investigation with the assistance of the United States Postal Inspectors was conducted in April 2021 at Linny’s Boutique located at 1032 Old Country Road. Officials say they determined Lindsay Castelli, 31, was...
PLAINVIEW, NY
CBS New York

Gas station employee shot on Long Island

WYANDANCH, N.Y. -- Police on Long Island are investigating a shooting at a gas station in Suffolk County.It happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at a BP station in Wyandanch.Police responded to a call of shots fired at the location.When officers arrived, they found a worker had been shot.Investigators say the 32-year-old man suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.No arrests have been made.
WYANDANCH, NY
HuntingtonNow

Pedestrian Injured in Dix Hills Crash

A pedestrian was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle in Dix Hills Wednesday night, Suffolk County police said. A driver southbound on Deer Park Road hit the man in the roadway at the intersection of Old Country Road. The pedestrian, who was not identified pending notification of next of kin, was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious injuries.
DIX HILLS, NY
New Haven Independent

Car Wreck Closed Route 8 For Several Hours Wednesday

SHELTON — Firefighters responding to an apartment fire in Derby came across a car flipped on its side and in flames on Route 8 Wednesday night. According to a social media post from the Shelton Fire Department, units were on Route 8 north at 9:12 p.m. when they came upon the crash near exit 12.
SHELTON, CT
Daily Voice

Man, Woman Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Central Islip Crash

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash at a Long Island intersection that left two people seriously injured overnight. It happened around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 in Central Islip. That's when a dark-colored sedan traveling westbound on Suffolk Avenue struck a man and woman at the intersection of Hawthorne Avenue...
CENTRAL ISLIP, NY

