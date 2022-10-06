ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Honda's New $4.4 Billion EV Battery Plant Will Be Built in Ohio

Honda Motor and LG Energy Solution on Tuesday said a new multibillion-dollar plant to produce batteries for electric vehicles will be located in Ohio. The battery plant is expected to cost $3.5 billion, with overall investment by the unnamed joint venture eventually reaching $4.4 billion, the companies said. Construction of...
OHIO STATE
NBC Miami

Rivian Shares Slumped After the Company Announced a Big Recall

Rivian late Friday said it is recalling more than 12,000 vehicles for a potential steering defect. The issue involves a fastener that may not have been tightened properly at the factory. The specifics of Rivian's recall have investors concerned. Shares of Rivian Automotive fell sharply on Monday after the electric...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
NBC Miami

Mobile Bank N26's Losses Widen After Ramping Up Spending on Fraud Controls

N26's net revenue increased 67% in 2021 to 120.3 million euros as the bank benefited from growth in subscriptions, stronger customer engagement and higher interest rates. However, the company continued to lose money that year, with its net loss climbing 14% to 172.4 million euros. Berlin-based N26 has been refocusing...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy