ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history

HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
HARTFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

21 CT restaurants make it to Yelp's 'Top 100 In New England' list

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut restaurants are well-represented on Yelp's recently-released list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in New England, including two in the top 10 and four in the top 20. Zeneli in New Haven, a traditional Neapolitan-style pizzeria on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

We’re Hiring Wednesday: New England Flagger Services

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Need a fresh start? Join our Team. New England Flagger Services is looking for hard working, dependable employees to fill over 20 flagging positions. Earn between $17 - $18 an hour. ATSSA certification preferred but will train. Our jobsites are located throughout Connecticut. You must be over 18 years old and hold a valid driver’s license along with a registered and insured motor vehicle to get to job sites. Availability should be Monday through Friday. Overtime available. Join our team of dedicated professional flaggers protecting work zones throughout Connecticut. Retired, Veterans and minorities are encouraged to apply. Apply at www.newenglandflagger.com New England Flagger Services is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
State
Connecticut State
fox61.com

Who is eligible for updated COVID-19 booster shot

HARTFORD, Conn. — As the weather starts to get cooler and people start to gather indoors health experts have an important reminder. "I would tell people as we get into the colder months to get ready. Get your flu shot, get your COVID shot, because you know COVID has been here and it's here to stay," said Dr. Paul Anthony an infectious disease specialist with Hartford Healthcare.
HARTFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Pickles to Silly String: 6 unusual CT laws and ordinances, both past and present

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Several new laws went into effect at the start of October, including ones concerning dating apps and firearm background checks. While state laws are ever-evolving, some have been solidified in history like Connecticut’s famous Blue Laws, that included unusual mandates like using a pumpkin to give men what’s known now as a “bowl cut.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Connecticut

- There are many places to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet in Connecticut. Some of these are considered upscale with quality food. However, you'll also find all-you-can-eat buffets that aren't all-inclusive. Osaka Hibachi Buffet in Stratford. This contemporary spot offers a wide array of grilled fare, sushi, and other Asian and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Medical Services#General Health
NewsTimes

These CT state parks have reached capacity, DEEP says

Four state parks have closed Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park, located in Bloomfield, was the first to close to new visitors just before 12:30 p.m. It was followed about a minute later by Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury, which was shuttered about a minute later.
SIMSBURY, CT
ftnnews.com

Cambria Hotels Opens Second Property in Connecticut

The Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor is the new four-story, 108-room hotel of Cambria Hotels. The opening marks the second property in Connecticut this year, joining the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. Situated at 1000 Long Leaf Lane in South Windsor, Connecticut, the hotel is located less than 10-miles...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
fox61.com

Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend in October and Halloween is getting closer and closer!. There are many events taking place this weekend, including fairs and festivals, and even a marathon. This weekend will also see several events celebrating Indigenous culture. Click here here to see a list.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Two women were attacked in two separate incidents last week.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said Monday would be mostly clear and crisp. A spot shower can't be ruled out. Here is his Monday mid-morning forecast. Game of the Week, Athlete of the Week nominees for the week of 10/9. Updated: 4 hours ago. Here are the nominees for Channel 3's Game...
CONNECTICUT STATE
UC Daily Campus

Former UConn student testifies in Alex Jones trial

A Sandy Hook victim’s sister took the stand during the ongoing Alex Jones trial and was confronted by denial of the mass shooting in class on the Waterbury campus. Jillian Soto is the sister of the teacher Victoria Soto who was murdered in the Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, CT in 2012. On Sept. 22, Alex Jones testified in court and admitted that he had said Sandy Hook was fake, synthetic, manufactured with actors and that it was a total hoax.
WATERBURY, CT
hwy.co

Grab Your Passport and Visit the Connecticut Wine Trail

No, you don’t actually need a passport to visit the Connecticut Wine Trail, but you can have fun collecting stamps and earning badges while sipping the best wines New England has to offer. Just like the national parks and historic Route 66 have their own passport systems, the Connecticut...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Close race for U.S. House seat in Connecticut's 5th district

HARTFORD, Conn. — One of the closest races in Connecticut is U.S. House representative for the 5th Congressional District. The 5th District has seen both Democrat and Republican representatives in the past. The seat previously held by now U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, saw Republican Nancy Johnson representing the district at first.
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Yale New Haven Health signs agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals

Yale New Haven Health has signed an agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals and other related healthcare businesses from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, officials with both organizations said Thursday. The $400 million deal calls for Yale New Haven Health to assume certain liabilities of Prospect Medical that are not...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy