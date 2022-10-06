Read full article on original website
Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history
HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
Many CT movie theaters have closed or struggled since pandemic: 'You will see more of this'
This year has resulted in profound changes on the movie theater business in Connecticut with multiple movie theater locations closing and others getting new owners as the effects the pandemic and changes within the film industry reshape the landscape. Five theater locations have closed permanently since the start of the...
21 CT restaurants make it to Yelp's 'Top 100 In New England' list
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut restaurants are well-represented on Yelp's recently-released list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in New England, including two in the top 10 and four in the top 20. Zeneli in New Haven, a traditional Neapolitan-style pizzeria on...
We’re Hiring Wednesday: New England Flagger Services
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Need a fresh start? Join our Team. New England Flagger Services is looking for hard working, dependable employees to fill over 20 flagging positions. Earn between $17 - $18 an hour. ATSSA certification preferred but will train. Our jobsites are located throughout Connecticut. You must be over 18 years old and hold a valid driver’s license along with a registered and insured motor vehicle to get to job sites. Availability should be Monday through Friday. Overtime available. Join our team of dedicated professional flaggers protecting work zones throughout Connecticut. Retired, Veterans and minorities are encouraged to apply. Apply at www.newenglandflagger.com New England Flagger Services is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.
KRMG
Man accused of planting bomb in bathroom at Connecticut drive-in
Man accused of planting bomb in bathroom at Connecticut drive-in Troopers found the package behind a toilet, believed it to be active and rendered it safe. (NCD)
Who is eligible for updated COVID-19 booster shot
HARTFORD, Conn. — As the weather starts to get cooler and people start to gather indoors health experts have an important reminder. "I would tell people as we get into the colder months to get ready. Get your flu shot, get your COVID shot, because you know COVID has been here and it's here to stay," said Dr. Paul Anthony an infectious disease specialist with Hartford Healthcare.
Pickles to Silly String: 6 unusual CT laws and ordinances, both past and present
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Several new laws went into effect at the start of October, including ones concerning dating apps and firearm background checks. While state laws are ever-evolving, some have been solidified in history like Connecticut’s famous Blue Laws, that included unusual mandates like using a pumpkin to give men what’s known now as a “bowl cut.”
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Connecticut
- There are many places to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet in Connecticut. Some of these are considered upscale with quality food. However, you'll also find all-you-can-eat buffets that aren't all-inclusive. Osaka Hibachi Buffet in Stratford. This contemporary spot offers a wide array of grilled fare, sushi, and other Asian and...
‘This is the future of farming’: Connecticut’s first nonprofit indoor hydroponic farm grows fresh produce year-around
A new farm in Connecticut is not only the first of its kind in the state but could be the future of farming.
These CT state parks have reached capacity, DEEP says
Four state parks have closed Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park, located in Bloomfield, was the first to close to new visitors just before 12:30 p.m. It was followed about a minute later by Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury, which was shuttered about a minute later.
Cambria Hotels Opens Second Property in Connecticut
The Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor is the new four-story, 108-room hotel of Cambria Hotels. The opening marks the second property in Connecticut this year, joining the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. Situated at 1000 Long Leaf Lane in South Windsor, Connecticut, the hotel is located less than 10-miles...
When does Connecticut change the clocks back?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend in October and Halloween is getting closer and closer!. There are many events taking place this weekend, including fairs and festivals, and even a marathon. This weekend will also see several events celebrating Indigenous culture. Click here here to see a list.
Two women were attacked in two separate incidents last week.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said Monday would be mostly clear and crisp. A spot shower can't be ruled out. Here is his Monday mid-morning forecast. Game of the Week, Athlete of the Week nominees for the week of 10/9. Updated: 4 hours ago. Here are the nominees for Channel 3's Game...
Coelho Endorsed By The Connecticut F.O.P. For 24th State Senate Race
Politics have been at the forefront for the past few years and it is more important than ever to be educated before you go and vote. Part of the voter education process may be the 'endorsements' that happen, from who they come from and who they go to are important.
These historical maps of Connecticut show the state from 1685-1915
Long before the days that Nutmeggers used a GPS to navigate the Merritt Parkway, they were using paper maps created by navigators to guide their horses and buggies. Not only did they rely on maps to travel on land, but they also relied on them to navigate the Ocean. These...
Former UConn student testifies in Alex Jones trial
A Sandy Hook victim’s sister took the stand during the ongoing Alex Jones trial and was confronted by denial of the mass shooting in class on the Waterbury campus. Jillian Soto is the sister of the teacher Victoria Soto who was murdered in the Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, CT in 2012. On Sept. 22, Alex Jones testified in court and admitted that he had said Sandy Hook was fake, synthetic, manufactured with actors and that it was a total hoax.
Grab Your Passport and Visit the Connecticut Wine Trail
No, you don’t actually need a passport to visit the Connecticut Wine Trail, but you can have fun collecting stamps and earning badges while sipping the best wines New England has to offer. Just like the national parks and historic Route 66 have their own passport systems, the Connecticut...
Close race for U.S. House seat in Connecticut's 5th district
HARTFORD, Conn. — One of the closest races in Connecticut is U.S. House representative for the 5th Congressional District. The 5th District has seen both Democrat and Republican representatives in the past. The seat previously held by now U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, saw Republican Nancy Johnson representing the district at first.
Yale New Haven Health signs agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals
Yale New Haven Health has signed an agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals and other related healthcare businesses from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, officials with both organizations said Thursday. The $400 million deal calls for Yale New Haven Health to assume certain liabilities of Prospect Medical that are not...
