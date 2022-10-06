ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WUSA9

Man stabbed on Metrobus in Northwest DC, suspect fled

WASHINGTON — A man has been taken to the hospital after he was stabbed on a Metrobus Friday night in Northeast D.C., the transit agency said. Officers from the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) responded to Benning Road and 18th Street Northeast for a stabbing just before 8 p.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

'It's serious': Dramatic police response after man tricked squeegee workers into truck, shot them

BALTIMORE - An alleged robbery by squeegee workers led a Baltimore man to trick three window washers to help him move things in West Baltimore, where he opened fire. Two young men, a 17-year-old and 23-year-old, were injured in the May 19 shooting.Authorities last month charged Zhamiel Dixon, 26, with first-degree assault and two counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder, along with several handgun violations.  "I heard the shots and came outside," a neighbor recalled.He went to the alley behind his house and found two victims suffering from gunshot sounds and quickly called police. "I called them and...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Philly

Police: 14-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of rec center employee in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenager is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a Philadelphia recreation center employee in West Philadelphia, authorities say. The niece of Tiffany Fletcher spoke during DA Larry Krasner's crime briefing, pleading to help locate those responsible for her aunt's murder. Fletcher was outside of the Mill Creek Rec Center in West Philadelphia on Friday afternoon when she was caught in the crossfire of a gun battle between two groups. She was shot twice and died Friday night. "We want to see justice, if you know something, say something. She was a wonderful girl. She loved everybody. She would give you the shirt off her back and food off her table. I just want peace for my aunt," her niece said. A 14-year-old was taken into custody and has been charged with murder. Authorities say the teen will be charged as an adult. Police are searching for others who were involved. A $20,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Man who pinned D.C. police officer in door frame during Jan. 6 riot convicted of 7 felonies

A man who was seen crushing a Metropolitan Police Department officer in a door frame during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been convicted of nine offenses, seven of them felonies, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Patrick McCaughey III, 25, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, and two others were convicted on multiple charges in a bench trial by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former President Trump.
PENSACOLA, FL
CBS Philly

Loved ones say fatal shooting outside Bucks County pub could've been prevented

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) – A shooting at a Bucks County pub left two men dead and one person injured, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said on Saturday. Both men, a 28-year-old and 30-year-old, were pronounced dead on scene.The 28-year-old was identified as Raymond Farrell from Philadelphia, and officials identified the 30-year-old as Steven Panebianco of Bensalem. Police say a third victim, a 24-year-old, was also shot. He was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.The  shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday outside the Steam Pub on Second Street Pike in Upper Southampton Township.Police say the shooter...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Detainee found dead at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- Detectives with Maryland's Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are investigating the death of a detainee at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center, according to authorities. Officers found the detainee—a 34-year-old man—unresponsive at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, correctional services officials said.Correctional staff tried to perform lifesaving efforts but were unsuccessful, according to authorities.Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at 6:50 a.m., correctional services officials said.The man had entered the facility as a detainee on July 1. His name is being withheld pending notification to his next of kin, according to authorities.The cause of death is unknown at this time, correctional services officials said.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine how he died and the manner in which he died, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Frederick Co. high school freshman charged for brandishing knife

A high school freshman in Frederick, Maryland, has been charged after an incident Friday in which she brandished a large knife during an altercation with another female student. The 14-year-old girl was taken into custody after she was observed brandishing a “large, 8-to-10” kitchen knife in a threatening manner” in...
FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Vacant house collapses on man in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters spent part of Tuesday evening trying to rescue a man trapped inside a two-story house that had collapsed on him, according to the local firefighters' union.A fire department spokesperson later confirmed that the house was vacant and in bad condition before it collapsed on the man.Firefighters sent a special team to the house to remove the person from the basement, union officials said.An ambulance took the man to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, the spokesperson said.They were able to pull him out in under 30 minutes, according to the spokesperson.WJZ will continue to update this developing story. 
BALTIMORE, MD
TheDailyBeast

Maryland Developers Are Trying to Desecrate a Black Cemetery—Again

In Bethesda, Maryland—one of America’s most affluent communities—some of its residents live atop and park their cars on a Black American cemetery that has existed for more than a century.For decades, the white residents of the area were largely unaware of the cemetery. Yet despite its existence being known today, the city government seems to prefer the truth to remain buried so that it can sell the land, including the remains of Black Americans, to developers for more than $50 million.A cemetery that was more than a cemeteryIn 1911, the descendants of formerly enslaved Marylanders built Moses Macedonia African Cemetery,...
BETHESDA, MD
TheDailyBeast

Right-Wing Protesters Try but Fail to Derail Women’s March in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C.— As the Women's March held their Saturday gathering at a park two blocks from the Capitol building, occasional counter-demonstrations caused tempers to flare. A man wearing a red MAGA hat, a right-wing activist wearing a t-shirt featuring a swastika, and members of the youth anti-abortion group “Students for Life” all at some point infuriated many of the thousands of pro-abortion rights activists that had gathered. Abortion-rights advocates quickly tried to drown out hecklers with whistles and bullhorns. Julia Dawson, 81, from Virginia, told The Daily Beast it was “these fuckers,” referring to the “Student for Life” group, who she said were “intentionally ignorant” when it came to women's rights. Elsewhere at the event, the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department detained a private security guard carrying a firearm, pepper spray and multiple knives serving as personal security for right-wing YouTuber Ella Maulding. Read more at The Daily Beast.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

‘A Very Dramatic Moment’: Attorney Recalls 1972 D.C. Jail Uprising On 50th Anniversary

The front page of the Metro section of the Evening Star, 1972. It was Oct. 11, 1972. The crumbling D.C. Jail was about 100 years old. The facility, designed to hold 550 people, was holding a population of about double that size. People detained there complained that they had virtually no recreation time. Some were being held in a condition a Washington Post editorial from the time called “deadlock,” forced to eat in their six foot by eight foot cells, and only let out to shower twice a week.
WASHINGTON, DC

