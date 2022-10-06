ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, KY

Allen County authorities mourn loss of K9 Niko

By Colleen Guerry
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GEjRi_0iOlKxlx00

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — The Allen County Sheriff’s Office turned to social media “with great sadness” Wednesday afternoon to announce that K9 Niko died due to complications from a scheduled operation.

Niko reportedly joined the sheriff’s office in 2018 as a dual-purpose K9 who was trained in narcotic detection, tracking, and apprehension.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hl3bt_0iOlKxlx00
    (Source: Allen County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=228m4P_0iOlKxlx00
    (Source: Allen County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B5btY_0iOlKxlx00
    (Source: Allen County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ao38h_0iOlKxlx00
    (Source: Allen County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jioxq_0iOlKxlx00
    (Source: Allen County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities said Niko was partnered with Detective Jacob Costello, adding that the team was influential in numerous operations that involved seizing narcotics and capturing suspects.

Officials with the Allen County Sheriff’s Office wrote online that they are “grateful for Niko’s service to our community.”

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

The Glasgow Police Department also posted about Niko’s passing on Facebook, saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are with K9 Niko and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department. Niko was a beautiful K9 and will be greatly missed.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 2

Related
whvoradio.com

Man And Woman Charged With Kidnapping In Hopkinsville

A Bowling Green man and woman were charged with kidnapping after an incident on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 24-year-old Cody Snider and 24-year-old Brianna Bozman went to a home on East 7th Street and took a child they did not have custody of while assaulting two of the family members.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Allen County, KY
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
Glasgow, KY
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
Local
Kentucky Government
whopam.com

One hurt in collision on Hopkinsville Road in Logan County

An Olmstead man was hurt in a vehicle versus a tractor hauling a bushhog collision in Logan County Friday afternoon. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, the collision occurred in the area of Hopkinsville Road and Miles Road around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Investigation reportedly revealed that a pickup truck operated by 25-year-old Zane Hadden of Olmstead collided with a tractor hauling a bushhog machine that was operated by 62-year-old Michael Bradshaw of Russellville.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allen County Sheriff#Nexstar Media Inc
k105.com

Morgantown woman charged after DUI crash results in ejection of passenger

A Morgantown woman has been charged after a rollover DUI crash that seriously injured her passenger. Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor said officers responded to the crash Wednesday night on South Main Street. The crash, “a single-vehicle rollover with multiple injuries,” resulted in the ejection of the passenger, who Taylor did not identify.
MORGANTOWN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
whopam.com

Green River Correctional Complex officer charged with promoting contraband

A corrections officer for the Green River Correctional Complex in Central City has been charged in connection with illegal drugs entering the facility. According to a news release, 24-year-old Austin Jarvis of Central City was charged with first-degree promoting contraband by the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force in connection with an investigation between federal and state agencies. The investigation stemmed from illegal contraband being brought inside the prison—drugs and other contraband continue to be a issue for the safety of officers and inmates at jails and prisons.
CENTRAL CITY, KY
wnky.com

3 arrested in Glasgow on drug charges

GLASGOW, Ky. – A shoplifting complaint led to drug charges Wednesday when police responded to a Walmart in Glasgow. Upon arrival, The Glasgow Police Department says officers made contact with Rosemary Fattaruso, 65, of Edmonton. Officials say Rosemary Fattaruso was eating items she had taken off the shelf. In addition, Dianna Fattaruso, 36, of Edmonton was taking tags off items before passing them to Rosemary Fattaruso, who allegedly passed through the checkout without paying for them.
GLASGOW, KY
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

47K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy