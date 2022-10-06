Allen County authorities mourn loss of K9 Niko

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — The Allen County Sheriff’s Office turned to social media “with great sadness” Wednesday afternoon to announce that K9 Niko died due to complications from a scheduled operation.

Niko reportedly joined the sheriff’s office in 2018 as a dual-purpose K9 who was trained in narcotic detection, tracking, and apprehension.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

(Source: Allen County Sheriff’s Office)

(Source: Allen County Sheriff’s Office)

(Source: Allen County Sheriff’s Office)

(Source: Allen County Sheriff’s Office)

(Source: Allen County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities said Niko was partnered with Detective Jacob Costello, adding that the team was influential in numerous operations that involved seizing narcotics and capturing suspects.

Officials with the Allen County Sheriff’s Office wrote online that they are “grateful for Niko’s service to our community.”

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

The Glasgow Police Department also posted about Niko’s passing on Facebook, saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are with K9 Niko and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department. Niko was a beautiful K9 and will be greatly missed.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.