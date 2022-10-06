Read full article on original website
Pet-entially Yours: Harley
MADISON, Wis. — 9-year-old Harley is looking for her fur-ever home. Contact the Dane County Humane Society for more information.
Madison could become ‘city model’ for activating Very Asian Week
The room was filled with more Asian Americans than Tory Miller could ever remember having been in before in Wisconsin. On July 7, 2022, close to 200 people gathered at American Family Insurance’s Spark building to celebrate what it means to be “very Asian” during the Very Asian & Very American Panel Discussion.
WATCH: Mike Leckrone previews his one-man show
MADISON, Wis. — Former Badger Band director Mike Leckrone joins Live at Four to talk about his one-man show titled "Mike Leckrone: Moments of Happiness.". To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the Channel 3000/Madison Magazine Community Calendar here.
Grace Marie Forsmo
MADISON – Grace M. Forsmo, age 78, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. She was born on Dec. 4, 1943, the daughter of Arley and Linda (Kemmer) Nesson. Grace graduated from Middleton High School in 1961 and later married Gordon C. Forsmo on May 15, 1965. Grace was...
Loper Report: Horror rules box office again
MADISON, Wis. — Horror ruled the box office over the weekend. Wil Loper has more.
Robert Anthony Carpenter
Robert Anthony Carpenter, age 55, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 5. Robert was born in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin on June 2, 1967 to David Carpenter and Linda (Simkins) Carpenter. He spent part of his childhood in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin prior to settling in Madison. Robert graduated from Memorial High...
Jonathan Robbins
Madison – Jonathan Robbins, age 41, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. He was born on Nov. 26, 1980, in Fond du Lac, Wis., the son of William “Bill” Robbins and Christine (McMillan) Robbins. Jonathan graduated from La Follette High School, class of 1999....
Johanna M. Mellor
Johanna M. Mellor, 83, of Dickeyville, Wisconsin, died on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Services will be held at 4:00 PM, Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Burial will be at Mt Pleasant Cemetery, Cuba City. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Grant County Hospice. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Timothy D. Vollmar
Timothy D. Vollmar, of Milton, WI, passed away on Friday, October 7th, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on May 27th, 1953 to the late August F. Vollmar and Lucia H. Mack in Fort Atkinson, WI. Timothy went to Craig High School in Janesville. He earned a Bachelor of Biology and a Minor in Philosophy from Milton College. He worked at GM as a Metal Finisher for 30 years. In his younger years, he was an avid weightlifter, and won many trophies, awards, and set records for his weight category in Powerlifting. He was nicknamed “the Hulk” by his fellow weightlifters and was very proud of his success.
Gracie Roemer
Gracie Roemer, 89 of Sauk City passed away Sunday 10/9/2022 at Sauk-Prairie Hospital. She was born in Freeport, Illinois and was the daughter of Louis & Grace (Baker) Marassa. She Married Roland Roemer April 2, 1948 and he passed away April 7, 2000. Surviving is one daughter, Sally (Michael) O’Mara...
Caryl L. Selchert
FITCHBURG – Caryl L. Selchert, age 75, passed away at Agrace HospiceCare on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Caryl, “Auntie,” to friends and family, was born the eldest of two daughters on Dec. 6, 1946, to Russ and Mae Jensen. They lived in a small 8’ x 27’ trailer before moving to a house on Madison’s East Side when Caryl was 4. She graduated from Madison East High School in 1965 and attended UW-Eau Claire. After graduating in 1969, she taught briefly at Memorial High School before embarking on her career as an accountant for the State of Wisconsin. She retired from the State after 41 years of service in 2011.
Karen E. Booth
Karen E. Booth, age 74, passed away peacefully at the Villa at Middleton Village on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. She was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison on Aug. 2, 1948 to the late Gersham “Rex” and Marie A. (Schlough) Booth. Karen grew up and attended school in Mazomanie. Karen worked for St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison for 43 years. She enjoyed driving her car and would often enjoy Sunday drives with her longtime companion Linus Bong; he preceded her in death in Apr. of 2020. She loved country music, traveling with a trip to Hawaii which was especially memorable. Karen also loved to cheer on the Packers and Badgers.
Darla M. Erbs
Darla M. Erbs, 58, of Hillsboro, died October 7, 2022, at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro. She was born on December 8, 1963, the daughter of William and Lois Stockwell. Darla married Tim Erbs on August 24, 1990. She loved her dogs, watching hummingbirds, and going to the drag races in Hillsboro. Darla enjoyed going fishing, gardening and in her younger years rock climbing on the bluffs.
David Leo Wipperfurth
DANE – David L. Wipperfurth, age 68, of Dane, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. He was born on March 12, 1954, in Madison, Wis., the son of Norbert and Margaret (Rankin) Wipperfurth. David was a 1972 graduate of Lodi High School and then attended UW-Madison. David...
Rajesh M. Mistry
It is with heaviest heart we regret to announce that our dearest Rajesh Mistry has left for heavenly abode. He fought hard, fought well, fought till his last breath and passed away peacefully and gracefully on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. He was a light in this world and now we will continue shining this light by carrying it within us in our own lives.
Virginia M. Johnson
MADISON – Virginia M. Johnson, age 98, passed away on Oct. 6, 2022, at Agrace Hospice Care. She was born on July 25, 1924, in Madison, Wis., the second of three daughters of Clarence and Minnie (Olson) Johnson. Virginia grew up on the family farm in Oregon, Wis., and attended the local school’s kindergarten through 12th grade, graduating with her 35 classmates in 1942.
Lavern M. Ballweg
Lavern M. Ballweg, age 92, passed away peacefully Oct. 10, 2022 at Homestead Living in Waunakee. He was born at home in Springfield Corners area on March 7, 1930 to the late Frank and Elizabeth (Laufenberg) Ballweg. He grew up and attended St. Martins Catholic School in Martinsville. Lavern worked for the Roxbury Sanitary District for 30 years and as the Roxbury Township Town Patrolman for 52 years, mostly looking forward to operating the road grader. He was united in marriage to Maxine Heyroth in June of 1953, and later Monica Reeves in August of 1978. Lavern enjoyed the Midget Racing at Angel Park Speedway, bullhead fishing, playing guitar, and time spent with family.
Kenneth Ralph Henry
Kenneth Ralph Henry, age 90, of Platteville died on October 5, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Burial will be at the Lima Union Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Mary Shireman Ewers
Mary Shireman Ewers, 82, of Richland Center died Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Soldiers Grove Healthcare. She was born on September 8, 1940, the daughter of Lester and Gladys (Williamson) Manning. On January 9, 1960, Mary was united in marriage to Alden Shireman, and he preceded her in death in 1991. Mary later married Conrad Ewers and he preceded her in death. She worked for Richland County Civil Defense and Health and Human Services. Mary was a member the Ambulance Association, serving as secretary, an EMT, and served on the Park Board. Family meant the world to Mary, she loved family reunions and spending time with her children, brothers, sisters, and friends. She enjoyed dancing and baking. She was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, serving on the PCCW, and helping to clean the church.
Team Red wins in Badgers annual Red-White Scrimmage
MADISON, Wis. — And it’s already time to start talking hoops. The Wisconsin men’s basketball team held its annual Red-White Scrimmage Sunday afternoon, giving fans a chance to check out the team before the regular season gets underway in a couple weeks. Freshman guard Connor Essegian led...
