Las Vegas, NV

SFGate

Elizabeth Chan Releases Her 12th Original Christmas Album, Extending a Queenly Record

The word “contested” shows up a lot lately in singer-songwriter Elizabeth Chan’s world, as she made headlines this summer for going to court to try to ensure that Mariah Carey is not legally granted sole possession of the “Queen of Christmas” tag, which has also been applied to her. But there’s at least one aspect of what Chan does that will likely continue to go unchallenged. With her 12th album, “12 Months of Christmas,” coming out this week, Chan further breaks her own record for having the most all-original Christmas albums in circulation of any nationally established pop artist.
MUSIC
SFGate

'Oldies but Goodies': Longtime radio DJ Art Laboe dies at 97

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Art Laboe, the pioneering radio DJ who read heartfelt song dedications to generations of loyal listeners and was credited with helping end segregation in Southern California during an eight-decade broadcast career, has died. He was 97. Laboe died Friday night at home in Palm Springs,...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
SFGate

Cara Delevingne Heads to Mipcom in Cannes for Fremantle

Model and actor Cara Delevingne is heading to Cannes for next week’s Mipcom market, where she’ll be promoting her BBC and Hulu documentary series “Planet Sex.”. Produced by her production banner Milkshake Productions, “Planet Sex” sees Delevingne approach questions surrounding human sexuality by visiting communities who view and experience gender and sexuality in hugely contrasting ways. She also shares her own personal experiences in the show.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Tony-Winning Musical ‘A Strange Loop’ to Close on Broadway in January

“A Strange Loop,” which won this year’s Tony Award for best musical, is closing on Broadway in 2023. It will play its final performance on Jan. 15 at the Lyceum Theatre. Michael R. Jackson created and wrote the meta-musical, which also won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for drama and opened to rave reviews on Broadway. Variety praised it as “the most furiously entertaining show on Broadway.”
THEATER & DANCE
SFGate

Review: Miko Marks draws on church roots and bridges genres

Miko Marks and the Resurrectors, “Feel Like Going Home” (Redtone Records) Miko Marks created a buzz last month performing at AmericanaFest in Nashville, Tennessee, and his latest album is an engaging encore. “Feel Like Going Home” is also the follow-up to “Our Country,” Marks’ 2021 album that marked...
RELIGION
