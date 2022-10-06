Strong-arm robbery leads to stolen car in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven police are investigating a strong-arm robbery that led to a car being stolen.

Police said the incident occurred on Wednesday in the Woodview Apartments parking lot. Officers were called to the apartment complex after a female victim stated her car was stolen. The victim told police she had struggled with the unidentified males.

The victim said she was pushed to the ground and her purse was stolen before the males then stole her car.

Police said the males were described as Black males wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts. According to police, surveillance video shows the males entering the lot in a dark-colored SUV.

After the incident, one male left in the stolen car, and the other left in the dark-colored SUV.

The stolen car is described as a blue Hyundai Elantra bearing CT registration 5AUEX0.

The victim was not injured during the incident, according to police.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 203-468-3820.

