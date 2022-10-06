ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Haven, CT

Strong-arm robbery leads to stolen car in East Haven

By Olivia Lank
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven police are investigating a strong-arm robbery that led to a car being stolen.

Police said the incident occurred on Wednesday in the Woodview Apartments parking lot. Officers were called to the apartment complex after a female victim stated her car was stolen. The victim told police she had struggled with the unidentified males.

The victim said she was pushed to the ground and her purse was stolen before the males then stole her car.

Police said the males were described as Black males wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts. According to police, surveillance video shows the males entering the lot in a dark-colored SUV.

After the incident, one male left in the stolen car, and the other left in the dark-colored SUV.

The stolen car is described as a blue Hyundai Elantra bearing CT registration 5AUEX0.

The victim was not injured during the incident, according to police.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 203-468-3820.

Renee Rogers
5d ago

wow ! East Haven was always the one place that was known to be safe! Everyone knew not to go to East Haven with any crap...now we have no where!

Joseph Mikula
5d ago

as long as the DAs won't prosecute the thugs this will never end! the State of CT has in my opinion the softest laws dealing with minors who commit major crimes!

