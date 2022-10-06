Albany’s abortion justice rally held on Saturday

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Women’s March: Albany’s abortion justice rally will be held on Saturday, October 8 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in West Capitol Park. This rally comes on the heels of many in the area last year around this same time .

The rally will intend to oppose abortion bans. Last year’s rally in Albany had multiple guest speakers, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Congressman Paul Tonko.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.