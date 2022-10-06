Albany’s abortion justice rally held on Saturday
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Women’s March: Albany’s abortion justice rally will be held on Saturday, October 8 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in West Capitol Park. This rally comes on the heels of many in the area last year around this same time .Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!
The rally will intend to oppose abortion bans. Last year’s rally in Albany had multiple guest speakers, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Congressman Paul Tonko.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 6