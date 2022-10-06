ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany’s abortion justice rally held on Saturday

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lFOkg_0iOlKGG400

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Women’s March: Albany’s abortion justice rally will be held on Saturday, October 8 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in West Capitol Park. This rally comes on the heels of many in the area last year around this same time .

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

The rally will intend to oppose abortion bans. Last year’s rally in Albany had multiple guest speakers, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Congressman Paul Tonko.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Health
State
New York State
Albany, NY
Society
Albany, NY
Government
Albany, NY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Tonko
Person
Kathy Hochul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Protest#The Women S March#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
NEWS10 ABC

Oct. 10 is World Mental Health Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — October 10 marks World Mental Health Day, and this year’s theme centers on making mental health a global priority. The World Health Organization said the pandemic created a global crisis for mental health for people of all ages. WHO estimates anxiety and depressive disorders rose more than 25 percent in 2020, […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

38K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy