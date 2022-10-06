ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

wcbi.com

Two stolen vehicles connect police to Tupelo man

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two stolen vehicles lead to the arrest of a Tupelo man. 22-year-old Tyjavrious Gandy is charged with two counts of grand larceny. Tupelo police were called on September 13th about a customized truck that was stolen. Another call came in on October 3rd about a...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Driver killed in Lowndes County wreck to be identified

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man was killed in a wreck Sunday morning in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the wreck happened on Steens-Vernon Road. He said a pickup truck left the road in a curve, hit a mailbox and a road sign, then crashed into trees.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
WDSU

Mississippi day care employees fired over viral videos

State regulators are investigating after a video showing four day care employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on social media. The videos on Facebook show a day care worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton wearing a Halloween...
HAMILTON, MS
wcbi.com

Stennis Lock and Dam will undergo repairs tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Officials advise you to avoid the Stennis Lock and Dam tomorrow if you’re in Columbus. Construction is taking place throughout the day related to last year’s flooding. Construction equipment will be flowing in and out of the area. The Columbus East Bank Day...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo hospital ends mask policy for patients, visitors, staff members

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – North Mississippi Medical Center does away with its mask policy. The hospital announced Monday it will no longer require patients, visitors, or staff members to wear a face mask. They do have a few exceptions to that new rule. Unvaccinated staff members will still mask...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

No injuries in Starkville fire

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters reported no injuries in a Sunday evening fire in Starkville. According to the Starkville Fire Department, the fire happened at a mobile home on Henderson Road. No one was home at the time of the fire. The fire is under investigation.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

CHS ‘swatted’ with fake active shooter call Friday

Natashea Brown, Columbus Municipal School District’s chief school resource officer, had just finished her normal patrol of the high school campus at about 11 a.m. Friday when she learned someone had called 911 claiming there was an active shooter there. According to the 911 recording, which Brown later listened...
COLUMBUS, MS
WLBT

Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) - A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the woods of Macon, Mississippi. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came...
MACON, MS
wcbi.com

Eight Days of Hope continues helping victims of Hurricane Ian

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo-based Eight Days of Hope are still in Florida helping with recovery efforts. The group announced they have 100 volunteers and enough people and equipment to be at two different sites in Florida. Volunteers from Eight Days of Hope will be in Florida through the...
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Christmas parade plans set for Columbus, Starkville, West Point

Columbus, Starkville and West Point are gearing up for the holiday season after announcing the dates for the cities’ annual Christmas Parades. Columbus will hold its parade on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. The theme of this year’s parade is “Christmas Around the World,” and the Grand Marshal...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

YMCA provides safe place for teens and youth in Columbus

COLUMBUS Miss. (WCBI) – Just look for the yellow sign. It’s the message the YMCA and other places in the Golden Triangle want kids and teenagers to see when they need someone to talk to. These Safe Place signs are a beacon of hope. The YMCA and other...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Chickasaw County issues burn ban, warns of dry weather

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – With the extremely dry weather, we are having another county has issued a burn ban. Chickasaw County was added to the list over the weekend. With other counties across Mississippi in a burn ban, Chickasaw County officials felt they needed to be added. Chickasaw County Fire Coordinator Johnathan Blankenship is advising residents to not burn because fires can quickly escalate.
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus PD respond to fake active shooter call at Columbus High School

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police are investigating after an active shooter call came in at Columbus High School. The department says it is a hoax. Columbus police and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s department responded within moments to the threat of an active shooter at Columbus High School around 11 a.m. on Friday.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Main Street Columbus announces 2022 Christmas Parade, Grand Marshal

COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Main Street Columbus, and Presenting Sponsor, Edward Jones Investments Josh Read, are. excited to announce the 2022 Columbus Christmas Parade, which will march down Main Street and back up College Street on Sunday, December 4th, at 3 p.m. This year’s theme is Christmas Around...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

One person dies after early morning crash in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The investigation into a fatal Lowndes County accident continues. Deputies were called to the 2600 block of Steens Vernon Road early Sunday morning for the crash. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says it appears the driver left the road, struck a mailbox, and crashed into multiple...
wcbi.com

A newborn baby was abandoned in Macon by his mother

MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the Macon woods. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came in Thursday morning to Macon police chief Davine Beck. A newborn baby was abandoned in the woods. The mother was a minor.
MACON, MS
wcbi.com

Shuqualak man indicted for armed robbery, possession of stolen firearm

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The armed robbery case against a Shuqualak man moves forward after an indictment is handed down. Demetrias Prince is also facing possession of a stolen firearm. A Noxubee County grand jury recently returned the indictments. Noxubee County deputies were called to the Dollar General,...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS

