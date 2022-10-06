Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcbi.com
Two stolen vehicles connect police to Tupelo man
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two stolen vehicles lead to the arrest of a Tupelo man. 22-year-old Tyjavrious Gandy is charged with two counts of grand larceny. Tupelo police were called on September 13th about a customized truck that was stolen. Another call came in on October 3rd about a...
wtva.com
Driver killed in Lowndes County wreck to be identified
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man was killed in a wreck Sunday morning in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the wreck happened on Steens-Vernon Road. He said a pickup truck left the road in a curve, hit a mailbox and a road sign, then crashed into trees.
WDSU
Mississippi day care employees fired over viral videos
State regulators are investigating after a video showing four day care employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on social media. The videos on Facebook show a day care worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton wearing a Halloween...
wcbi.com
Stennis Lock and Dam will undergo repairs tomorrow
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Officials advise you to avoid the Stennis Lock and Dam tomorrow if you’re in Columbus. Construction is taking place throughout the day related to last year’s flooding. Construction equipment will be flowing in and out of the area. The Columbus East Bank Day...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcbi.com
Tupelo hospital ends mask policy for patients, visitors, staff members
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – North Mississippi Medical Center does away with its mask policy. The hospital announced Monday it will no longer require patients, visitors, or staff members to wear a face mask. They do have a few exceptions to that new rule. Unvaccinated staff members will still mask...
wtva.com
No injuries in Starkville fire
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters reported no injuries in a Sunday evening fire in Starkville. According to the Starkville Fire Department, the fire happened at a mobile home on Henderson Road. No one was home at the time of the fire. The fire is under investigation.
Commercial Dispatch
CHS ‘swatted’ with fake active shooter call Friday
Natashea Brown, Columbus Municipal School District’s chief school resource officer, had just finished her normal patrol of the high school campus at about 11 a.m. Friday when she learned someone had called 911 claiming there was an active shooter there. According to the 911 recording, which Brown later listened...
WLBT
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) - A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the woods of Macon, Mississippi. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcbi.com
Eight Days of Hope continues helping victims of Hurricane Ian
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo-based Eight Days of Hope are still in Florida helping with recovery efforts. The group announced they have 100 volunteers and enough people and equipment to be at two different sites in Florida. Volunteers from Eight Days of Hope will be in Florida through the...
Commercial Dispatch
Christmas parade plans set for Columbus, Starkville, West Point
Columbus, Starkville and West Point are gearing up for the holiday season after announcing the dates for the cities’ annual Christmas Parades. Columbus will hold its parade on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. The theme of this year’s parade is “Christmas Around the World,” and the Grand Marshal...
Six people face death penalty in 2021 robbery death of Mississippi man. Officials say crime was ‘very organized’ and ‘calculated’
Six people will face the death penalty in the 2021 robbery death of a Mississippi man. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that six defendants — five men and one woman — have been indicted on capital murder charges. Peyton Bogan, 22, of Tupelo; Christopher Scott Clayton, 21,...
wcbi.com
YMCA provides safe place for teens and youth in Columbus
COLUMBUS Miss. (WCBI) – Just look for the yellow sign. It’s the message the YMCA and other places in the Golden Triangle want kids and teenagers to see when they need someone to talk to. These Safe Place signs are a beacon of hope. The YMCA and other...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcbi.com
Chickasaw County issues burn ban, warns of dry weather
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – With the extremely dry weather, we are having another county has issued a burn ban. Chickasaw County was added to the list over the weekend. With other counties across Mississippi in a burn ban, Chickasaw County officials felt they needed to be added. Chickasaw County Fire Coordinator Johnathan Blankenship is advising residents to not burn because fires can quickly escalate.
wcbi.com
Columbus PD respond to fake active shooter call at Columbus High School
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police are investigating after an active shooter call came in at Columbus High School. The department says it is a hoax. Columbus police and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s department responded within moments to the threat of an active shooter at Columbus High School around 11 a.m. on Friday.
wcbi.com
Main Street Columbus announces 2022 Christmas Parade, Grand Marshal
COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Main Street Columbus, and Presenting Sponsor, Edward Jones Investments Josh Read, are. excited to announce the 2022 Columbus Christmas Parade, which will march down Main Street and back up College Street on Sunday, December 4th, at 3 p.m. This year’s theme is Christmas Around...
wcbi.com
One person dies after early morning crash in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The investigation into a fatal Lowndes County accident continues. Deputies were called to the 2600 block of Steens Vernon Road early Sunday morning for the crash. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says it appears the driver left the road, struck a mailbox, and crashed into multiple...
wcbi.com
A newborn baby was abandoned in Macon by his mother
MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the Macon woods. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came in Thursday morning to Macon police chief Davine Beck. A newborn baby was abandoned in the woods. The mother was a minor.
wcbi.com
Shuqualak man indicted for armed robbery, possession of stolen firearm
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The armed robbery case against a Shuqualak man moves forward after an indictment is handed down. Demetrias Prince is also facing possession of a stolen firearm. A Noxubee County grand jury recently returned the indictments. Noxubee County deputies were called to the Dollar General,...
Mississippi Day Care Worker Fired For Scaring Kids In Halloween Mask
One video depicts a worker wearing a “Scream” mask and shouting “clean up” while chasing a child around a classroom.
Day care under investigation after video shows employees using masks to frighten children
HAMILTON, Miss. — Several employees were fired and a Mississippi day care is under investigation after videos circulating on social media appeared to show workers frightening young children with Halloween masks. The videos, which were posted to multiple social media accounts, appears to show adults working at the Lil’...
Comments / 0