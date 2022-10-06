ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Target’s Beloved Lululemon Belt Bag Dupe Is on Sale For Just $12 & Worth Buying in Every Color

It’s no secret that in fashion, what’s old becomes new down the road, and the beloved fanny pack has recently made it into the limelight again. One particular belt bag that’s taken the shopping world by storm? The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag. While the $38 price tag is actually super affordable (which is why it’s so popular it sold out!), when we happen to spot a dupe for less than half the price, we’re going to scream it from the rooftops with all you lovely people. As I was perusing Target’s site the other day (as a shopping editor does...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Beats Just Slashed Almost $150 Off Its Noise-Cancelling Headphones

The list of high-quality noise-cancelling headphones on the market seems to get longer by the minute, but rarely do you see them go on sale. Luckily, the retailer has discounted the excellent Studio3 wireless headphones for as much as 43% off online. The headphones regularly cost almost $350, but the new promotion saves you up to nearly $150, bringing the price down to just $199.99.   Buy: Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones $199.95 The Studio3 headphones are a good choice for listening to music on the go because they feature adaptive noise cancellation, so your favorite songs will sound loud and clear, even...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Front Facing Camera#Lululemon Just Knocked#Mirror#The Lululemon Studio

Comments / 0

Community Policy