The CW's 'The Winchesters' is a 'Supernatural' origin story
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly, stars of the new series “ The Winchesters ” on The CW, attended their first Comic-Con last weekend in New York, they were accompanied by security guards. Rodger recalls noticing one of the guards repeatedly looking at actor, co-creator and co-executive producer of “The Winchesters,” Jensen Ackles. Rodger finally asked him, ‘What’s up?' He was like, ‘Dude, I’m a huge ‘Supernatural’ fan.'"
3000 Pictures Taps Brett Haley To Direct Adaptation of ‘People We Meet On Vacation’
EXCLUSIVE: Brett Haley is on board to direct 3000 Pictures’ adaptation of People We Meet On Vacation, which is based on Emily Henry’s New York Times best-seller. Yulin Kuang is adapting the screenplay with Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey and Isaac Klausner producing. Laura Quicksilver is overseeing for the Temple Hill with Erin Siminoff and Sophie Kaplan are overseeing the project for the studio. The story follows Alex and Poppy, who have nothing in common. She’s a wild child; he wears khakis. She has insatiable wanderlust; he prefers to stay home with a book. And somehow, ever since a fateful car...
Canelo Álvarez Partners With Cartuna, Campanario Entertainment to Develop Adult Animated Series Inspired By His Life (EXCLUSIVE)
Boxing great Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez is teaming with Cartuna and Campanario Entertainment to develop an adult animated series inspired by his life and career, Variety has learned exclusively. “I’m excited to see my story and my career brought to TV through this incredible medium,” Álvarez said....
Will Netflix's Haunting Anthology Return for Season 3?
While Mike Flanagan‘s myriad Netflix series do share certain similarities, each project thus far has proven to have its own unique DNA. That’s partly why his latest, The Midnight Club, was never conceived as The Haunting of Brightcliffe Hospice. In fact, the idea of including it as another installment of his acclaimed Haunting anthology was never even on the table. “This is the first time that’s ever crossed my mind!” the writer/director said at a recent press event at Netflix’s New York City headquarters. “Our thing with the Haunting is that we always wanted it to be primarily based on a piece of...
‘M3GAN’ Trailer Introduces a Killer Robot Child Thirsty for Blood and Mayhem
In the new trailer for “M3GAN,” an AI, childlike robot doll has a murderous taste for blood. The film comes from the esteemed horror production company Blumhouse, in close collaboration with horror maestro James Wan, who was notably behind the “Saw,” “Insidious” and “Conjuring” franchises.
'Oldies but Goodies': Longtime radio DJ Art Laboe dies at 97
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Art Laboe, the pioneering radio DJ who read heartfelt song dedications to generations of loyal listeners and was credited with helping end segregation in Southern California during an eight-decade broadcast career, has died. He was 97. Laboe died Friday night at home in Palm Springs,...
Warner Bros. TV Workshop & Stage 13 Shut Down As Part Of WBD Cuts
Layoffs are underway at Warner Bros. Television Group. The cuts include the closing of digital shortform programming division Stage 13 and of the famous Warner Bros. Television Workshop, which has been around for more than 40 years. Stage 13, which was founded in 2017 under the former Warner Bros. Digital Networks division as a studio for original digital shortform programming and has produced past series such as Special and It’s Bruno! for Netflix, Two Sentence Horror Stories for The CW/Netflix, and more. Warner Bros. Television has already been supervising Stage 13 development and programming since 2020. Any existing Stage 13 projects...
Why the Creators of Broadway’s ‘Topdog/Underdog’ Think the Play Has a Superpower
How is a Pulitzer Prize-winning play like a Marvel superhero? Ask Suzan-Lori Parks, the acclaimed writer whose 2001 outing “Topdog/Underdog” was her first show to arrive on Broadway after she’d spent years turning heads downtown with smaller-scale work. Listen to this week’s “Stagecraft” podcast below:...
"The Big Bang Theory" Cast Detailed Being "Blindsided" By The Show Suddenly Ending After Season 12
In a new book, The Big Bang Theory cast and crew discuss the decision behind ending the hit series and the drama behind the scenes that came with it.
Film Review: Ponniyin Selvan: Part One
The film, with screenplay by Ratnam, Jayamohan and Kumaravel, is mostly faithful to Kalki Krishnamurthy’s five novels, the trio has streamlined the historical fiction first serialized in the 1950s in the Tamil magazine Kalki before being translated into multiple other languages, including English. They were based on the great ruler Raja Raja Chola (Chola, king of kings), who expanded his empire from modern-day Tamilnadu all the way north to the Ganges.
NBCUniversal Inks Deal With Meta to Bring Peacock, ‘The Office’ and More to Quest VR
Ready to mingle with the Dunder Mifflin gang in virtual reality?. Meta, looking to spark broader interest in VR, announced a partnership with NBCUniversal under which the companies will team to bring the media company’s Peacock streaming app and a range of properties to the Meta Quest VR headsets. Meta announced the NBCU pact at Meta Connect 2022, its annual developers conference, alongside other content partnerships and product news.
New York Alternative-Rock Station That Was Once Home to Howard Stern Flips Format to News Talk
New York City alternative rock station 92.3, which was once home to Howard Stern, will sign off on October 27 as Audacy flips the format to News radio 1010 WINS on the FM frequency. Alt 92.3 brand manager Mike Kaplan — who exited as program director of Los Angeles alt-rock...
