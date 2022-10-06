ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Harrah's Resort, Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians give $225,000 in grants to area nonprofits

By Linda McIntosh
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

Harrah’s Resort Southern California awarded $150,000 in grants to 15 area nonprofits as part of its "All-in 4 Change" charitable program. The Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians gave an additional $75,000 to three nonprofits in Southern California as part of the program.

Grants ranged from $4,000 to $55,000 with the largest grant going to Feeding San Diego.

Here's where the grants went:

First-place grant awarded to Feeding San Diego: $55,000.

Second, Canine Companions for Independence: $25,000.

Third, Navy Marine Corps PROUD Foundation: $15,000.

Fourth, Armed Services YMCA: $10,000.

Fifth, The Elizabeth Hospice: $5,000.

Ten Honorable Mention Grants of $4,000 each were awarded to:

Michelle's Place Cancer Resource Center

Helen Woodward Animal Center

Support the Enlisted Project

Trauma Intervention Programs of San Diego

Community Transition Academy

Reality Changers

Trans Family Support Services

North County LGBT Center

Operation Homefront

Wings of Change

In addition, the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians donated $40,000 to Final Honor, $25,000 to ResQue Ranch and $10,000 to the Burn Institute.

The awards were presented at the seventh annual “All-in 4 Change” luncheon program, which began in 2015 to show the resort’s commitment to the community.

The grant recipients were selected based on applications submitted in July. Applications from nonprofits in San Diego, Riverside and Orange counties were reviewed by the judging committee in early August and eligible applicants were notified that they made it to the next stage of the competition.

Community members were encouraged to vote for their favorite nonprofits in the group of finalists. When the polls closed Aug. 30, community votes accounted for 50 percent of the overall score to win a grant, and the remaining 50 percent of the score was determined by a committee at Harrah’s Resort.

Since opening its doors in 2002, the resort has donated more than $5 million in cash and in-kind gifts to community and charitable organizations, as part of its commitment to give back to the community.

“If we can play a small role when it comes to positively impacting someone’s life through the help of our local nonprofits, then we know that we’re doing exactly what we need to do,” said Bo Mazzetti, chairman of the Rincon tribe.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Cajon Pass named deadliest road in California

From freeways to its backroads California is known for its blue skies and asphalt. But with almost 400,000 miles of roadways, some of the roads have carried a dangerous reputation. “It’s quite scary, said driver Stefanie. Stefanie is one of the terrified drivers who have to tackle the deadliest...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiafamilytravel.com

4 Amazing Palm Springs Resorts With Lazy River

Is there anything better than floating down a lazy river on a hot, sunny day? Palm Springs, California is an iconic destination, filled with luxurious resorts, world class golf courses and wonderful dining and shopping destinations. Here are four Palm Springs resorts with lazy rivers to enjoy on your desert vacation.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Society
Riverside County, CA
Society
San Diego, CA
Society
City
Riverside, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

First Responders Memorial Wall in Hemet dedicated to fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny

The community continues to remember Officers Jose 'Gil' Vega and Lesley Zerebny who lost their lives six years ago in the line of duty while serving the Palm Springs Police Department Later this week, fallen Officer Zerebny is being commemorated in her hometown. The 'Officer Lesley Zerebny First Responders Memorial Wall' will be dedicated at The post First Responders Memorial Wall in Hemet dedicated to fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny appeared first on KESQ.
HEMET, CA
SFGate

California tribes will manage, protect state coastal areas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Five California tribes will reclaim their right to manage coastal land significant to their history under a first-in-the-nation program backed with $3.6 million in state money. The tribes will rely on their traditional knowledge to protect more than 200 miles of coastline in the state,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofits#Family Support#Charity#Luise O Indians#The Rincon Band#Armed Services Ymca#The Elizabeth Hospice#Resque Ranch#The Burn Institute
SFGate

In California, where trees are king, one hardy pine has survived for 4,800 years

BISHOP, Calif. — Before the Egyptians built the pyramids, before Jesus Christ was born, before the Roman Empire formed or collapsed, the trees were here. Ten thousand feet up in the White Mountains of central California, in a harsh alpine desert where little else survives, groves of gnarled, majestic Great Basin bristlecone pines endure, some for nearly 5,000 years. Their multicolor trunks bend at gravity-defying angles, and their bare branches jut toward the sky, as if plucked from the imaginations of Tim Burton or J.K. Rowling.
CALIFORNIA STATE
multihousingnews.com

Inland Empire Storage Facility Lands Refi

Northmarq arranged the $10.5 million loan for the recently built property. Frontera Real Estate has received $10.5 million in refinancing for A-Storage-Place Palm, a 96,082-square-foot facility in Riverside, Calif. Transamerica Life Insurance Co. provided the 15-year loan, Riverside County records show. According to Yardi Matrix data, the recently built property...
RIVERSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
pctonline.com

Formosan Termites Confirmed in Two New Southern California Locations

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Formosan subterranean termites (Coptotermes formosanus) continue to be on the radar of pest management professionals in Southern California following confirmation of two more infestations — one from a house in La Verne, Calif., and the other from a house in Hollywood Hills, Calif. The findings were confirmed by Dr. Chow-Yang Lee and researchers from his lab at the University of California, Riverside Department of Entomology.
WILDLIFE
KTLA.com

Body of Garden Grove man recovered from Lake Havasu

The body of a Southern California man who jumped from a boat in Lake Havasu and didn’t resurface has been recovered, authorities said Sunday. Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said the man was positively identified as 47-year-old Michael Dean Phan of Garden Grove. They said deputies received a report...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Voice of OC

Diaz: Francisco Torres and Brandon Lopez, 130 Years and Half a Mile Apart

State-sanctioned violence in the United States is part of the American experience for communities of color. As we near the one year anniversary of the murder of Brandon Lopez at the hands of the Anaheim Police Department, it’s important to look at central Orange County’s history and its record of inaction, incompetence, and enforcement of violence targeted at marginalized communities.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
eccalifornian.com

County’s largest Medi-Cal plan on state’s chopping block

Community Health Group is San Diego county’s only locally based Medi-Cal health plan and serves 36 percent of the area’s Medi-Cal recipients, the most of any plan operating in the region. A recent decision by the California Department of Health Care Services would eliminate the ability of San Diego’s largest Medi-Cal health plan to serve the region. This would result in disrupting Medi-Cal services for 335,000 low-income San Diegans in January 2024 if the state does not renew CHG.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Proposition 29: What it means for Californians

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Proposition 29, one of the many propositions on the November ballot, would bring about multiple changes to dialysis clinics throughout the state, but how would this affect patients, clinics, and Californians in general? Dialysis treatments are for people who suffer from some kind of kidney failure. The kidneys are responsible for […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
59K+
Followers
97K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy