ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 19

Anthony McKnight
5d ago

Disclose the names of the Pharmaceutical Companies and individuals involved, so the can be sued.

Reply
7
Jamel Gregg
5d ago

Uh keep your apology...cut the check and it better be heavy as anvil.

Reply
8
SociopathLivesMatter
5d ago

A day late and a dollar too short. 🖕 to your apologies

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

DHS worker charged in connection with death of Philadelphia toddler

PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia Department of Human Services worker is facing charges in connection to the death of a toddler who police say died from blunt force trauma while being cared for over the summer. Jendayi Mawusi, 25, surrendered to police on Monday and was charged with third-degree murder, involuntary...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Gunned Down in ‘Execution-Style' Killing in Driveway

A man was killed in an "execution-style" shooting in the driveway of a home in West Philadelphia's Wynnefield section early Tuesday, Philadelphia police said. Police officers rushed to North 52nd and Berks streets around 12:30 a.m. to find the man bleeding from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to his body, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Activists demand action after inmates, mostly Black men, endured experiments at Holmesburg Prison

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Activists are demanding more to be done after inmates, mostly Black men, endured harmful experiments at Holmesburg prison. "My family was destroyed," Adrianne Jones-Alston, the daughter of a Holmesburg inmate experiment subject, said. Jones-Alston is still angry. She said she still remembers the scars on her father's back."Right behind these walls where my father, Leodus Jones, and countless other inmates were human guinea pigs," Jones-Alston said.   From the 1950s to the 1970s at Holmesburg Prison, Jones-Alston said her father was among the inmates subjected to unethical experiments – exposing them to harmful chemicals, viruses and other substances.  Earlier this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philly Trans March takes to the streets in solidarity with youth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Supporters of the transgender community are making their voices heard. Saturday afternoon, there was a march in Center City.It began at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and went for about two miles.Organizers say their aim was to protest proposals here in Pennsylvania and across the country that target transgender youth."For this particular march, we are centering and highlighting trans youth and athletes as a response to the various anti-trans legislations and regulations that have been introduced and passed within this country but in particular Pennsylvania," organizers said.Recently, the ACLU of Pennsylvania filed a complaint with the Department of Justice accusing the Central Bucks School District of being hostile toward LGBTQ+ students, especially transgender students.Earlier this year, Pennsylvania lawmakers introduced a bill aiming to prohibit transgender athletes from playing sports that align with their gender identity. Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed the bill.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Jim Kenney
billypenn.com

City paints Italian flag on box of controversial Columbus statue in South Philly, court cases still pending

On what was once its eponymous holiday, the Christopher Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza will remain sealed in a box — though this year, it sports a fresh coat of paint. The monument’s plywood home, which has hidden it for 2½ years, is now emblazoned with vertical stripes in the green, red, and white colors of the Italian flag. The makeover happened Friday night, three days before the commemoration officially known in Philadelphia as Indigenous Peoples Day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
everything-everywhere.com

The Kidnapping of Charley Ross

Apple | Google | Spotify | Amazon | Player.FM | TuneIn. Castbox | Stitcher | Podcast Republic | RSS | Patreon | Podvine. Most children growing up are admonished not to take candy from strangers. It is good advice, but it isn’t advice that comes from nowhere. It comes from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holmesburg Prison#Pharmaceuticals#Asbestos#Retin
WSOC Charlotte

2 killed, 1 injured after shooting outside Pennsylvania bar

UPPER SOUTHAMPTON, Pennsylvania — Two people were killed and another was injured after a shooting at a Pennsylvania bar on Friday night, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 11:30 p.m. EDT in the parking lot of Steam Pub in Upper Southampton Township, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. One of the 911 callers to police was by the suspected shooter, according to WPVI-TV.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

2 Cars Hit By Gunfire On I-95 In Philadelphia: Report

Two cars were struck by gunfire on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, CBS News reported. A car was struck by gunfire at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 on I-95, the outlet said. On Sunday, Oct. 9, another vehicle was struck by gunfire on I-95. The driver was taken to Thomas Jefferson Hospital, the outlet said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy