Read full article on original website
Anthony McKnight
5d ago
Disclose the names of the Pharmaceutical Companies and individuals involved, so the can be sued.
Reply
7
Jamel Gregg
5d ago
Uh keep your apology...cut the check and it better be heavy as anvil.
Reply
8
SociopathLivesMatter
5d ago
A day late and a dollar too short. 🖕 to your apologies
Reply
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
82-year-old Elderly New Jersey Woman on Oxygen Loses $8K in a Targeted ‘Grandson in Jail’ ScamZack LoveDeptford Township, NJ
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldPhiladelphia, PA
Pennsylvania Horticultural Society opens Green Resource Center in Norristown Farm Park to the PublicMarilyn JohnsonNorristown, PA
Ambra Restaurant Reopens After Two-Year HiatusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
fox29.com
DHS worker charged in connection with death of Philadelphia toddler
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia Department of Human Services worker is facing charges in connection to the death of a toddler who police say died from blunt force trauma while being cared for over the summer. Jendayi Mawusi, 25, surrendered to police on Monday and was charged with third-degree murder, involuntary...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Gunned Down in ‘Execution-Style' Killing in Driveway
A man was killed in an "execution-style" shooting in the driveway of a home in West Philadelphia's Wynnefield section early Tuesday, Philadelphia police said. Police officers rushed to North 52nd and Berks streets around 12:30 a.m. to find the man bleeding from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to his body, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10.
Man gunned down in Norristown, Pa. was not the intended target: Police
Police say multiple people were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.
fox29.com
Group aims to stem Philadelphia's gun violence by working in troubled neighborhoods to deescalate conflicts
PHILADELPHIA - Organizers are taking to the streets in Philadelphia's most troubled neighborhoods to help bring an end to the spread of gun violence that continues to impact communities. Damarr Dabney leads a team of ‘violence interrupters’ currently whose goal is stem arguments and retaliations before the combatants resort to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Activists demand action after inmates, mostly Black men, endured experiments at Holmesburg Prison
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Activists are demanding more to be done after inmates, mostly Black men, endured harmful experiments at Holmesburg prison. "My family was destroyed," Adrianne Jones-Alston, the daughter of a Holmesburg inmate experiment subject, said. Jones-Alston is still angry. She said she still remembers the scars on her father's back."Right behind these walls where my father, Leodus Jones, and countless other inmates were human guinea pigs," Jones-Alston said. From the 1950s to the 1970s at Holmesburg Prison, Jones-Alston said her father was among the inmates subjected to unethical experiments – exposing them to harmful chemicals, viruses and other substances. Earlier this...
Philly Trans March takes to the streets in solidarity with youth
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Supporters of the transgender community are making their voices heard. Saturday afternoon, there was a march in Center City.It began at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and went for about two miles.Organizers say their aim was to protest proposals here in Pennsylvania and across the country that target transgender youth."For this particular march, we are centering and highlighting trans youth and athletes as a response to the various anti-trans legislations and regulations that have been introduced and passed within this country but in particular Pennsylvania," organizers said.Recently, the ACLU of Pennsylvania filed a complaint with the Department of Justice accusing the Central Bucks School District of being hostile toward LGBTQ+ students, especially transgender students.Earlier this year, Pennsylvania lawmakers introduced a bill aiming to prohibit transgender athletes from playing sports that align with their gender identity. Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed the bill.
Fetterman pushes for union support in Philly amid small Senate race lead
Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman made a couple of campaign stops in Philadelphia Monday, amid polls showing that his lead over Republican Mehmet Oz is shrinking. He rallied labor support at an appearance in the Northeast.
Amid rise in burglaries, police call for Center City businesses to fortify security
Philadelphia police are warning Center City businesses about a recent spike in commercial burglaries, thefts and vandalism. They want business owners to bolster security on their properties.
RELATED PEOPLE
billypenn.com
City paints Italian flag on box of controversial Columbus statue in South Philly, court cases still pending
On what was once its eponymous holiday, the Christopher Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza will remain sealed in a box — though this year, it sports a fresh coat of paint. The monument’s plywood home, which has hidden it for 2½ years, is now emblazoned with vertical stripes in the green, red, and white colors of the Italian flag. The makeover happened Friday night, three days before the commemoration officially known in Philadelphia as Indigenous Peoples Day.
fox29.com
Temple University struggles with security as number of robberies near campus grows
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Temple University students say they are keeping their guard up, after two students were victims of a robbery near campus, the second Saturday night in a row. "I saw it on Citizens App. Omg…that’s horrifying," Temple freshman Amya Jones said. "Just kinda used to it,...
everything-everywhere.com
The Kidnapping of Charley Ross
Apple | Google | Spotify | Amazon | Player.FM | TuneIn. Castbox | Stitcher | Podcast Republic | RSS | Patreon | Podvine. Most children growing up are admonished not to take candy from strangers. It is good advice, but it isn’t advice that comes from nowhere. It comes from...
Philly Man Wanted For Stabbing Victim Outside Montco Wawa Store: Police
A Philadelphia man is wanted by police in Montgomery County for stabbing a victim outside a Wawa store on Saturday, Oct. 8. It all went down around 8:50 a.m. at the store located on the 1300 block of E. Ridge Pike in Plymouth Township, local police said. Ivan Davonte Stephens...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 killed, 1 injured after shooting outside Pennsylvania bar
UPPER SOUTHAMPTON, Pennsylvania — Two people were killed and another was injured after a shooting at a Pennsylvania bar on Friday night, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 11:30 p.m. EDT in the parking lot of Steam Pub in Upper Southampton Township, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. One of the 911 callers to police was by the suspected shooter, according to WPVI-TV.
2 Cars Hit By Gunfire On I-95 In Philadelphia: Report
Two cars were struck by gunfire on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, CBS News reported. A car was struck by gunfire at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 on I-95, the outlet said. On Sunday, Oct. 9, another vehicle was struck by gunfire on I-95. The driver was taken to Thomas Jefferson Hospital, the outlet said.
fox29.com
Philadelphia man sought in connection with fight, stabbing at Plymouth Twp. Wawa, officials say
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man is recovering after he was stabbed during a fight outside a Wawa in Plymouth Township. Plymouth Township Police Department officials say the incident took place in the parking lot of a Wawa on Ridge Pike, in Plymouth Township Saturday morning, just before 9 a.m.
Pennsylvania's statewide elections narrowing as Philadelphia spirals out of control: Robert Cahaly
Trafalgar Group's Robert Cahaly weighs in on the Pennsylvania Senate race between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on "Life, Liberty & Levin."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox29.com
Claim to profane! Philadelphia named one of the most foul-mouthed cities in America
PHILADELPHIA - Hey Philadelphia, it's time to drop a few dollars in that swear jar!. The "City of Brotherly Love" has also been named one of the top "Cities That Swear the Most in the U.S.," according to a new survey by Preply.com. Philadelphia tied for fourth place with Oklahoma...
fox29.com
Box covering Christopher Columbus statue in Philadelphia painted with colors of Italian flag
PHILADELPHIA - A statue of Christopher Columbus in Philadelphia remains hidden by a plywood box while its fate is decided in the courts, but the box has now been painted with the colors of the Italian flag. The city reportedly painted the box covering the 146-year-old statue in south Philadelphia's...
Pair Killed In Suburban Philadelphia Bar Shooting Were Childhood Friends
Two men killed in a shooting at a bar in Suburban Philadelphia have been identified by loved ones as close childhood friends. Steve Panebianco and Ray Ferrell were gunned down around 11:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7 in the parking lot of Steam Pub on Second Street Pike in Upper Southhampton, CBS Philly reports. A third individual was wounded.
13-year-old dies after being shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood
"My heart breaks for all who knew and loved him: his family, his friends, his neighbors, the entire Wagner Middle School community; the impact of such a tragedy is measureless," said PFT President Jerry Jordan.
Comments / 19