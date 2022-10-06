ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Three reasons why Arkansas beats Mississippi State

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oOcBP_0iOlJNTM00

The No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks are currently on a two-game skid and want nothing more than to get back to their winning ways.

The task will be tall on Saturday, as they travel to No. 23 Mississippi State for their first true road SEC contest. The Bulldogs are on the rise and feature a passing attack that can give any opposing defense fits.

It also does not make Razorback fans feel better that quarterback K.J. Jefferson is questionable for Saturday’s game after leaving the Alabama game with an injury in the 4th quarter.

Despite there being so many factors against the Razorbacks, there is still plenty of ways that Arkansas can steal a road win away from Mississippi State.

Here are three things, if done well, can lead Arkansas to victory:

If Sam Pittman keeps his upper hand over Mike Leach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gfh92_0iOlJNTM00 Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

It has been two years since Sam Pittman and Mike Leach made their debuts at their current programs, with Pittman's Razorbacks winning both games against Leach's Bulldogs. Pittman, along with defensive coordinator Barry Odom have kept Mississippi State in check recently. If the trend continues, Arkansas could earn another win in the series.

If the stable gets going

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B4lQq_0iOlJNTM00 Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

With KJ Jefferson's status remaining unclear for the Mississippi State game, the rushing game will need to step up. The Bulldogs rank No. 41 in rushing yards allowed, by giving up an average of 118 yards per game. An average day for Raheim Sanders could be enough to earn the win.

If the Hogs keep pressure on Will Rogers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FK9Fz_0iOlJNTM00 Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

It is no secret that Mike Leach's offense is going to rely heavily on the pass. Mississippi State has a quarterback that fits the system well and has thrown for 1,715 yards through five games. With Arkansas' pass defense, it should put fear into the Razorbacks. However, it does not need to be that way. Drew Sanders, Bumper Pool, Jordan Domineck, and Landon Jackson will need to intensify their pressure in order to make Rogers throw errant passes.

1

1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Sam Pittman updates KJ Jefferson’s status ahead of Arkansas-BYU game

Arkansas was ranked in the top 10 earlier this season after starting 3-0. But the Razorbacks have lost 3 consecutive games since, including a 40-17 setback at Mississippi State this past Saturday. Hampering Arkansas’ cause was that starting quarterback KJ Jefferson was unable to play. It appears, however, as...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Sam Pittman on Blood Disorder Caution Ahead of BYU + Injury Report, Depth Chart

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas football team is hitting pause on a grueling SEC slate to step out of conference play for a unique trip to BYU this week. It will be a tough test for the Razorbacks, who are riding a three-game losing streak, because the Cougars have been a top-25 team for much of the season. They fell out after a close loss to Notre Dame, but are still 4-2.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Starkville, MS
Football
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
City
Starkville, MS
State
Alabama State
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
Local
Mississippi Football
bestofarkansassports.com

SEC Network’s Takeo Spikes Wants Barry Odom Held Accountable for Swiss Cheese Defense

Kendal Briles. Barry Odom. Sam Pittman. The faces of the Arkansas football program are not particularly well-liked right now, even among the Razorbacks fan base. Following Arkansas’ third straight loss – a 40-21 walloping at the hands of Mississippi State – some want to burn this iteration of the program to the ground, start over. Funny how they forget Chad Morris, but digression.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas, BYU network set

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and BYU will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday with the game televised on ESPN. Arkansas (3-3) and BYU (4-2) aren’t ranked this week with both falling out of the polls. Arkansas dropped its third straight game of the season losing 40-17 to Mississippi State. BYU fell to Notre Dame 28-20. They also lost earlier in season to Oregon 41-20. Arkansas fell to Texas A&M 23-21 and Alabama 49-26.
PROVO, UT
theunderdogtribune.com

Mississippi State football climbs in USA Today Coaches Poll after beating Arkansas Razorbacks

Hey. Mike Leach and the Mississippi State football team got yet another huge win on Saturday. Unsurprisingly, the Mississippi State Bulldogs are on their way up in the USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25 college football rankings yet again. Last week, following the Bulldogs’ dominant showing against the Texas A&M Aggies, the MSU Bulldogs showed up at No. 23 for their first ranking of the 2022 season.
STARKVILLE, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Odom
Person
Sam Pittman
nwahomepage.com

Braylen Russell decommits from Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Benton four-star running back Braylen Russell has decommitted from Arkansas. Russell, 6-2, 230, was Arkansas’ lone commitment in 2024 and now has reopened his recruiting. he committed to the Hogs on Nov. 6, 2021. Russell moved to Benton High School this season after previously playing for...
BENTON, AR
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas

If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
ARKANSAS STATE
Road & Track

This $6.7-Million Arkansas Mansion Has Its Own 1.2-Mile Race Track

If you've ever had to travel to a race track, you'll know it's not easy. Most tracks are located out in the middle of nowhere, several hours from the nearest major city. Do you risk driving your temperamental car to the track, or fork out for a trailer and a rig? The trip is always a hassle. But what if the track days came to you? That's the idea behind this massive property in northwestern Arkansas, complete with a mansion, endless room for car storage, and its own race track.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Razorbacks#American Football#Sec#Bulldogs
5NEWS

Fire breaks out at Arkansas warehouse

LINCOLN, Ark. — Crews are on the scene of a fire at a warehouse in Lincoln, Arkansas. According to Central EMS, crews were called to the Latco Truss warehouse on Pridemore Drive around 9:42 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. The Lincoln Fire Department (LFD) arrived at the scene at 9:45 a.m.
LINCOLN, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
5NEWS

3 separate motorcycle crashes slow traffic on Arkansas Pig Trail

MADISON COUNTY, Arkansas — Emergency crews are working three separate motorcycle crashes on the popular Pig Trail route in Madison County, Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), injuries have been reported. The extent of those injuries and those involved are not known at this time. All...
MADISON COUNTY, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
211K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy