Three reasons why Arkansas beats Mississippi State

The No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks are currently on a two-game skid and want nothing more than to get back to their winning ways.

The task will be tall on Saturday, as they travel to No. 23 Mississippi State for their first true road SEC contest. The Bulldogs are on the rise and feature a passing attack that can give any opposing defense fits.

It also does not make Razorback fans feel better that quarterback K.J. Jefferson is questionable for Saturday’s game after leaving the Alabama game with an injury in the 4th quarter.

Despite there being so many factors against the Razorbacks, there is still plenty of ways that Arkansas can steal a road win away from Mississippi State.

Here are three things, if done well, can lead Arkansas to victory:

If Sam Pittman keeps his upper hand over Mike Leach

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

It has been two years since Sam Pittman and Mike Leach made their debuts at their current programs, with Pittman's Razorbacks winning both games against Leach's Bulldogs. Pittman, along with defensive coordinator Barry Odom have kept Mississippi State in check recently. If the trend continues, Arkansas could earn another win in the series.

If the stable gets going

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

With KJ Jefferson's status remaining unclear for the Mississippi State game, the rushing game will need to step up. The Bulldogs rank No. 41 in rushing yards allowed, by giving up an average of 118 yards per game. An average day for Raheim Sanders could be enough to earn the win.

If the Hogs keep pressure on Will Rogers

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

It is no secret that Mike Leach's offense is going to rely heavily on the pass. Mississippi State has a quarterback that fits the system well and has thrown for 1,715 yards through five games. With Arkansas' pass defense, it should put fear into the Razorbacks. However, it does not need to be that way. Drew Sanders, Bumper Pool, Jordan Domineck, and Landon Jackson will need to intensify their pressure in order to make Rogers throw errant passes.

1

1