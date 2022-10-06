Woman Who Had Affair With Nia Long's Fiancé, Celtics Coach Ime Udoka, Identified As A Married Mother-Of-3

Mystery solved: The Celtics employee who had an affair with head coach Ime Udoka has allegedly been identified as the Celtics' team service manager, Kathleen Nimmo Lynch .

News of the tryst broke last month, and since the hookups "violated" the team's policy, Udoka, who's currently engaged to actress Nia Long , was suspended for a year, with organization adding, "A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date."

@ime.udoka/instagram

According to a report, Lynch, 34, is a married mother-of-three, and she first nabbed the job with the help of friend and fellow Mormon Danny Ainge , the team's former player who also acted as one of the Celtics' operations executives. Ainge reportedly learned over the summer that there was an investigation into Lynch and Udoka's relationship , but he did not intervene.

After receiving the suspension, Udoka, 45, expressed his regrets.

"I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down," he stated. "I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation , and I accept the team's decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment."

mega

His fiancee — who he shares a son with and has been dating since 2010 — released a message as well. "The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me," said the actress, 51. "I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.

THEN & NOW: HERE'S WHAT YOUR FAVORITE '90S ACTRESSES LOOK LIKE TODAY

While Lynch still has her job for the time being, a source insisted that "all the acts were 100 percent consensual." Still, she's said to be distraught over the drama, with one insider sharing, "She can't even go to a grocery store."

Lynch has yet to give a public statement, but her close friend Taylor , who's also Ainge's daughter, asked for everyone to be respectful.

"These are human beings involved that have families and are dealing with a lot of consequences themselves, and they don't need people and Twitter and the news media making it worse ," she noted. "Ultimately when you run a corporation and you have rules, your hands are tied. It is what it is. I know everyone wants a saucy story, but it's really just a series of unfortunate events."

Daily Mail identified Lynch.