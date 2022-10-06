ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Who Had Affair With Nia Long's Fiancé, Celtics Coach Ime Udoka, Identified As A Married Mother-Of-3

By Stephanie Kaplan
Mystery solved: The Celtics employee who had an affair with head coach Ime Udoka has allegedly been identified as the Celtics' team service manager, Kathleen Nimmo Lynch .

News of the tryst broke last month, and since the hookups "violated" the team's policy, Udoka, who's currently engaged to actress Nia Long , was suspended for a year, with organization adding, "A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date."

According to a report, Lynch, 34, is a married mother-of-three, and she first nabbed the job with the help of friend and fellow Mormon Danny Ainge , the team's former player who also acted as one of the Celtics' operations executives. Ainge reportedly learned over the summer that there was an investigation into Lynch and Udoka's relationship , but he did not intervene.

After receiving the suspension, Udoka, 45, expressed his regrets.

"I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down," he stated. "I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation , and I accept the team's decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment."

His fiancee — who he shares a son with and has been dating since 2010 — released a message as well. "The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me," said the actress, 51. "I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.

While Lynch still has her job for the time being, a source insisted that "all the acts were 100 percent consensual." Still, she's said to be distraught over the drama, with one insider sharing, "She can't even go to a grocery store."

Lynch has yet to give a public statement, but her close friend Taylor , who's also Ainge's daughter, asked for everyone to be respectful.

"These are human beings involved that have families and are dealing with a lot of consequences themselves, and they don't need people and Twitter and the news media making it worse ," she noted. "Ultimately when you run a corporation and you have rules, your hands are tied. It is what it is. I know everyone wants a saucy story, but it's really just a series of unfortunate events."

Daily Mail identified Lynch.

Comments / 607

Alli
5d ago

Their keeping her identity safe because shes white. Any other race of women would be broadcasted all over everything. She knew what she did and she doesn’t deserve the right of secrecy after ruining 2 families. These people get away with anything

Reply(88)
374
lisalisa
5d ago

The friend wants everyone to be respectful because they are human beings and have families involved… too bad THEY were not thinking of their families when they were having this affair. Shame on both of them!

Reply(52)
234
Sheila Walker
4d ago

I could care less about her or her families privacy, the didn't care about Nia Long privacy nor the Coach son while they were asking questions about the affair in front of him , so yes her identity should be outed.

Reply(11)
189
 

