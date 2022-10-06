'RHOC' Alum Meghan King Reveals Her Children ‘Weren’t Even Invited’ To Ex-Husband Jim Edmonds' Italian Wedding

Source: mega

Meghan King called out her ex-husband, Jim Edmonds, for not having their three children present at his wedding last month.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum stated the estranged pair's 5-year-old daughter, Aspen, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 4, "weren't even invited" to their father's marriage ceremonies to Kortnie O'Connor in Lake Como, Italy.

On Monday, October 3, King spoke out about the situation in her “Intimate Knowledge” podcast, stating, “they don’t even have passports and he didn’t ask me to get them a passport,” while she spoke to comedian and special guest Heather McDonald.

In addition to the 38-year-old's three kids, Edmonds shares daughters Hayley and Lauren with Lee-Anne Horton — the athlete's first wife who died in 2015 — and son Landon and daughter Sutton with ex-wife Allison Jayne Raski.

King found it very interesting that former MLB player had his nanny in attendance but none of his seven children.

“There was [sic] no kids to nanny at the wedding!” the media personality joked as she continued to discuss the "small" celebration.

While Edmonds did not deny the absence of his children at his nuptials, he was quick to clap back at King's outspoken ways.

“Meghan has continually and intentionally harassed and disparaged Jim to get attention for herself," a rep of the retired center fielder told a news publication. "Then she turns around and complains that she is having difficulty co-parenting with Jim; go figure.”

“And the unfortunate part is that she puts her own best interests above those of her children and uses them as pawns to get herself publicity," the source continued. "Hopefully, at some point, she will get the help she needs and decide to lead a meaningful and productive life.”

Despite emotional opinions regarding her ex-husband's wedding guest list, King kindly stated O'Conner's dress was “beautiful” and admitted she “hopes” their marriage “will last.”

“That’s all I care about, you know? Stability for the kids,” she said.

