Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs4indy.com
Man sentenced to 95 years for murdering Hendricks County teen in social media gang feud
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A man convicted in the 2020 murder of a Hendricks County will spend decades in prison. A judge sentenced Kamarion Moody to 95 years in the Indiana Department of Correction in connection with the death of 17-year-old Freddie Hegwood. The sentence included 60 years for murder...
cbs4indy.com
3 teens arrested in connection to Indy carjackings, robbery
INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis arrested an 18-year-old and two 16-year-olds for their suspected roles in two carjackings and a robbery. Both of the carjackings and the robbery happened in September, according to IMPD. On Sept. 26, police say a red Honda Civic was carjacked near the intersection of...
cbs4indy.com
‘Ain’t nothing against you’: Suspect in armed robbery at Muncie truck stop thanked cashier, police say
MUNCIE, Ind. – An Anderson man accused of robbing a Delaware County truck stop thanked the employee who handed over hundreds of dollars at gunpoint. Police caught the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Nicholas Morrow after a chase. According to court documents, Morrow took $1,400 from the Petro Truck Stop...
cbs4indy.com
Carmel police seek help identifying Best Buy theft suspect
CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing from a Best Buy store. The Carmel Police Department said the man is suspected of stealing three Apple Watches from the Best Buy at 10025 N. Michigan Rd. on Sunday. Police added that he left the area in a white SUV at about 4:40 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4indy.com
2 people killed in Morgan County homicide-suicide
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Morgan County are investigating what’s being called a homicide-suicide after a man and woman were shot and killed Sunday afternoon. Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of E. Landersdale Road in Camby on report of shots fired.
cbs4indy.com
Stabbing on west side may be linked to robbery, police say
INDIANAPOLIS – A man was injured in an overnight stabbing that police believe may have been connected to a robbery on the west side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of West Washington Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Police then learned...
cbs4indy.com
I-70 shooting: Driver hospitalized after gunfire from another car
INDIANAPOLIS — State troopers are trying to figure out how and why a person was shot while driving on I-70. Indiana State Police say a driver was shot Monday night on Interstate 70 after a person in another car fired a gun on Indy’s near east side. The...
cbs4indy.com
2 banks robbed within an hour on north side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are investigating reported robberies at two Chase banks Saturday afternoon. According to a police report, someone attempted to or successfully robbed the Chase bank at 702 E. 86th Street just after 12:30 p.m. Less than one hour later, at 1:25 p.m., IMPD got word...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4indy.com
Murder on a street where even a pastor wears body armor
INDIANAPOLIS — Family members identified Deric Thomas, 46, as the man found dead of a gunshot wound Sunday morning in the 100 block of North Euclid Avenue. “All I can say is you killed a good dude,” said Latasha Salami who had two children with Thomas. “I got a call on the phone this morning saying he was laid out in front of a truck this morning dead. So I brought my son over here to see what was going on and this is what it was, him dead on the ground.”
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis sets annual fatal hit-and-run record
INDIANAPOLIS — When IMPD officers found a man down at East 10th Street and North Sheridan Avenue on the city’s eastside Sunday, his death set a record for the most victims killed in hit-and-run accidents in a single year. 21 pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists have been killed in...
cbs4indy.com
Man found shot to death in truck in 12th homicide in past 8 days
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found shot to death in a vehicle on the near northeast side Saturday in what police say is the 12th homicide of the past eight days. IMPD officers were sent to investigate an unresponsive man with apparent trauma found inside a pick-up truck on N. Olney near E. 28th Street just before 5 p.m. Saturday.
cbs4indy.com
Pedestrian killed on east side as Indianapolis passes single-year fatal hit-and-run record
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was killed early Sunday morning in a hit-and-run collision on Indy’s east side. This marks the city’s 21st fatal hit-and-run in 2022, a new single-year record. Indianapolis Metropolitan police were called around 4 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of E. 10th Street and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs4indy.com
Decatur County man put spray foam insulation in tailpipe of judge’s truck, says ISP
GREENSBURG, Ind. — A Decatur County man was arrested after Indiana State Police say he tampered with a local judge’s vehicle. According to ISP, the Greensburg Police Department was sent to a parking lot on August 19 when a Decatur County judge had experienced car trouble. The judge told police he was unable to start his truck, and when he got outside to look at the vehicle, he saw someone had put spray foam insulation in his truck’s tailpipe.
cbs4indy.com
2 juveniles hospitalized after being shot in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Ind. — Two juveniles were taken to the hospital in stable condition Monday morning after they were shot in Lawrence, according to Lawrence Police Department. Police were called to the 4800 block of Hartman Drive at about 9:30 a.m. Officers arrived to find two male juveniles suffering from...
cbs4indy.com
Silver Alert issued for Morgan County man
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing Morgan County man. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, 69-year-old Duane Parker was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday in Monrovia. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Man with traumatic injuries found dead on near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found dead Monday on the near southeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after noon, police were called to the 1600 block of East Troy Avenue on a report of a person down. IMPD said officers arrived to find...
cbs4indy.com
Business owner showing off historic building before it’s moved
Business owner showing off historic building before it’s moved. Business owner showing off historic building before …. Business owner showing off historic building before it’s moved. Republican candidate Diego Morales doesn’t show up …. Republican candidate Diego Morales doesn’t show up to Indiana Secretary of State debate...
cbs4indy.com
Gas prices rise in time for fall break, experts say relief could take a while
On Monday, prices sat at nearly $4 a gallon for regular gas at stations along West 10th Street and Country Club Road. Gas prices rise in time for fall break, experts say …. On Monday, prices sat at nearly $4 a gallon for regular gas at stations along West 10th Street and Country Club Road.
cbs4indy.com
1 man dead after shooting on Indianapolis’ east side
INDIANAPOLIS — One man has died after a shooting on Indianapolis’ east side. Just after 10 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was dispatched to the 100 block of Euclid Avenue on the city’s east side on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a male victim...
cbs4indy.com
Indy DPW Holiday updates
Republican candidate Diego Morales doesn’t show up …. Republican candidate Diego Morales doesn’t show up to Indiana Secretary of State debate. Newly-approved Fishers event center to be home of …. Newly-approved Fishers event center to be home of Indy Fuel. IHSAA moves cross-country meet away from Huntington …
Comments / 0