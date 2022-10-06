ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: Skip Bayless Skeptical Of Russell Westbrook's Fit Under Darvin Ham

By Alex Kirschenbaum
 5 days ago

Skip Bayless is skeptical of Russell Westbrook's fit under new coach Darvin Ham.

On his show "Skip And Shannon: Undisputed," which he cohosts with former Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, irrepressible Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, noted LeBron James critic , registered his skepticism that new L.A. head coach Darvin Ham will be able to break Russell Westbrook away from some of his most self-destructive habits.

Bayless claimed that, should Ham be able to incorporate Russell Westbrook more effectively than Frank Vogel was able to do last season (albeit with a fairly decrepit roster), "I guarantee you Darvin Ham will be the Coach of the Year.... If he makes this work as a starter and a finisher, where he plays through the fourth quarters, and your team... gets above 50 or more [games]... he might be the coach of the decade because Russell Westbrook was an unmitigated disaster last year at an level that nobody can defend." A bold claim, perhaps, but honestly, who are we to disagree?

Despite its mild improvement from the 2021-22 season, the current Lakers roster is presently a mishmash of strange roster choices. Ham certainly has his work cut out for him.

Winning 50 or more games, with this exact personnel (a possibility that feels slim), would certainly be an achievement worth celebrating this year.

Sports Illustrated's SI Sportsbook has, pretty optimistically, pegged the Lakers' over/under for 2022-23 at 45.5. Last year, L.A. went just 33-49, and although the team did add some playmaking and athleticism, as well as bolstering its rim defense, it failed to add much in the way of shooting (although Patrick Beverley should be able to help) or perimeter defense.

Westbrook certainly is a minus in both those departments. The 6'3" point guard out of UCLA remains fairly athletic, but has never shown much interest in putting forth a consistent defensive effort.

Our fingers are certainly crossed that Skip's admittedly half-serious pitch indeed comes to fruition, and that your Los Angeles Lakers go on to win it all once again.

