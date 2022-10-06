ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Let the Right One In’ Cast Explains That Premiere Shocker & Hunt for Vampire Cure (VIDEO)

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the series premiere of Let the Right One In.]. Let the Right One In takes most of its inspiration from the 2008 Swedish film, according to its cast. Grace Gummer, Nick Stahl, Kevin Carroll, and Jacob Buster stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio at New York Comic Con 2022 to chat about the Let the Right One In series premiere, which debuted October 9 on Showtime. And in the above video interview, we dive into the premiere cliffhanger and what it means for the show moving forward.
Remembering Angela Lansbury With Her TV Guide Magazine Covers Through the Years

The world has lost a true legend of the stage and screen. Dame Angela Lansbury has died at the age of 96. “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday. In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre, and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine, and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined,” Lansbury’s family said in a statement to Broadway World.
‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’: Watch Mayim React as Ken Jennings Is Praised (VIDEO)

Mayim Bialik put The Afterparty actor Ike Barinholtz on the spot on Celebrity Jeopardy! on Sunday, October 10, when she brought up his love for Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings. Barinholtz was a contestant on Sunday’s episode of the ABC show, alongside The Terminal List star Constance Wu and former NBA player turned sports analyst Jalen Rose. It was during some mid-game chit-chat when Bialik asked the awkward question. “You are a huge fan of Jeopardy; specifically, you’re a huge fan of Ken Jennings?” she inquired. “As we all are,” she added.
‘Married at First Sight’: Mitch Explains Why He ‘Wasn’t Married’ on Work Trip in First Look (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight Season 15 is racing towards Decision Day and things aren’t getting any smoother for Mitch and Krysten in an exclusive sneak peek clip. Ahead of the episode “Are You My Person?” we have a first look at what the couple’s up to and it seems like Mitch is intent on digging himself a deeper hole upon returning home from a work trip. As the pair drive to the ocean with her dog Luna in tow Krysten asks her husband about his time away, saying, “It’s good to have you back, we were like, ‘it’s a little quiet around here.'”
It’s a Wonderful Lifetime 2022: Your Full Schedule of Christmas Movies (PHOTOS)

We’re less than a month away from It’s a Wonderful Lifetime kicking off its 2022 programming event, and the schedule is out!. Starting November 5, new movies will air every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, featuring some very familiar faces as well as new ones to Lifetime. Plus, there are a couple reunions (such as Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman‘s Jane Seymour and Joe Lando, Grey’s Anatomy‘s Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening) you won’t want to miss.
‘Chicago Fire’ Turns 10: Where Are Its Alums Now?

Chicago Fire has been on the air for 10 years now? How time burns!. Yes, the NBC drama that kicked off Dick Wolf’s One Chicago universe hits its 10th anniversary on October 10, and we’re marking the occasion with updates on 10 alums from the firefighter show. Jessy...
Watch Will Ferrell & Ryan Reynolds Tap Dance in ‘Spirited’ Trailer (VIDEO)

Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for its upcoming A Christmas Carol adaptation, Spirited, starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer. Set to land on the streamer on November 18, following its theatrical release on November 11, the holiday musical comedy reimagines the Charles Dickens’ classic from the perspective of the ghosts. The story centers on the Ghost of Christmas Present (Ferrell), who, each Christmas Eve, picks one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits.
‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Willie Spence Dies in Car Crash

Willie Spence, a singer who finished as runner-up on Season 19 of American Idol last year, has died. He was 23. The Douglas, Tennessee native was killed after being involved in a motor vehicle accident, according to a report from local news outlet DouglasNow. Singer-songwriter and fellow American Idol runner-up Katharine McPhee confirmed the news on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 11, posting a message alongside a video of herself and Spence.
Angela Lansbury Dies: ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Star Was 96

Angela Lansbury, best known for playing Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote, has passed away. She was 96. “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday. In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined,” Lansbury’s family said in a statement to Broadway World.
6 Things to Know About ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Cris Pannullo

Jeopardy! has another big winner on its hands as customer success operations manager Cris Pannullo won his 8th straight game on Tuesday, October 11, hitting a massive $275, 502 career total. The contestant from Ocean City, New Jersey, secured his spot in next season’s Tournament of Champions and showed no...
