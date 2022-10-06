ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple delays new external display with miniLED to early 2023

By José Adorno
 5 days ago
After introducing the Studio Display early this year, it seems Apple will wait a bit more to unveil a new 27-inch miniLED external display. DSCC analyst Ross Young says the company has pushed to early 2023 the introduction of a new monitor, which could be released alongside a new Mac Pro.

Young shared this piece of information with his Super Followers on Twitter (via 9to5Mac). He wrote:

Heard that the Apple miniLED monitor launch was pushed to Q1’23”

Previously, the display analyst said this product would first arrive in summer, then in October. With another delay, Young now believes this 27-inch miniLED external display will arrive by the beginning of next year.

In March of 2022, 9to5Mac‘s Filipe Espósito reported that Apple was working on a new Studio Display with “higher resolution than Pro Display XDR” with a 7K panel. He wrote:

While it’s unclear whether the new Apple Studio Display is a replacement for the Pro Display XDR or a new option in the lineup with distinct features, people familiar with the matter told 9to5Mac that the new display has a 7K resolution.

By comparison, Pro Display XDR has a 32-inch 6K (6016 x 3384) panel with 218 pixels per inch. A higher resolution could mean that the new Apple Studio Display will have a higher pixel density of 245 PPI or that it will keep the same 218 PPI as the Pro Display XDR but on a larger 36-inch panel.

Since Apple already introduced the Mac Studio with the Studio Display – and the company has already announced it’s working on a new Mac Pro –, it makes sense whether the company is readying a second generation of the 2019 Pro Display XDR.

With a 7K miniLED panel, this external monitor will surely be more expensive than the current Studio Display, which makes sense if Apple decides to call it the second-generation Pro Display XDR.

More Apple coverage: See what happened when an Apple Watch blew up.

#Apple Watch#Esp#Ppi#Dscc#Apple Studio Display#Pro Display Xdr#The Mac Studio
BGR.com

BGR.com

