ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro County, SC

2 charged in Marlboro County overdose death

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35OL6h_0iOlGcuS00

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were charged in connection with an overdose death in September in Marlboro County, according to the Marlboro County Coroner’s Office.

Adam Keith Goff, 24, of McColl, and Harry James Roller, 46, of McColl, were both arrested Tuesday and charged with involuntary manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl and distribution of meth, according to the sheriff’s office.

News13 is tracking crime where you live. Click here for more reports

The charges are in connection with the death of Michael Wayne Ward, 28, of Laurel Hill, North Carolina, according to deputies. Ward was found dead Sept. 8 inside a home on Jones Street.

Law enforcement found Roller on Main Street in McColl on Tuesday and arrested him on the charges. He was allegedly in possession of fentanyl at the time of his arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Goff was also found Tuesday at a home on Highway 381 and allegedly was in possession of meth at the time of his arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Roller and Goff were taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center. Goff was then also charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, according to deputies. He was given a $100,000 surety bond. He must wear a GPS monitor if he posts bond.

At the time of his arrest, Goff was allegedly out of jail on bond for other charges, deputies said.

Roller was denied bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 3

Related
columbuscountynews.com

Woman Charged After Motel Domestic

A Hallsboro woman was jailed after allegedly breaking a windshield and trying to burn a man’s car at the Holiday Motel. Patricia Ann Jackson, 39, was held under $5,000 secured bond Saturday on charges of felony possession of cocaine, assault on an officer, resisting an officer and being intoxicated and disruptive. Her address was listed as 231 Cherry Town Rd., Hallsboro.
HALLSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs man killed in Darlington County stabbing

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee has identified a man killed Monday night in a stabbing. Odell McClain, 69, of Lamar, was pronounced dead at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center after he was stabbed, Hardee said. Deputies responded on Monday to a home on West Lynches River Road after getting a […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Marlboro County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Marlboro County, SC
City
Laurel Hill, NC
City
Mccoll, SC
WBTW News13

Florence police look for suspect in Circle K armed robbery

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a robbery suspect shown in newly-released surveillance photos. The robbery took place on Sept. 30 at the Circle K at 726 South Cashua Drive. No additional information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-665-3191 or to […]
FLORENCE, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Wayne
WBTW News13

No injuries in crash involving South Carolina trooper on Highway 501 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No injuries were reported Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 501 that involved a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper. It happened about 12:30 p.m. near Three Mile Fork road, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, which is handling the investigation. No additional information was immediately available. Count […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Roller On Main Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Laurinburg Exchange

Police seek tips in armed robbery

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is seeking tips to solve a Sunday evening robbery. According to Capt. Chris Young with the LPD, around 5:50 p.m., officers responded to Rob’s Convenience on South Caledonia Road in reference to an armed robbery. When officers arrived on the scene they...
LAURINBURG, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Teen fatally shot at Southern Pines gas station

A teenager is dead after a shooting at a Southern Pines gas station on Saturday night. Authorities were called to the scene at Pure Mart on Central Drive just before 8 p.m. with information stating one victim was shot multiple times. “Upon arrival, members of the Patrol Division located De...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Corrothers Gets Life Without Parole

After more than two weeks of testimony it took four hours for a Columbus County Jury to find Daquon Rollo Carrothers guilty of first degree murder today (Oct. 10). Corrothers was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in the shooting death of Alex Moore in 2020. Moore’s father...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

82K+
Followers
7K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy