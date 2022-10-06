2 charged in Marlboro County overdose death

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were charged in connection with an overdose death in September in Marlboro County, according to the Marlboro County Coroner’s Office.

Adam Keith Goff, 24, of McColl, and Harry James Roller, 46, of McColl, were both arrested Tuesday and charged with involuntary manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl and distribution of meth, according to the sheriff’s office.

The charges are in connection with the death of Michael Wayne Ward, 28, of Laurel Hill, North Carolina, according to deputies. Ward was found dead Sept. 8 inside a home on Jones Street.

Law enforcement found Roller on Main Street in McColl on Tuesday and arrested him on the charges. He was allegedly in possession of fentanyl at the time of his arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Goff was also found Tuesday at a home on Highway 381 and allegedly was in possession of meth at the time of his arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Roller and Goff were taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center. Goff was then also charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, according to deputies. He was given a $100,000 surety bond. He must wear a GPS monitor if he posts bond.

At the time of his arrest, Goff was allegedly out of jail on bond for other charges, deputies said.

Roller was denied bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.