TechRadar
Hands on: Meta Quest Pro review
The Meta Quest Pro is an impressive device, but it’s not quite the ultimate VR headset we were anticipating. Sure, it comes with 12GB of RAM, a more powerful Snapdragon XR2+ chip, and 256GB of storage space that’ll help it run all Oculus Quest 2 games comfortably. But based on our experience with the headset it’s clear that the Quest Pro is a powerful mixed reality device – not a headset that separates you completely from the real world.

Apple October launches: the new devices we might see this month
The launch of the iPhone 14 and the Apple Watch 8 has come and gone, but Apple most likely isn't done with hardware in 2022 yet: the rumors are that we've got quite a few more new products to look forward to before the year is out. Although we had...

15 of the best earbuds and headphones deals in the big October Prime Day sales
Amazon has gone all in on its brand new Prime Early Access sale, which is essentially Prime Day 2 by another name – and that means a plethora of deals on true wireless earbuds and headphones. And the best Prime Day deals include top offers on top earbuds and...

Black Friday phone deals 2022: what we expect in the sales
If you're looking for the best Black Friday phone deals then you're in the right place, and while Black Friday 2022 isn't until November 25, we're expecting early deals ahead of that. That's because Black Friday isn't just one day anymore, it's a multi-day event where retailers try to out-deal...

Google's software is about to play a lot nicer with your favorite work apps
The team behind Google Workspace is looking to bridge the gap between its own and third-party services with a raft of new integrations and features for the suite of online collaboration tools. At Google Cloud Next '22, the company discussed plans to continue to “collapse the boundaries between apps” by...

Unagi Model One E500 review
There’s a lot to love about the Unagi Model One E500. This gorgeous electric scooter is every commuter’s dream. It’s sleek, attractive, lightweight, and a heck of a smooth ride. Unfortunately, it’s held back by its 7.5-inch solid tires, which are better-suited for a model city with perfect roads than they are for the actual roads most of us use.
Amazon Prime Early Access Splurges Worth Every Penny
Now's the time to save on big-ticket items.

Google Pixel 7 vs iPhone 14: The smartphone war takes a familiar turn
Both the Pixel 7 and iPhone 14 can be counted as mainstream representatives of their respective platforms: Android and iOS. That core difference aside, how do they stack up?. There’s definitely room for Google to steal a march on Apple here, with consumers seemingly cottoning on to the fact that the iPhone 14 is one of the most marginal upgrades in years.

Prime Day Apple deals 2022: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads and more on sale
The Amazon October Prime Day sale is live, and the two-day event is an excellent opportunity to grab epic deals on some of Apple's most coveted devices. We've sorted through today's offers to bring you the best Prime Day Apple deals, which include record-low prices on the Apple Watch, AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and more.

The iPhone SE 4 could get a big design change – but still look dated
Apple could be planning big changes for the iPhone SE 4, with the phone reportedly set to sport a different design and have a much larger screen than the iPhone SE (2022). That’s according to Ross Young – a leaker with a reasonable track record – who, speaking to MacRumors (opens in new tab), claims that the iPhone SE 4 will have a 6.1-inch display. That’s up from 4.7 inches on the current model, so it’s a big size increase.

Your iPhone can shine brighter than ever thanks to a new web browser
After trying out Vivid on my MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) which enables the full brightness of the HDR display beyond Apple's settings, the developers have brought this to iPhone but as a web browser. While you can easily switch on this brightness setting across macOS, there's restrictions on iPhone due...

Google's AI editing tricks are making Photoshop irrelevant for most people
Back in 1987, one of the most significant photos of the last century was shot on a Tahiti beach. It was taken by John Knoll, who'd later co-create Adobe Photoshop – and his 'Jennifer in Paradise' snap (below) would be used to demo the amazing tools that would soon democratize photo retouching.

Amazon Prime Day sale drops Apple's all-new AirPods Pro to lowest price ever
If you're looking to snag a discount on Apple's new and improved AirPods Pro, then you're in luck. Amazon has just launched its Early Access Prime Day Sale, which includes epic deals like Apple's premium earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2, on sale for a record-low price of $223.24 (was $249) (opens in new tab).

Amazon's October Prime Day sale slashes $1,500 off Sony's 77-inch OLED TV
Amazon's early Prime Day October event is live, and we've spotted a massive discount on a massive TV – and it's the best TV deal you'll find all day. Prime members can grab Sony's A80J 77-inch OLED TV on sale for just $1,999.99 (opens in new tab) thanks to today's whopping $1,500 discount. That's the cheapest price we've ever seen for this Sony TV, and a fantastic price for a 77-inch OLED display.

iPadOS 16.1 could arrive sooner than you think – but what about Stage Manager?
After a delay and a rename to iPadOS 16.1, it's been alleged that the software update for iPads could arrive on October 24, six weeks after iOS 16 and watchOS 9 debuted. It's an update that's regarded as one of the most important to come to Apple's tablet, and it's not just because of the weather app arriving. Stage Manager is the latest method to help you manage multiple apps at once, while also enabling external display support.

Gmail is getting the security upgrade it's always needed
Google has announced that corporate users of its email service will soon benefit from a new security feature that should help prevent data from falling into the wrong hands. As revealed at Google Cloud Next, the company’s annual cloud computing showcase, both Gmail and Google Calendar are set to receive support for client-side encryption (CSE).

Mountain DisplayPad + MacroPad review
With a good variety of button customization, the DisplayPad can be tweaked to any situation, be it streaming on Twitch or editing videos in Premiere Pro. You are currently only limited to using OBS with the DisplayPad, but we’re hoping that future software updates expand the integration with other software as well. The MacroPad is also a useful utility for quick macro executions without any hiccups, but only if you need the extra keys.

The Apple Watch SE is 24% off in Amazon's October sale – its lowest price yet
The 44mm first-generation Apple Watch SE has dropped to a new record-low Aussie price, making this a great time to snap up the already-affordable smartwatch if you've been eyeing it off. Amazon Australia now has the Apple Watch SE in the GPS+Cellular option listed for just AU$415.65 (opens in new...

Nmap review
Nmap is one of the top “old school” open-source network scanners but it isn’t fit for those who don’t have the technical know-how or a thirst for new knowledge at the very least. Pros. +. Adaptable to any OS. +. Free for everyone. +. It’s splendidly...
