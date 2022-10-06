LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Public health officials advise the flu season began on October 1, so if you haven’t already received your influenza vaccination, now is the time. “Most of the time, it takes about two weeks to realize the full benefit of a vaccination,” Director of the City of Lubbock Public Health Department Katherine Wells said. “That’s why we really encourage people to get the flu shots prior to the height of flu season. As soon as we start getting lots of flu cases, you might get vaccinated, but you might get exposed prior to having that protection.”

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO