Hillside Christian Church to host 6|8 Summit
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Business Operating On Mission (BOOM) is pleased to announce the 6|8 Summit! The 6|8 Summit is being held at Hillside Christian church, located at 6202 Milwaukee Ave., on Friday October 14th from 8 AM – 5 PM. This is a FREE event, but it will require a ticket.
Lubbock Police Department ‘Special Response Group’ returns from Houston training
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A special unit within the Lubbock Police Department just returned home from Houston after a week-long training program. The ‘Special Response Group’, also known as SRG officers, trains multiple times every month. SRG is made up of 50 police officers and 16 firefighters. They...
Lubbock gathers to celebrate life, legacy of T.J. Patterson
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbockites gathered at the Broadway Church of Christ on Saturday morning to celebrate the life and legacy of T.J. Patterson, former District 2 councilman and activist. “T.J. was just a connected pioneer for the community,” attendee Kay Austin said. “Regardless of diversity, he always had that...
Good Day Good Dog: Shane!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - This is Shane. He a 12-week-old male pit-mix. The Good Dog Gang says he was neglected and found wandering the streets of Lubbock emaciated with a distended belly. His health is quickly catching up and he is looking for a loving forever home. Find the Good...
Code Enforcement deployment for Clapp Park neighborhood
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents of the Clapp Park neighborhood can look forward to the upcoming code Administration Department neighborhood deployment on Wednesday, October 12, active from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The purpose of the deployment is to identify violations such as nuisance weeds, substandard housing, and rubbish, advise...
Beto O’Rourke to visit Texas Tech as part of college tour
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Beto O’Rourke will visit Texas Tech University Tuesday on his college tour. He’ll be at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion at 10:00 a.m. The Democratic candidate for governor will focus on talking and reaching out to young voters before the midterm elections. O’Rourke is visiting...
South Lubbock home owners face drainage flooding
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents of the Timber Ridge neighborhood, northeast from the intersection of Woodrow Road and Indiana Avenue say nearby construction along Indiana has sent stormwater their way. While some homeowners have tried raising elevation and digging ditches to head off the water, they say they need the...
1 injured in Sunday afternoon shooting near 66th & Ave. U
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 1900 block of 66th on Sunday afternoon. The initial call of shots fired came from University and the South Loop around 3 p.m. The victim was taken to Covenant Hospital with moderate injuries from a gunshot...
Former Lubbock police chief Dale Holton dies
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dale Holton, a former police chief and longtime member of the LPD, died on Sunday. “Holton will be remembered as a friend to many, but most importantly, as a leader of the men and women he served,” the LPD said in a tribute on their Facebook page.
Trial begins for man accused of killing Texas Tech police officer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The capital murder trial has started for Hollis Daniels who is accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech police officer in 2017. The trial begins five years and one day after the fatal shooting of Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr. Daniels, 24, is...
1 injured after shooting at East Lubbock apartment complex
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man was hospitalized with moderate injuries after an overnight shooting at an East Lubbock apartment complex. Just before 1:45 a.m., police responded to a shots fired call in the parking lot of the Park Meadows Villa II at 2627 Oak Ave. A caller told police they pulled into the parking lot and saw their friend was shot in the leg and stomach.
One more cool and damp day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain remains likely across the KCBD viewing area. Some will be heavy and may result in localized flooding. As always, drive to conditions. I’ve included rain totals for the last 7 days near the end of this post. Spotty showers and a few thunderstorms are...
Sunshine and warmer temps return Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We begin to dry out overnight tonight with sunny skies and seasonable temperatures making a comeback for your Tuesday. The widespread rain we saw this afternoon continues to push off to the eastern portion of the KCBD viewing area. A few spotty showers are possible through the night, but most of that shower activity will be tapering off by sunset. Temperatures will not cool off much overnight with lows in the 50s, and mostly cloudy skies.
Police identify teen killed in South Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has identified one teen killed in a South Lubbock shooting. Police responded to a shots fired call to the 2300 block of 143rd Street on Oct. 8 just after 4 a.m. Police found 17-year-old Dylan Montes who had suffered serious injuries, according...
Texas Tech vs West Virginia homecoming game time announced
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday a 2 p.m. CT kickoff for Texas Tech’s homecoming contest versus West Virginia on Oct. 22 at Jones AT&T Stadium. National broadcast details will be finalized after Oct. 15, but it was revealed it will either be shown on FS1 or FS2.
Vaccinations urged as flu activity expected to increase
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Public health officials advise the flu season began on October 1, so if you haven’t already received your influenza vaccination, now is the time. “Most of the time, it takes about two weeks to realize the full benefit of a vaccination,” Director of the City of Lubbock Public Health Department Katherine Wells said. “That’s why we really encourage people to get the flu shots prior to the height of flu season. As soon as we start getting lots of flu cases, you might get vaccinated, but you might get exposed prior to having that protection.”
Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech falls to OSU Cowboys
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. The Red Raiders lost to Oklahoma State University Cowboys on their second road game. Miss the game? Get your highlights here: Texas Tech falls to OSU on the road 41-31 Lubbockites gathered at the Broadway Church of Christ on Saturday morning to...
End Zone Team of the Week: Frenship Tigers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Frenship Tigers are the End Zone Team of the Week after a District Opening 49-34 win over Midland Legacy. It was the Tigers first win over the Rebels since 2016. Frenship Quarterback Hudson Hutcheson was 24-28 for 463 yards and six touchdowns. The Tigers have...
Two injured in crash involving dump truck
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have been injured after a crash between a dump truck and a pick-up truck. The crash occurred at the intersection of 82nd Street and Frankford Avenue just before 1 p.m. One person sustained moderate injuries and another was minorly injured. Authorities are blocking traffic...
Police identify teen moped driver in fatal crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have identified the moped driver in a fatal Central Lubbock crash. Kaila Riojas, 18, suffered serious injuries in a collision with a pickup on Sunday around 6 p.m. Police stated a truck was traveling West in the 4200 block of 19th Street. Kaila was attempting...
