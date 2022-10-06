ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Volunteers Sought to Help Decorate Locomotive Park for Community Winter Spirit, Lighting Ceremony Scheduled for November 19

Lewiston, ID
Society
Local
Idaho Society
City
Lewiston, ID
pullmanradio.com

4 People Hurt In Deck Collapse At UI Fraternity

Four people were injured when a deck collapsed at a University of Idaho fraternity house Saturday night. The City of Moscow Volunteer Fire Department responded to the Phi Kappa Tau house around 11:30. Volunteers transported 4 people to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. No other injuries were reported. Officials say a deck that was constructed at the fraternity on old greek row failed. The incident remains under investigation.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Lewiston Fire Department to Purchase 2 New Ambulances

LEWISTON - The Lewiston Fire Department schedules ambulances to be replaced every 7 years to assure they have the most effective and dependable ambulances to protect citizens. When a new ambulance is purchased, it goes into front line use for 4 years. Front line vehicles receive the majority of use and therefore gain mileage faster. At the year 4 mark ambulance vehicles typically have 30,000-40,000 miles on them. At this point the vehicles move into backup roles until they are sold around the 7 year mark.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Tri-State Memorial Hospital to Host Annual Two-Day Community Flu Shot Clinic October 19-20

CLARKSTON - Tri-State Memorial Hospital & Medical Campus will host their annual two-day Community Flu Shot Clinic on Wednesday, October 19, and Thursday, October 20, 2023. The clinic will be open from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. on both days, and occur at the Tri-State Memorial Hospital Conference Room (1221 Highland Avenue) in Clarkston. Just look for the signs and balloons.
CLARKSTON, WA
uiargonaut.com

Moscow community turns out for Roe the Vote

Over 200 people gather at East City Park to speak about the Idaho's legislature abortion ban. At noon in East City Park, it looked like any other weekend. A family barbeque in one corner, a group of teenagers playing volleyball in the sand pit and children on the playground. However, this past Saturday, an hour later, there was a protest.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Crash near Greer Grade closes Highway 12 for 2 hours

Orofino - At 07:02 a.m. on Sunday morning rescue crews were dispatched for a two vehicle collision on hwy 12 mile marker 51.5. The wreck occurred about 6 miles outside Orofino Idaho at the bottom of the Greer Grade. Kamiah Fire-Rescue, Clearwater County ambulance, the Orofino Fire Department, Lewis County...
OROFINO, ID
pullmanradio.com

Bad Pass By WSU Student Causes 3 Car Crash Injuring 3 On SR26 Near LaCrosse

Three people were injured in a three-car accident on State Route 26 near LaCrosse on Friday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred near milepost 100 about 4 miles West of town around 1:30. Troopers say 18 year old Washington State University student Kaitlyn Harris of Tacoma was driving a sedan when she tried to pass vehicle Westbound. Harris struck two oncoming vehicles traveling Eastbound. Harris was injured and taken to Whitman Hospital in Colfax. Her passenger 18 year old WSU student Shaniah Roberts of Lakewood was injured and taken to the hospital in Colfax. The driver of one of the vehicles that Harris struck 90 year old Joyce Kubitza of Blaine was injured and was eventually flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Troopers determined that Harris was trying to make a bad pass which caused the crash.
LACROSSE, WA
KXLY

Two Clarkston teenagers killed in wrong-way crash in Arizona

NEW RIVER, Ariz. — Three teenagers were killed in a wrong-way crash in Arizona on Sunday, with two of the victims being from Clarkston. All three victims were students at Grand Canyon University. The crash occurred near New River, Arizona. Four cars were involved in the crash. The Arizona...
NEW RIVER, AZ
