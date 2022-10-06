Volunteers Sought to Help Decorate Locomotive Park for Community Winter Spirit, Lighting Ceremony Scheduled for November 19

Read full article on original website
Related
$97 Million Community Park Master Plan Approved by Lewiston City Council
LEWISTON - On Monday October 10th, the Lewiston City Council voted unanimously to approve the Community Park Recreation Master Plan. While approval of the Master Plan maps out future park development, it does not approve any spending towards the park. Any related expenditures will be approved by the council over time in a multiyear park development process.
Over 20,000 Rainbow Trout Scheduled to be Stocked into Clearwater Region Waters Between October 10-14
OROFINO - More than 20,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout are scheduled to be stocked into Clearwater Region waters during the week of October 10-14, 2022. Bodies of water anticipated to be stocked with fish this week include: Tunnel Pond, Winchester Lake, Deer Creek Reservoir, Dworshak Reservoir, Elk Creek Reservoir, and Moose Creek Reservoir.
Forest Service Successful with Numerous Prescribed Burning Operations on Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests
KAMIAH - Last week, the U.S. Forest Service completed several successful prescribed burn operations on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. According to the FS, burn operations were completed on Moose Creek, Red River and Palouse ranger districts. A brief description of each burn project can be found below. On Tuesday...
Nearly 370 Colton and Uniontown Residents to Experience Planned Power Outage Beginning Night of October 20
COLTON - Approximately 367 Avista electric customers in Colton, WA and the north side of Uniontown, WA will experience a planned power outage starting at 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, according to a press release from the company. The outage is anticipated to end around 4:00 a.m. According to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pullmanradio.com
4 People Hurt In Deck Collapse At UI Fraternity
Four people were injured when a deck collapsed at a University of Idaho fraternity house Saturday night. The City of Moscow Volunteer Fire Department responded to the Phi Kappa Tau house around 11:30. Volunteers transported 4 people to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. No other injuries were reported. Officials say a deck that was constructed at the fraternity on old greek row failed. The incident remains under investigation.
Clarkston residents attending Grand Canyon University die in fatal crash
PHOENIX, Arizona — Three female Grand Canyon University (GCU) students were involved in a fatal crash early this morning. The three victims, Abriauna Hoffman, Hunter Balberdi and Magdalyn (Maggie) Ogden were all freshmen at GCU. Ogden and Hoffman were both from Clarkston, WA. Balberdi was from HI. Around 4...
Lewiston Fire Department to Purchase 2 New Ambulances
LEWISTON - The Lewiston Fire Department schedules ambulances to be replaced every 7 years to assure they have the most effective and dependable ambulances to protect citizens. When a new ambulance is purchased, it goes into front line use for 4 years. Front line vehicles receive the majority of use and therefore gain mileage faster. At the year 4 mark ambulance vehicles typically have 30,000-40,000 miles on them. At this point the vehicles move into backup roles until they are sold around the 7 year mark.
Tri-State Memorial Hospital to Host Annual Two-Day Community Flu Shot Clinic October 19-20
CLARKSTON - Tri-State Memorial Hospital & Medical Campus will host their annual two-day Community Flu Shot Clinic on Wednesday, October 19, and Thursday, October 20, 2023. The clinic will be open from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. on both days, and occur at the Tri-State Memorial Hospital Conference Room (1221 Highland Avenue) in Clarkston. Just look for the signs and balloons.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Target Shooting Determined to be Cause of 2.5 Acre Fire on Rosenkrantz Road Sunday Afternoon
NEZ PERCE COUNTY - On Sunday, October 9, 2022 at approximately 2:00 p.m., Nez Perce County Fire units were dispatched to the area of 36000 Rosenkrantz Rd for reports of a wildland fire. According to a release from Nez Perce County Fire (NPCF), first arriving units discovered a large fire...
uiargonaut.com
Moscow community turns out for Roe the Vote
Over 200 people gather at East City Park to speak about the Idaho's legislature abortion ban. At noon in East City Park, it looked like any other weekend. A family barbeque in one corner, a group of teenagers playing volleyball in the sand pit and children on the playground. However, this past Saturday, an hour later, there was a protest.
New Urologist to Join Tri-State Memorial Hospital Later This Month
CLARKSTON - Later this month, Duncan Harris, MD, will join Tri-State Urology. Dr. Harris, who is scheduled to start Monday, October 24, will be the second board-certified urologist at Tri-State Memorial Hospital. Duncan Harris, M.D., received his medical doctorate from Loma Linda University Medical Center in Loma Linda, California, in...
Crash near Greer Grade closes Highway 12 for 2 hours
Orofino - At 07:02 a.m. on Sunday morning rescue crews were dispatched for a two vehicle collision on hwy 12 mile marker 51.5. The wreck occurred about 6 miles outside Orofino Idaho at the bottom of the Greer Grade. Kamiah Fire-Rescue, Clearwater County ambulance, the Orofino Fire Department, Lewis County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Clarkston DECA to Host 21st Annual "Launch Your Career" 4th Grade Career Development Conference November 4
CLARKSTON - On the morning of Friday, November 4, 2022, around two hundred local 4th grade students from the Clarkston School District, Holy Family Catholic School, and Cornerstone Christian School will come together for the 21st annual "Launch Your Career" 4th Grade Career Development Conference, hosted by Clarkston DECA. The...
Three People, Including Two Recent Clarkston High School Graduates, Killed in Wrong-Way Crash in Arizona
NEW RIVER, AZ - Three freshman students at Grand Canyon University, two of whom were recent graduates of Clarkston High School, were killed in a wrong-way crash early Monday morning on Interstate 17 in New River, Arizona. During the early morning hours of Monday, October 10, 2022 at approximately 3:51...
Largest Grant in U of I History to Incentivize Climate-smart Agriculture
MOSCOW — University of Idaho’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences is set to receive up to $55 million — the largest award in the university’s history — to help Idaho farmers and ranchers combat climate change through agricultural practices. The award, from the U.S....
Four people in hospital as a result of head-on crash near Orofino
LEWIS COUNTY, ID. — Four people, including two juvenile passengers, are in the hospital as a result of a head-on crash near Orofino. The collision happened on EB US-12 in Lewis County. Idaho State Police say a grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was heading east on US 12 when it crossed the center line and hit a white 2013 Dodge Ram 5500 head-on.
Public Health Advisory Issued for Mann Lake and Winchester Lake Due to Presence of Harmful Algal Bloom
LEWISTON - The Idaho North Central District of Public Health has issued a health advisory for Mann Lake and Winchester Lake in Nez Perce and Lewis counties due to the presence of cyanobacteria, also known as harmful algal bloom. The advisory was issued in cooperation with the Nez Perce Tribe...
pullmanradio.com
Bad Pass By WSU Student Causes 3 Car Crash Injuring 3 On SR26 Near LaCrosse
Three people were injured in a three-car accident on State Route 26 near LaCrosse on Friday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred near milepost 100 about 4 miles West of town around 1:30. Troopers say 18 year old Washington State University student Kaitlyn Harris of Tacoma was driving a sedan when she tried to pass vehicle Westbound. Harris struck two oncoming vehicles traveling Eastbound. Harris was injured and taken to Whitman Hospital in Colfax. Her passenger 18 year old WSU student Shaniah Roberts of Lakewood was injured and taken to the hospital in Colfax. The driver of one of the vehicles that Harris struck 90 year old Joyce Kubitza of Blaine was injured and was eventually flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Troopers determined that Harris was trying to make a bad pass which caused the crash.
Clarkston Woman & Her Horse Darby Advance to Semi-Finals of 'America's Favorite Pet Competition'
CLARKSTON - Haleigh Lange and her 20-year-old thoroughbred Darby have advanced to the semi-finals of the 'America's Favorite Pet' online contest, and they need your help to keep moving on!. At the time of this writing, Haleigh and Darby are in fourth place. By the time voting ends on Thursday,...
KXLY
Two Clarkston teenagers killed in wrong-way crash in Arizona
NEW RIVER, Ariz. — Three teenagers were killed in a wrong-way crash in Arizona on Sunday, with two of the victims being from Clarkston. All three victims were students at Grand Canyon University. The crash occurred near New River, Arizona. Four cars were involved in the crash. The Arizona...
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0