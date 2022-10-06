Read full article on original website
Warren Boys Blank Iroquois
WARREN, Pa. – Warren got goals from three different players on its way to a 3-0 shutout over visiting Iroquois on Monday. The shutout was Warren’s sixth of the season, and the Dragons improved to 9-2 in Region 4. Finn Ordiway put the Dragons on the board off...
Warren Boys Earn Hard Fought Win at DuBois
DUBOIS, Pa. – Warren got a solid, and timely, performance from keeper Jack Lynds in a hard-fought, 2-1 win at DuBois on Saturday. The Beavers had a golden opportunity to tie the match in the 65th minute with a penalty kick, but Lynds made the save to help preserve the win.
Mr. 400: Oil City’s Ethen Knox Adding to His Legend With Monster Rushing Games
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Ethen Knox has heard his name mentioned in the same breath with Tennessee Titan star Derrick Henry. (Photos by Richard Sayer/Eight & 322) He’s recently stood on the sideline at Acrisure Stadium during a University of Pittsburgh home game. He’s had the red...
Oct. 8, 2022 D10 Football: Mercer Keeps Rolling With Win over Kennedy Catholic; Erie High Falls
MERCER, Pa. Daemyin Mattocks rushed for 111 yards and four touchdowns as Mercer improved to 5-2 with a 43-7 Region 1 win over Kennedy Catholic. Ben Godfrey returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown for the Mustangs and Mattocks scored from 35 yards out on the Mustangs’ first offensive snap.
Youngsville Crowns Homecoming Queen and King
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Youngsville ended its 2022 Homecoming week festivities with the crowing of King Logan McDonald and Queen Melea Jenkins at the Homecoming Dance on Saturday. Pictured are Logan and Melea with their court – In Front – Lilly Clough, Maddie Baker, Melea Jenkins, Dilyn Moore, and Olivia...
Bradford, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Lumberjack and Lumberjill Competition, Pie Contest and More Highlight Another Fun-Filled Johnny Appleseed Festival
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – The air was crisp and the smell of autumn filled Sheffield’s Memorial Park over the weekend at the 16th annual Johnny Appleseed festival. The vendors were lined throughout the park with delicious foods, and fun-filled events like the Lumberjack and Lumberjill competition, the horse and tractor pulls, the apple pie baking contest, the wine trail, cornhole tournament and more kept patrons busy all weekend.
2022 Trick or Treat Hours
WARREN, Pa. – Here are the Trick or Treat hours for municipalities around Warren County. *Will be updated as more times are released. If you know of a Trick or Treat (or Trunk or Treat) event that we don’t have listed, please email us the information at news@yourdailylocal.com.
Reducing Jamestown’s Deer Population
Whenever you have a problem to solve, it’s a good idea to know where the problem is. Many people think Jamestown has too many deer in its city limits. That’s true, but the city is not actually where the main problem is. Some have voiced concerns about the...
IU5 Director Makes Visit to Warren County School District
WARREN, Pa. – IU5 Executive Director Brad Whitman toured the Warren County School District on Monday and addressed the Warren County School Board. Whitman addressed the need for teachers as well as turning around some of the negative connotations around public education. “There’s been declining enrollment in our schools...
Family of 7 Displaced in Franklin Residential Fire
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A family of seven was displaced after their home on Meadville Pike went up in flames on Saturday afternoon. According to a press release issued by the Franklin Fire Department, units were dispatched to a structural house fire at 169 Meadville Pike, in Franklin, Venango County, at 1:12 p.m. on Saturday, October 8.
Best Pizza Places in Lakewood
Pizza is one of the most popular foods around the world with about 350 slices eaten every second in the United States. The month now is October, with Halloween just at the end of the month, which is one of the busiest days for pizza – even busier than Super Bowl Sunday. Even though the modern pizza was created in the region of Campania in the southern part of Italy, there were similar versions of what a modern pizza looks like from the old Egyptians, Greeks and Romans who put different toppings on a flat piece of bread. The pizza became so famous in America because of the Italian immigrants who made up four million out of the 20 million people who arrived in America between 1880 and 1920.
City Leaf Collection to Begin on Oct. 17
WARREN, Pa. – The City of Warren announced that its Department of Public Works will begin 2022 leaf pickup on Monday, Oct. 17. There is no set schedule for when or where DPW crews will be collecting on a given day. According to a post on the city website, “Crews will be collecting throughout the City on a daily basis, concentrating on areas of most need.”
Overnight accident sends one to Corry hospital on Saturday
An overnight accident sent one person to the hospital. A call came in around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, and according to a witness at the scene, a female driver lost control of her car, which rolled over along East Columbus Street in Corry. The driver was taken to Corry Memorial Hospital with head injuries. No further […]
Gas Prices on the Rise in Western Pennsylvania
Gas prices are eight cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.968 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.968. Average price during the week of October 3, 2022: $3.887. Average price during the week of October...
PennDOT suspends weekly maintenance schedules for winter
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Due to the seasonal change to winter operations and winter shifts, PennDOT District 1 is suspending the weekly county maintenance schedules. According to a PennDOT release, employees at maintenance units in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties will continue to work on patching roads, clearing brush, ditching, and other maintenance activities […]
Gas Prices Headed Back Up
Gas prices in the area have resumed their climb upward. According to the AAA survey, the average price of a gallon of gas in Bradford is up three cents this week to $3.99. In the region as a whole, prices are up 8 cents this week.
Evans Police investigate person found in Lake Erie
ANGOLA, N.Y. — EVANS, NY -- Town of Evans Police are investigating an incident in which a person was pulled from Lake Erie near Lake Erie Beach Park in Angola. First responders were called to the scene just after 2 p.m. Saturday after the man was pulled out of the water. People at the beach tried to resuscitate him until police and fire officials took over.
New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law
Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
Cuba Officer Completes FBI Program
The Cuba Police Department celebrates one of its officers completing a special FBI course. Officer Mackney recently completed the Command Leadership Institute course sponsored by FBI LEEDA, which was hosted at the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. The Mission of FBI-LEEDA, Inc. is to advance the science and art of...
