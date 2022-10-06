Pizza is one of the most popular foods around the world with about 350 slices eaten every second in the United States. The month now is October, with Halloween just at the end of the month, which is one of the busiest days for pizza – even busier than Super Bowl Sunday. Even though the modern pizza was created in the region of Campania in the southern part of Italy, there were similar versions of what a modern pizza looks like from the old Egyptians, Greeks and Romans who put different toppings on a flat piece of bread. The pizza became so famous in America because of the Italian immigrants who made up four million out of the 20 million people who arrived in America between 1880 and 1920.

