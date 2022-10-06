Read full article on original website
kmvt
New Study: Overdose deaths up 4% nationwide, up 24% in Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A research group is saying another health crisis is impacting the United States, Outside of the Coronavirus pandemic. And we here in Idaho are experiencing it more than other states. October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month, and the group Quote Wizard says overdose...
This Death Statistic Is Up 4%. In Idaho, It’s Up 24%, But Why?
It's one of the few things you can truly depend on: People live, and people die. It's the circle of life. However, for many Idahoans, that circle is ending much sooner than expected, and it's happening to more and more people. October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month, and sadly,...
Post Register
Nampa church donates nearly 3,300 square feet of land to help housing need
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — A local church in Nampa is donating land to help meet the need for affordable housing. Lakeview church of the Nazarene is donating almost 3,300 square feet of land at 6th Street North in Nampa. LEAP Housing, which is an Idaho-based non-profit, will develop, construct...
Boise launching recycled water pilot program
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. For years, Boise residents have told the city that they want investments in clean wastewater technology and water conservation. In January, the City of Boise will launch a pilot program to identify the best way to clean industrial...
No evidence to suggest drug dealers using 'rainbow' fentanyl to target Idaho kids
BOISE, Idaho — There have been no reports of drug dealers specifically targeting children with 'rainbow' fentanyl pills in Idaho, according to the Idaho State Police. ISP found rainbow fentanyl in north Idaho in early August. Before then, it was normal for fentanyl pills to come in blue pill or tablet form, often mimicking the look of a 30-milligram oxycodone pill with the same branded imprints.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho health agency sued by transgender women for discrimination
Two young transgender women are suing state health officials after they say the department of health and welfare discriminated against them because of their gender identity. The two women, only identified in the lawsuit by their initials, are 18 and 21, and both are enrolled in the state’s Medicaid program.
Post Register
Boise Rescue Mission opens new "Cradle of Hope" program
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Rescue Mission Ministries announced a new program, the Cradle of Hope, to provide a safe haven for moms and babies in unplanned or crisis pregnancies. "In a post-Roe v. Wade America, it is more important than ever to reach out to women and girls...
Police looking for missing, vulnerable Meridian man
BOISE, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing vulnerable adult last seen Sunday morning. Robert Trotter, 77, of Meridian was last seen leaving the Central Valley Baptist Church around 11:00 a.m. Sunday. Robert is described as being approximately 5’8”...
Wall of Warmth accepting donations now
Is your closet filled with coats you no longer use? The Wall of Warmth is a great place to donate them. The post Wall of Warmth accepting donations now appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Rear-end collision in western Idaho sends 2 to hospital
PAYETTE – Multiple people were injured in a collision involving three vehicles in western Idaho Monday afternoon. Idaho State Police report the crash occurred on U.S. Highway 95 and Northeast 19th Avenue in Payette County at 3:17 p.m. A 19-year-old woman from Fruitland was headed northbound in a 2007...
Young boy with rare form of leukodystrophy gets backyard oasis from Make-A-Wish Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Piper Morse and her son Grayson were wishing for a special place they could get outside and enjoy time together. Make-a-Wish Idaho was able to step in and make that dream a reality. "We wanted to have our own little oasis," Piper said. "So that we...
Post Register
Boise Police report a record high in shoplifting cases
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Every year businesses across the U.S. lose billions of dollars to shoplifters. Here in Idaho, it's no different. "It's truly following so much more of the national narrative that we've seen, not only in the west but the whole entire country. Retailers are seeing more activity," said Ed Fritz, the crime prevention supervisor for Boise Police Department.
Sherman Elementary School in Nampa named 'Apple Distinguished School'
NAMPA, Idaho — Local government officials joined school officials in gathering together Friday morning to celebrate a Nampa school receiving an "Apple Distinguished School" honor. Sherman Elementary School, in the Nampa School District (NSD), was named an "Apple Distinguished School" for its dedication to learning using the latest platforms...
Two vandalism attacks on LGBTQ community in Idaho spark support
BOISE — On Oct. 4, two separate incidents of vandalism were reported to the Boise Police Department. BPD said there’s no information the two are related; however, both incidents targeted members of the LGBTQ community. The first involved a home located in the North End neighborhood of Boise and is thought to have happened around 8 p.m. A Progress Pride flag was burned, and the security camera at the home was covered prior to it happening. The flag represents diversity and inclusion and recognizes marginalized...
Boise Antique World Mall reopening Monday
BOISE, Idaho — After being closed for more than three months due to a neighboring building collapse, the Boise Antique World Mall is finally reopening Monday. The popular antique store, which houses 150 dealers, had to close in late June, after the roof collapsed at the neighboring Reel Theatre. Although the antiques were not damaged during the collapse, the mall still had to close in order to safely complete repairs.
Washington Examiner
Tax rebate 2022: Bonus Thanksgiving payments worth $300 to be sent out in Idaho
Idaho residents can expect as much as an extra $300 in their wallets this Thanksgiving as long as they filed their taxes on time, Gov. Brad Little announced recently. The rebate checks, which were approved during the Idaho legislature's special session on Sept. 1, are a part of an approximately $1 billion package to reduce the state’s record budget surplus, cut taxes, and increase education funding. So far, the state has issued 192,000 rebate checks totaling $133 million, Little told the Idaho Capital Sun.
Is Idaho Really One Of The Least Educated States?
We're in the full swing of the school year and kids throughout the Gem State are pumping their brains full of knowledge, giving them a top-tier education... right? Well, that's what most of us want to believe when it comes to our children and their education but according to a report from Scholaroo.com, that's not exactly the case.
Idaho signs letter telling Biden it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada
BOISE - The Idaho Transportation joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two...
North Idaho resident working on a second chance at life
HAYDEN, Idaho — A second chance at life?. Robin Bates is working on it. "You never really know what you're in for when you start out on these journeys," Bates said Friday, seated in his motorized wheelchair in his living room. "I'm a really private person, and I've had to be completely transparent and talk to people about things I'd never talk about. It's like creating a whole new you."
Idaho Renaissance Faire taking place this weekend, funds donated to local high school
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. At first glance, the Idaho Renaissance Faire is just a lot of people in costumes, but the organization is actually a charity. Every year, the fair donates most of its proceeds to an Idaho school’s arts and history...
