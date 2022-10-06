ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

tvinsider.com

‘The Winchesters’: Meg Donnelly & Drake Rodger on Prequel’s Similarity to ‘Supernatural’ Season 1 (VIDEO)

Supernatural fans know the story of Mary and John Winchester… or so they think. That’s where the upcoming prequel, The Winchesters, which includes vets from the original series such as Jensen Ackles (who also reprises his role as Dean and narrates) and Danneel Ackles as executive producers and Robbie Thompson as the showrunner, comes in.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Watch Will Ferrell & Ryan Reynolds Tap Dance in ‘Spirited’ Trailer (VIDEO)

Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for its upcoming A Christmas Carol adaptation, Spirited, starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer. Set to land on the streamer on November 18, following its theatrical release on November 11, the holiday musical comedy reimagines the Charles Dickens’ classic from the perspective of the ghosts. The story centers on the Ghost of Christmas Present (Ferrell), who, each Christmas Eve, picks one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits.
THEATER & DANCE
tvinsider.com

‘Let the Right One In’ Cast Explains That Premiere Shocker & Hunt for Vampire Cure (VIDEO)

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the series premiere of Let the Right One In.]. Let the Right One In takes most of its inspiration from the 2008 Swedish film, according to its cast. Grace Gummer, Nick Stahl, Kevin Carroll, and Jacob Buster stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio at New York Comic Con 2022 to chat about the Let the Right One In series premiere, which debuted October 9 on Showtime. And in the above video interview, we dive into the premiere cliffhanger and what it means for the show moving forward.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Winchesters’: What Did You Think of the ‘Supernatural’ Prequel Premiere? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Winchesters series premiere.]. Dean (Jensen Ackles, narrating and reprising his role on-screen) says it best in the Winchesters series premiere: “Now, I know this story might sound familiar, but I’m going to put the pieces together in a way that just might surprise you, and in order to do that, I have to start all the way at the beginning.”
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’: Watch Mayim React as Ken Jennings Is Praised (VIDEO)

Mayim Bialik put The Afterparty actor Ike Barinholtz on the spot on Celebrity Jeopardy! on Sunday, October 10, when she brought up his love for Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings. Barinholtz was a contestant on Sunday’s episode of the ABC show, alongside The Terminal List star Constance Wu and former NBA player turned sports analyst Jalen Rose. It was during some mid-game chit-chat when Bialik asked the awkward question. “You are a huge fan of Jeopardy; specifically, you’re a huge fan of Ken Jennings?” she inquired. “As we all are,” she added.
TV SHOWS
tvinsider.com

It’s a Wonderful Lifetime 2022: Your Full Schedule of Christmas Movies (PHOTOS)

We’re less than a month away from It’s a Wonderful Lifetime kicking off its 2022 programming event, and the schedule is out!. Starting November 5, new movies will air every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, featuring some very familiar faces as well as new ones to Lifetime. Plus, there are a couple reunions (such as Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman‘s Jane Seymour and Joe Lando, Grey’s Anatomy‘s Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening) you won’t want to miss.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

Elisabeth Moss Admits She Screamed Watching Upcoming ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Cliffhanger

Emmy-winning actress Elisabeth Moss has teased one of the “best cliffhangers” ever for the upcoming sixth episode of The Handmaid’s Tale‘s fifth season. Speaking to Good Morning America on Monday, October 10, Moss opened up about working on the hit Hulu dystopian drama, revealing her excitement for this week’s episode. “The end of this episode is one of the best cliffhangers we’ve ever done,” said Moss, who described herself as the show’s number one fan. “It makes me scream every time I watch it. It’s so delicious. I’m so excited for people to see it because I truly think they’re gonna be like, ‘what the…?'”
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Mosquito Coast’: The Fox Family’s Paths Diverge in Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

Apple TV+ is giving The Mosquito Coast fans a first look at the upcoming second season of the drama with a brand new trailer teasing plenty of action and family turmoil. Set to return Friday, November 4, the show will have one episode on premiere day and will drop subsequent installments each Friday through Friday, January 6, 2023. Based on the acclaimed best-selling novel by author Paul Theroux, the series sees his actor nephew, Justin Theroux, return as Allie Fox, a brilliant inventor and stubborn idealist who uproots his family on a quest to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels, and hitmen.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Cult Movie ‘The Wicker Man’ Set to Become TV Series

The classic horror movie The Wicker Man is set to be adapted into a television series by Andy Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish’s Imaginarium Productions and Urban Myth Films. According to Deadline, BAFTA-winning writer Howard Overman (War of the Worlds) has written the script, and Imaginarium and Urban Myth have acquired the rights from Studiocanal. The project is currently in the early stages of being pitched to potential broadcasters.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (October 10-16): ‘The Winchesters,’ ‘The Rings of Power’ & More

Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of October 10-16.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘FBI: Most Wanted’ First Look: Remy & April Get Fancy for a Gala (PHOTOS)

Dylan McDermott’s getting all dressed up for a charity gala in the October 11 episode of FBI: Most Wanted, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look!. In “Gold Diggers,” Remy (McDermott) and April (Wendy Moniz), the judge he clashed with then started dating last season, are all dressed up for a charity gala, which you can see in our photos above and below. However, the logline warns us that this episode might not be all smiles for the couple.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

Selena Gomez Talks Mental Health in ‘My Mind and Me’ Trailer (VIDEO)

Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez is opening up about her mental health struggles in the trailer for Apple TV+‘s upcoming documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me. Directed by Alek Keshishian (Madonna: Truth or Dare), the documentary follows the Grammy-nominated singer over the course of six...
MENTAL HEALTH
tvinsider.com

A Barney Backlash, ‘Home Economics’ Flashback, Phantom of the ‘Masked Singer,’ an ‘Easy-Bake’ Cooking Contest

A new documentary asks how a lovable dinosaur like kid-TV phenom Barney could spark such intense hatred among grown-ups. ABC’s Home Economics looks back to the wedding of Tom and Marina in the early 2000s. Musical theater composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, who knows something about masked characters, joins the Masked Singer panel as new contestants sing from his catalog. A Netflix cooking competition spotlights easy-to-make taste treats.
TV & VIDEOS

