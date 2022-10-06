Read full article on original website
‘The Winchesters’: Meg Donnelly & Drake Rodger on Prequel’s Similarity to ‘Supernatural’ Season 1 (VIDEO)
Supernatural fans know the story of Mary and John Winchester… or so they think. That’s where the upcoming prequel, The Winchesters, which includes vets from the original series such as Jensen Ackles (who also reprises his role as Dean and narrates) and Danneel Ackles as executive producers and Robbie Thompson as the showrunner, comes in.
Watch Will Ferrell & Ryan Reynolds Tap Dance in ‘Spirited’ Trailer (VIDEO)
Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for its upcoming A Christmas Carol adaptation, Spirited, starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer. Set to land on the streamer on November 18, following its theatrical release on November 11, the holiday musical comedy reimagines the Charles Dickens’ classic from the perspective of the ghosts. The story centers on the Ghost of Christmas Present (Ferrell), who, each Christmas Eve, picks one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits.
‘Let the Right One In’ Cast Explains That Premiere Shocker & Hunt for Vampire Cure (VIDEO)
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the series premiere of Let the Right One In.]. Let the Right One In takes most of its inspiration from the 2008 Swedish film, according to its cast. Grace Gummer, Nick Stahl, Kevin Carroll, and Jacob Buster stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio at New York Comic Con 2022 to chat about the Let the Right One In series premiere, which debuted October 9 on Showtime. And in the above video interview, we dive into the premiere cliffhanger and what it means for the show moving forward.
‘Batman: The Audio Adventures’ Team Talks Taking on Gotham’s Iconic Characters for Season 2 (VIDEO)
Batman: The Audio Adventures podcast is back with Season 2 and voice star Bobby Moynihan and writer, director, and producer Dennis McNicholas dropped by the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio at New York Comic Con to discuss all things Gotham. The Webby Award-winning original scripted podcast is set...
‘The Winchesters’: What Did You Think of the ‘Supernatural’ Prequel Premiere? (POLL)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Winchesters series premiere.]. Dean (Jensen Ackles, narrating and reprising his role on-screen) says it best in the Winchesters series premiere: “Now, I know this story might sound familiar, but I’m going to put the pieces together in a way that just might surprise you, and in order to do that, I have to start all the way at the beginning.”
‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’: Watch Mayim React as Ken Jennings Is Praised (VIDEO)
Mayim Bialik put The Afterparty actor Ike Barinholtz on the spot on Celebrity Jeopardy! on Sunday, October 10, when she brought up his love for Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings. Barinholtz was a contestant on Sunday’s episode of the ABC show, alongside The Terminal List star Constance Wu and former NBA player turned sports analyst Jalen Rose. It was during some mid-game chit-chat when Bialik asked the awkward question. “You are a huge fan of Jeopardy; specifically, you’re a huge fan of Ken Jennings?” she inquired. “As we all are,” she added.
It’s a Wonderful Lifetime 2022: Your Full Schedule of Christmas Movies (PHOTOS)
We’re less than a month away from It’s a Wonderful Lifetime kicking off its 2022 programming event, and the schedule is out!. Starting November 5, new movies will air every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, featuring some very familiar faces as well as new ones to Lifetime. Plus, there are a couple reunions (such as Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman‘s Jane Seymour and Joe Lando, Grey’s Anatomy‘s Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening) you won’t want to miss.
Elisabeth Moss Admits She Screamed Watching Upcoming ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Cliffhanger
Emmy-winning actress Elisabeth Moss has teased one of the “best cliffhangers” ever for the upcoming sixth episode of The Handmaid’s Tale‘s fifth season. Speaking to Good Morning America on Monday, October 10, Moss opened up about working on the hit Hulu dystopian drama, revealing her excitement for this week’s episode. “The end of this episode is one of the best cliffhangers we’ve ever done,” said Moss, who described herself as the show’s number one fan. “It makes me scream every time I watch it. It’s so delicious. I’m so excited for people to see it because I truly think they’re gonna be like, ‘what the…?'”
‘The Mosquito Coast’: The Fox Family’s Paths Diverge in Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)
Apple TV+ is giving The Mosquito Coast fans a first look at the upcoming second season of the drama with a brand new trailer teasing plenty of action and family turmoil. Set to return Friday, November 4, the show will have one episode on premiere day and will drop subsequent installments each Friday through Friday, January 6, 2023. Based on the acclaimed best-selling novel by author Paul Theroux, the series sees his actor nephew, Justin Theroux, return as Allie Fox, a brilliant inventor and stubborn idealist who uproots his family on a quest to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels, and hitmen.
Win ‘Supernatural’ Collector’s Issue Signed by Jensen Ackles: Take Our ‘Winchesters’ Quiz!
How well do you know Supernatural after 15 seasons? Well, if you know it really well, you might be rewarded with a copy of the Supernatural Expanded Collector’s Issue signed by Jensen Ackles!. Ahead of the premiere of the prequel from Jensen and Danneel Ackles, The Winchesters, which is...
‘Game of Thrones’ Actress Charlotte Hope to Star in True Crime Series ‘Catch Me a Killer’
Charlotte Hope, the actress best known for playing Myranda in Game of Thrones and Catherine of Aragon on the historical drama The Spanish Princess, has landed a lead role in new true crime series Catch Me a Killer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hope will play Micki Pistorius, South Africa’s...
Cult Movie ‘The Wicker Man’ Set to Become TV Series
The classic horror movie The Wicker Man is set to be adapted into a television series by Andy Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish’s Imaginarium Productions and Urban Myth Films. According to Deadline, BAFTA-winning writer Howard Overman (War of the Worlds) has written the script, and Imaginarium and Urban Myth have acquired the rights from Studiocanal. The project is currently in the early stages of being pitched to potential broadcasters.
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (October 10-16): ‘The Winchesters,’ ‘The Rings of Power’ & More
Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of October 10-16.
Hocus Pocus 2 star Juju Brener on filming the sequel to a Halloween classic
Hocus Pocus 2 star Juju Brener talks about her role in the updated Halloween classic on Disney+.
Justin Hartley on Traveling Back to 1981 With Wife Sofia Pernas on ‘Quantum Leap’ (VIDEO)
Justin Hartley is joining the time-traveling fun of NBC‘s Quantum Leap, but don’t expect his character to be anything like Kevin Pearson on This Is Us, which ended its six-season run earlier this year. The episode is set in 1981, and Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee) has jumped...
‘FBI: Most Wanted’ First Look: Remy & April Get Fancy for a Gala (PHOTOS)
Dylan McDermott’s getting all dressed up for a charity gala in the October 11 episode of FBI: Most Wanted, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look!. In “Gold Diggers,” Remy (McDermott) and April (Wendy Moniz), the judge he clashed with then started dating last season, are all dressed up for a charity gala, which you can see in our photos above and below. However, the logline warns us that this episode might not be all smiles for the couple.
Selena Gomez Talks Mental Health in ‘My Mind and Me’ Trailer (VIDEO)
Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez is opening up about her mental health struggles in the trailer for Apple TV+‘s upcoming documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me. Directed by Alek Keshishian (Madonna: Truth or Dare), the documentary follows the Grammy-nominated singer over the course of six...
A Barney Backlash, ‘Home Economics’ Flashback, Phantom of the ‘Masked Singer,’ an ‘Easy-Bake’ Cooking Contest
A new documentary asks how a lovable dinosaur like kid-TV phenom Barney could spark such intense hatred among grown-ups. ABC’s Home Economics looks back to the wedding of Tom and Marina in the early 2000s. Musical theater composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, who knows something about masked characters, joins the Masked Singer panel as new contestants sing from his catalog. A Netflix cooking competition spotlights easy-to-make taste treats.
‘Pickled’ Sets Premiere Date: Will Ferrell, Luis Guzman, Daniel Dae Kim, Aisha Tyler & More to Play in Tournament
Celebrities have come together to battle it out to benefit the non-profit Comic Relief US, and CBS has now announced when you’ll get to watch (and laugh at) all the action of the pickleball tournament produced by Stephen Colbert’s Spartina, Funny Or Die, and CBS Studios. The two-hour...
NYCC 2022: See the Stars of ‘The Winchesters,’ ‘Titans’ & More in Our Studio (PHOTOS)
New York Comic Con 2022 may have come to an end on October 9, but we have plenty of photos to share from our TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine portrait and video studio which captured the stars as they stopped by the Javits Center in Manhattan. Day 4 was...
