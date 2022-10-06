Read full article on original website
Virginia Lottery announces first $50 scratcher ticket
The $50 scratcher game is the first scratcher in Virginia Lottery history to carry that price point and individuals will be able to earn up to $5 million in the new game.
Popular discount retail store opening another new location in North Carolina this month
If you like to find great deals on name-brand clothing, shoes, and home decor without paying full retail prices, then you may be excited to learn that a popular off-price retail store chain will be opening another new location in North Carolina this month. Read on to learn more.
Lottery player called mom crying after winning NC prize. Now she plans to buy a house
The woman bought her winning ticket from the store she works at.
Mom almost tosses North Carolina lottery ticket — then wins big with a second look
"I went back and looked at it again and that’s when I discovered it,” the mom said.
Complex
Texas Pete Hot Sauce Faces Lawsuit Over Claims it’s Made in North Carolina
Texas Pete Hot Sauce is facing a lawsuit over alleged false advertising, Fox affiliate WGHP reports. Los Angeles resident Phillip White has filed a class-action lawsuit against Texas Pete’s producers, North Carolina-based T.W. Garner Food Co., alleging that the condiment is actually made in North Carolina. According to the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
N.C. State Fair: what’s new and how to save money
RALEIGH, N.C. — We’re in the final days before fried food heaven gets underway at the 154th year of the North Carolina State Fair. The N.C. State Fair opens Thursday, Oct. 13 at noon and runs through Oct. 23. This year’s fair features more than 40 new foods...
North Carolina woman wins $1 million on scratch-off
MONROE, N.C. (WGHP) — Susan Underwood, of Monroe, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Underwood bought her winning Millionaire Maker ticket from Rollinghill Express on West Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe. When Underwood arrived to collect her prize, she had a decision to make. […]
outerbanksvoice.com
Mildred Moore Gurganus of Elizabeth City, October 9
Mildred Moore Gurganus, age 100, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at her home. Born in Martin County, NC on September 4, 1922 to the late Samuel Joseph Moore and Mary Coltrain Moore, she was the widow of John Edward Gurganus. She worked for sixteen years for Carolina Telephone Company until her retirement.
Food Stamps Schedule: North Carolina SNAP Benefits for October 2022
Like most states, North Carolina distributes its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits according to the same schedule every month. In the Tar Heel State, benefits are paid between...
Food Stamps Schedule: Virginia SNAP EBT Card Benefits for October 2022
Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) recipients in Virginia have it easy compared with other states, at least when it comes to remembering when monthly payments are sent. SNAP beneficiaries...
Unscratched lottery ticket worth $300,000 spent days in oblivious winner's car
A South Carolina man said a scratch-off lottery ticket sat forgotten and untouched in his car for two days before he discovered it was a $300,000 winner.
Guilford, Alamance, Randolph among 25 NC counties to become ‘unconventional warfare exercise’ sites as Fort Bragg launches annual Special Forces test
Residents may hear ammunition sounds and see occasional flares as part of the Robin Sage test.
PhillyBite
North Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- A few options are sure to please every palate if you are looking for North Carolina's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. Whether you're craving seafood or soul food, this article will help you find a great meal in the region. You can also try Captain George Seafood Buffet in Kill Devil Hills.
North Carolina man wins $1 million after buying $2 ticket
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Carl Izzard, of Pineville, bought a ticket in the July 29 Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Izzard bought his winning $2 Mega Millions ticket from Adam’s Mart on Elm Lane in Charlotte.
Suffolk Peanut Festival hits record-breaking turnout
The 44th annual Suffolk Peanut Festival came to an end Sunday evening. While numbers were still being tallied for Sunday’s crowds, festival organizers said they had a record turnout Saturday.
borderbelt.org
NC sheriff who made racist remarks has history of controversy. Can he outlast this one?
Sitting behind a mahogany desk, surrounded by certificates of achievement and piles of paperwork, Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene complained about the red tape he had to deal with every day. When Greene beat the incumbent by 37 votes in 2018 to become the first Republican sheriff of this southeastern...
WITN
People flood the streets of New Bern for Mum Fest 2022
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of people gathered in the streets of New Bern to experience the thrill of Mum Fest featuring over four hundred vendors, four different performing areas, and more mums than meets the eye. A first-time festivalgoer says “it’s wonderful, - it’s great.” “It’s a really...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare swimmers dominate state competition again
A dozen Dare County Senior Games swimmers achieved success in state competition at the Triangle Aquatics complex in Cary on Saturday, September 24. Defending their championship status from last year, these older adults smashed personal best times and set records while grabbing gold, silver and bronze medals in the 25-yard long pool.
Five shootings in four cities overnight in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads saw several acts of gun violence Saturday, including two shootings in Suffolk, one person killed in Norfolk, another shooting in Newport News and someone walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound in Portsmouth. The five shootings in four different cities come after multiple...
