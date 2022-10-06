ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roper, NC

Texas Pete Hot Sauce Faces Lawsuit Over Claims it’s Made in North Carolina

Texas Pete Hot Sauce is facing a lawsuit over alleged false advertising, Fox affiliate WGHP reports. Los Angeles resident Phillip White has filed a class-action lawsuit against Texas Pete’s producers, North Carolina-based T.W. Garner Food Co., alleging that the condiment is actually made in North Carolina. According to the...
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. State Fair: what’s new and how to save money

RALEIGH, N.C. — We’re in the final days before fried food heaven gets underway at the 154th year of the North Carolina State Fair. The N.C. State Fair opens Thursday, Oct. 13 at noon and runs through Oct. 23. This year’s fair features more than 40 new foods...
WBTW News13

North Carolina woman wins $1 million on scratch-off

MONROE, N.C. (WGHP) — Susan Underwood, of Monroe, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Underwood bought her winning Millionaire Maker ticket from Rollinghill Express on West Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe. When Underwood arrived to collect her prize, she had a decision to make. […]
MONROE, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Mildred Moore Gurganus of Elizabeth City, October 9

Mildred Moore Gurganus, age 100, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at her home. Born in Martin County, NC on September 4, 1922 to the late Samuel Joseph Moore and Mary Coltrain Moore, she was the widow of John Edward Gurganus. She worked for sixteen years for Carolina Telephone Company until her retirement.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
PhillyBite

North Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- A few options are sure to please every palate if you are looking for North Carolina's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. Whether you're craving seafood or soul food, this article will help you find a great meal in the region. You can also try Captain George Seafood Buffet in Kill Devil Hills.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man wins $1 million after buying $2 ticket

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Carl Izzard, of Pineville, bought a ticket in the July 29 Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Izzard bought his winning $2 Mega Millions ticket from Adam’s Mart on Elm Lane in Charlotte.
WITN

People flood the streets of New Bern for Mum Fest 2022

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of people gathered in the streets of New Bern to experience the thrill of Mum Fest featuring over four hundred vendors, four different performing areas, and more mums than meets the eye. A first-time festivalgoer says “it’s wonderful, - it’s great.” “It’s a really...
NEW BERN, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Dare swimmers dominate state competition again

A dozen Dare County Senior Games swimmers achieved success in state competition at the Triangle Aquatics complex in Cary on Saturday, September 24. Defending their championship status from last year, these older adults smashed personal best times and set records while grabbing gold, silver and bronze medals in the 25-yard long pool.
DARE COUNTY, NC
13News Now

Five shootings in four cities overnight in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads saw several acts of gun violence Saturday, including two shootings in Suffolk, one person killed in Norfolk, another shooting in Newport News and someone walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound in Portsmouth. The five shootings in four different cities come after multiple...
NORFOLK, VA

