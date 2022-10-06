Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
More East Texans hunting, fishing for food
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As hunting seasons start opening up in East Texas, many are looking at the necessity of hunting and fishing as opposed to just a past time, seeing where the economy and food prices are. Places like Sportsman’s Outfitters and Academy are seeing lots of business from...
KLTV
East Texas expert warns of gas prices rising after OPEC+ makes oil cuts
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you have seen your prices at the pump climb this week, you’re not alone. Gas prices are on the rise again. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas rose $0.12 over the past week. UT Tyler Professor of...
Comments / 0