Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas celebrate Day of the Girl
SAN ANTONIO - Sunday is the Day of the Girl in San Antonio, a day aimed at empowering girls in our area. Nearly a thousand girls and their families joined the Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas and other girl-focused nonprofits and local businesses, at downtown's Yanaguana Garden for the celebration.
Uvalde families to start scholarship fund in honor of victims and survivors
SAN ANTONIO - Families of the Uvalde victims have created a scholarship program in the name of their loved ones with the GoFundMe launching Monday. They hope it will help kids' futures while also keeping their memories alive. "I'm the daughter of Eva Mirales," Adalynn Ruiz said. Hero. Role model....
Spicy or Fancy? James Avery adds new Whataburger ketchup charms to collection
SAN ANTONIO - Spicy or Fancy? What is your choice of ketchup at Whataburger?. It doesn't matter which condiment you like. James Avery has added new charms in the shape of Whataburger ketchup packets. “Whataburger Fancy and Spicy Ketchups are legendary—so it’s only fitting we spice up our collaboration with...
'Practice Without Pressure' helps patients with disabilities
SAN ANTONIO - A mother who saw the need to help patients with disabilities is bringing her model of care to San Antonio. Deb Jastrebski is the founder and president of Practice Without Pressure. She tells us many disabled patients are often physically held down or sedated for everything from dentist appointments and blood draws to haircuts or getting their nails done. Her organization teaches skills to patients with disabilities, caregivers and doctors to make it easier to undergo procedures.
University of Incarnate Word announces official date for 'Light the Way'
SAN ANTONIO – Our favorite time of the year is quickly approaching, and the University of Incarnate Word is getting ready for its 36th annual Light the Way Holiday Festival. The event will take place on November 19 from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 4301 Broadway Street. This...
The Annual Artpace 'Chalk It Up' Festival returns
SAN ANTONIO – Downtown, many locals got the chance to see live art at the Annual Chalk It Up Festival Saturday morning. Artpace hosted the event, and 2022’s theme is the San Antonio River! The reason behind the theme is the river provides life, culture, and natural beauty in San Antonio. Attendees also took part in the large-scale chalk murals.
Several fire departments assisted in Southeast brushfire
SAN ANTONIO – Several fire departments responded to a 40-acre brush fire on the Southeast side of town. The incident happened at the 12000 block of Donop Rd. around 4 p.m. According to fire officials, the brush fire is fully contained and there were no evacuations. They did however confirm that a trailer was burned.
Average San Antonio gas price rises nearly 15 cents in just one week
SAN ANTONIO – Gas prices in San Antonio rose about 14.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.15 a gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey. Prices in San Antonio are 12.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 34.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.
Don't miss out on the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, few tickets left
SAN ANTONIO - Our St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is underway, and tickets are close to selling out. There are less than two thousand tickets are left. The 248,000-square-foot home comes with three bedrooms, two baths, and a two-car garage. It's located on Lennar in the Cardinal Ridge Neighborhood near Marbach and Loop 410.
San Antonio Sports announces All-Star game rosters
SAN ANTONIO – Rosters have been released for the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game presented by H-E-B. The San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game is set for Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Alamodome! Watch the area's top seniors play in their final high school game ever. This...
The 2022 Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival kicks off at Brackenridge Park
SAN ANTONIO - The 7th Annual Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival kicked off Saturday, in the Pecan Grove at Brackenridge Park. The free event featured a parade, obstacle course, butterfly tagging, and beehive demonstrations. The park even transformed its iconic train to resemble a Monarch Caterpillar. “San Antonio is lucky...
3-car accident shuts down Highway 90 near Lackland Air Force base
SAN ANTONIO - A head-on crash, involving three cars, shut down a Southwest Side highway early Tuesday morning, preventing access to Lackland Air Force base. The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. along U.S. Highway 90 and Military Drive. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said three cars were involved in the accident....
REWARD: Suspect forces employees to zip tie each other while he robs North Side smoke shop
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the person who recently robbed a North Side smoke shop. The robbery took place just after 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Super Nova Smoke Shop off West Avenue near Trudell Drive. Police said the suspect had two employees zip tie each...
Dead person found inside drainage tunnel in Live Oak
SAN ANTONIO – The Live Oak Police found a deceased person in an underground drainage tunnel Saturday morning. The deceased individual was found on Judson Road towards the Northeast Side of town. Upon arrival, officers walked the tunnel and located the deceased person. The victim was a male and...
'Every breath is a struggle,' Teen on life support after being shot by police officer
SAN ANTONIO - A teenage boy is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times last week by a San Antonio Police officer while eating a hamburger with a female friend in the parking lot of a North Side McDonald's. The shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. on Oct....
Suspect stabs man, tosses lady's purse into river near Downtown McDonald's, police say
SAN ANTONIO - At least one person was stabbed overnight after police say a man was attacking pedestrians near a Downtown McDonald's. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near the McDonald's on West Market Street and South Alamo Street. Police said an intoxicated man left a downtown bar and...
Harris throws for TD, runs for another; UTSA beats WKU 31-28
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Frank Harris completed 24 of 35 passes for 275 yards and touchdown and added 61 yards rushing — including a 12-yard TD — on 10 carries to help UTSA beat Western Kentucky 31-28 Saturday night. The Roadrunners scored 17 consecutive points to close...
The clock is ticking if you haven't registered to vote yet
SAN ANTONIO - Decision 2022 is just four weeks away and the clock is ticking if you still need to register to vote. Bexar County Election officials tell us they're seeing an uptick of registered voters at more than 1.2 million, up 21,000 since July. Residents have until 5 p.m....
Firefighters made fast attack to heavy fire at a Northside apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters were quick to extinguish the flames at a Northside apartment complex. The incident happened at the 11700 block of Parliament Drive in the Distinction Apartment Homes at around 3:59 a.m. Upon arrival, fire crews found that the first floor of an apartment was in flames....
Two young people shot while skating at North Side skate park, suspects on the run
SAN ANTONIO – Police say two men are fighting for their life after being shot while skating at a park on the North Side of the city. Officers received a call at around 7:51 p.m. on the 1500 block of Fresno St. for a shooting in progress. When officers...
