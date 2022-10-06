ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas celebrate Day of the Girl

SAN ANTONIO - Sunday is the Day of the Girl in San Antonio, a day aimed at empowering girls in our area. Nearly a thousand girls and their families joined the Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas and other girl-focused nonprofits and local businesses, at downtown's Yanaguana Garden for the celebration.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

'Practice Without Pressure' helps patients with disabilities

SAN ANTONIO - A mother who saw the need to help patients with disabilities is bringing her model of care to San Antonio. Deb Jastrebski is the founder and president of Practice Without Pressure. She tells us many disabled patients are often physically held down or sedated for everything from dentist appointments and blood draws to haircuts or getting their nails done. Her organization teaches skills to patients with disabilities, caregivers and doctors to make it easier to undergo procedures.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

The Annual Artpace 'Chalk It Up' Festival returns

SAN ANTONIO – Downtown, many locals got the chance to see live art at the Annual Chalk It Up Festival Saturday morning. Artpace hosted the event, and 2022’s theme is the San Antonio River! The reason behind the theme is the river provides life, culture, and natural beauty in San Antonio. Attendees also took part in the large-scale chalk murals.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Several fire departments assisted in Southeast brushfire

SAN ANTONIO – Several fire departments responded to a 40-acre brush fire on the Southeast side of town. The incident happened at the 12000 block of Donop Rd. around 4 p.m. According to fire officials, the brush fire is fully contained and there were no evacuations. They did however confirm that a trailer was burned.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Average San Antonio gas price rises nearly 15 cents in just one week

SAN ANTONIO – Gas prices in San Antonio rose about 14.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.15 a gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey. Prices in San Antonio are 12.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 34.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entrepreneurs#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#The Bank Of San Antonio#Texas Partners Bank#Fox News
foxsanantonio.com

Don't miss out on the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, few tickets left

SAN ANTONIO - Our St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is underway, and tickets are close to selling out. There are less than two thousand tickets are left. The 248,000-square-foot home comes with three bedrooms, two baths, and a two-car garage. It's located on Lennar in the Cardinal Ridge Neighborhood near Marbach and Loop 410.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio Sports announces All-Star game rosters

SAN ANTONIO – Rosters have been released for the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game presented by H-E-B. The San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game is set for Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Alamodome! Watch the area's top seniors play in their final high school game ever. This...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

3-car accident shuts down Highway 90 near Lackland Air Force base

SAN ANTONIO - A head-on crash, involving three cars, shut down a Southwest Side highway early Tuesday morning, preventing access to Lackland Air Force base. The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. along U.S. Highway 90 and Military Drive. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said three cars were involved in the accident....
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Dead person found inside drainage tunnel in Live Oak

SAN ANTONIO – The Live Oak Police found a deceased person in an underground drainage tunnel Saturday morning. The deceased individual was found on Judson Road towards the Northeast Side of town. Upon arrival, officers walked the tunnel and located the deceased person. The victim was a male and...
LIVE OAK, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Harris throws for TD, runs for another; UTSA beats WKU 31-28

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Frank Harris completed 24 of 35 passes for 275 yards and touchdown and added 61 yards rushing — including a 12-yard TD — on 10 carries to help UTSA beat Western Kentucky 31-28 Saturday night. The Roadrunners scored 17 consecutive points to close...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

The clock is ticking if you haven't registered to vote yet

SAN ANTONIO - Decision 2022 is just four weeks away and the clock is ticking if you still need to register to vote. Bexar County Election officials tell us they're seeing an uptick of registered voters at more than 1.2 million, up 21,000 since July. Residents have until 5 p.m....
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

