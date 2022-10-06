Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police: Driver shot by another motorist along I-70 Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a motorist was shot and injured along Interstate 70 Monday evening. State troopers were called to the westbound lanes of the highway near the Keystone Avenue exit just before 7 p.m. They found a man inside a car with an apparent gunshot wound.
Fox 59
3 teens arrested in connection to Indy carjackings, robbery
INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis arrested an 18-year-old and two 16-year-olds for their suspected roles in two carjackings and a robbery. Both of the carjackings and the robbery happened in September, according to IMPD. On Sept. 26, police say a red Honda Civic was carjacked near the intersection of...
cbs4indy.com
Stabbing on west side may be linked to robbery, police say
INDIANAPOLIS – A man was injured in an overnight stabbing that police believe may have been connected to a robbery on the west side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of West Washington Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Police then learned...
WISH-TV
21 hit-and-run fatalities in Indianapolis in 2022 exceed 2021 total
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The number of fatalities from hit-and-runs in 2022 already exceeds the total for 2021. This year so far has had 21 fatal hit-and-runs, while 2021 had 20 for the entire year. Officer William Young with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday, “We have had a significant...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTHR
Police investigate who shot two teens in Lawrence
The victims both told police someone driving by shot them. Police tell us the first boy was shot in the leg and the second was shot in the shoulder.
Man found dead, with signs of trauma on Indy's southeast side
A man was found dead with signs of possible trauma Monday afternoon on the city's southeast side, police say.
Fox 59
2 people killed in Morgan County homicide-suicide
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Morgan County are investigating what’s being called a homicide-suicide after a man and woman were shot and killed Sunday afternoon. Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of E. Landersdale Road in Camby on report of shots fired.
Married couple killed in suspected murder-suicide in Morgan County
Two people were found shot to death Sunday afternoon at a home just outside Camby, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Neighbors react to Sunday morning homicide on east side
IMPD is investigating a homicide on the east side this morning after finding a person shot in the 100 block of Euclid Ave.
WISH-TV
Police: Investigating death of man and woman fatally shot in Camby
CAMBY, Ind. (WISH) — Morgan County Major Crimes is investigating the death of a man and woman, who was found outside a home suffering from gunshot wounds Sunday in Camby, according to a news release from Morgan County. At 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Morgan County deputies were called to...
IMPD: Man found fatally shot in truck behind his house
INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead on the near northeast side of Indianapolis on Saturday. Officers were called around 5 p.m. to investigate a report of a person who was unresponsive sitting in a truck in the 2800 block of North Olney Street, near 28th Street and North Sherman Drive.
Fox 59
Indianapolis crews attempt to rescue people on Regions Tower
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis firefighters were trying to rescue multiple people on the side of the Regions Tower in downtown Indianapolis late Monday. IFD was sent to the Regions Tower on North Pennsylvania Street just after 10 p.m. It was not specified of how many people were stuck and how...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man killed in hit-and-run crash while walking on Indy's east side
A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash while he was walking early Sunday on the city's east side, police say.
WISH-TV
4 people shot in 3 overnight shootings across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least four people were shot in three separate shootings that happened overnight and early Saturday morning across Indianapolis. Just after 12 a.m. Saturday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot on the 3200 block West 10th street near North Tibbs Avenue. When officers arrived they located a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. After police searched the area they located a second person shot. Both are currently awake and breathing.
WISH-TV
Greenwood Park Mall bans 3 people for a year after carrying guns inside
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say three people are banned for a year from the Greenwood Park Mall for bringing guns inside. Investigators say they were lawfully carrying the guns and didn’t make any threats, but Simon Property Group doesn’t allow weapons on its properties. This comes after...
WIBC.com
Bloomington Man Sentenced For Torturing and Killing Son
BLOOMINGTON — A man has received the maximum sentence for murder in Indiana after torturing and killing his 12-year-old son. Luis Posso Jr. will be in prison for 65 years, The Herald-Times reports. His son, Eduardo Posso, died in 2019. Prior to his death, Eduardo had been starved and...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis firefighters rescue work crew on Regions Tower
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis firefighters rescued three window glaziers Tuesday morning after the trio got stuck on a scaffold on the side of the Regions Tower downtown. The Indianapolis Fire Department was sent to a rope rescue shortly before 10:05 p.m. Monday at the Regions Tower, 211 N. Pennsylvania...
WISH-TV
Westfield police asking for help to find 2 missing teenagers
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Westfield are asking for the public’s help to find two missing teenage boys. Moises Landaverde, 16, and his friend, 15-year-old Joshua Chavarria, were last seen between Friday evening and Saturday afternoon. Investigators believe the boys left their homes in Westfield on foot...
WISH-TV
Silver Alert issued for missing 69-year-old man from Monrovia
MONROVIA, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 69-year-old man missing from Monrovia. Police say he may be in danger. Duane Parker was last seen at 4 p.m. on Monday in Monrovia, which is 24 miles southwest of Indianapolis. Parker is described to be...
Teens fall through stairs of old Indianapolis building during 'exploration day'
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man after their "exploration day" ended with them trapped in the basement of a building on the near north side of Indianapolis, fire investigators said. Firefighters said two 18-year-old men from Fishers and a 15-year-old girl from Indianapolis were...
Comments / 0