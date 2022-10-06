Read full article on original website
Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane
As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
Air Force Acquires Australia’s MQ-28 Ghost Bat Drone For Testing
BoeingThe Air Force previously said it was eying the MQ-28 as a "risk-reduction mechanism" to support advanced crewed-uncrewed teaming developments.
nationalinterest.org
America Should Fear China’s H-20 and H-6 Bomber Duo
While waiting for large numbers of its emerging H-20 stealth bomber to arrive, China has been consistently upgrading its legacy H-6 bomber to a degree that continues to generate U.S. concern. While waiting for large numbers of its emerging H-20 stealth bomber to arrive, China has been consistently upgrading its...
Army Set To Buy Computerized Rifle Sights For Shooting Down Drones
SMARTSHOOTERSmart Shooter's new SMASH 2000L computerized gun sight could make every soldier a drone defender.
Our First Look At The Army’s Upgraded M1A2 SEPv4 Abrams Tank
US ArmyThe US Army is testing a prototype M1A2 SEPv4 Abrams tank in Arizona and hopes to field the first operational examples in Fiscal Year 2025.
How Fighter Jet Pilots Could Stop Worrying And Learn To Love The Drone
A Boeing concept for manned-unmanned teaming. BoeingFrom tablets to voice commands, Raytheon's Department 22 is working out how best to join fighter pilots and drones into a collaborative team.
US ammunition supplies dwindle as Ukraine war drains stockpiles
The United States will soon be unable to provide Ukraine with certain types of ammunition that are essential to Kyiv's battle against Russia's invasion, as supplies are being used up faster than they can be replaced. Washington has become by far the largest supplier of arms to Ukraine since Russia launched the invasion on February 24, with more than $16.8 billion in military assistance provided since that date.
Detroit News
GM creates new energy business
General Motors Co. announced Tuesday it's forming a new business called GM Energy for energy management products and services to expand growth opportunities beyond selling vehicles. Ultium Charge 360, introduced in April, will be part of GM Energy, and its portfolio of integrated public charging networks and mobile apps will...
nextbigfuture.com
Special Forces Sabotage or Missile Damaged Crimea Bridge
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology. Known for identifying cutting edge technologies,...
tipranks.com
BAE Systems (OTC:BAESF) May Soon Restart M777 Production
BAE Systems (OTC:BAESF)(GB:BA) is evaluating restarting the production of its M777 howitzers due to the increased interest arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Wall Street Journal reported. The WSJ report highlighted that BAE is holding talks with the U.S. army over restarting M777 production. It may take 30 to 36...
Engineers created a safe micro-nuclear reactor that fits in the back of a truck
The world is rethinking nuclear power plants in the face of climate change. Your average plant produces 8,000 times more power than fossil fuels and is environmentally friendly. There's one massive caveat, though, in the form of nuclear disasters, such as the 1986 Chernobyl incident and the 2011 Fukushima disaster.
South Korea's 'Slam Eagle' Fighter Jet Compared to North Korea's Warplanes
North Korea hasn't added new combat aircraft to its arsenal in over 30 years, according to one recent report.
China's 'espionage plot' at a US weapons and nuclear lab: Damning report says Beijing infiltrated New Mexico facility for DECADES by recruiting top scientists to report back information - and now Republicans demand an investigation
Beijing recruited leading scientists from a top United States nuclear laboratory in a decades-long plot to advance its own military, a damning report has suggested. Now Congressional Republicans have demanded an investigation into the claims at least 162 scientists who worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico returned to China to 'support a variety of domestic research and development programs' between 1987 and 2021.
historynet.com
The Northrop P-61 Black Widow and its Deadly Web
Not counting bombers, transports and more specialized types, the United States produced just over 100,000 fighter aircraft of 11 different types for use in World War II. Only 674 of them were Northrop P-61 Black Widows (with another 32 delivered after war’s end). Yet the brutish twin-engine night fighter has achieved a mythic status that belies its small production run and short career—just a single year of combat at the end of the conflict.
The world’s largest advanced compressed air energy storage is ready for commercial operation
The largest and most efficient advanced compressed air energy storage (CAES) national demonstration project has been successfully connected to the power generation grid and is ready for commercial operation in Zhangjiakou, a city in north China’s Hebei Province, announced in a press release the Chinese Academy of Sciences lat week. The project is the world’s first 100-MW CAES power plant.
Detroit News
China's electric truck boom could pull peak oil demand forward
Electric trucks are grabbing a lot of headlines lately. Elon Musk announced Tesla Semis will start shipping to PepsiCo in California. Volvo is delivering battery-powered big rigs to Amazon in Germany. But few markets are electrifying quite like China, where EVs have gone from less than 1% of light commercial...
maritime-executive.com
Report: U.S. Navy's Freedom-Class LCS Can Run, But at Lower Speed
The U.S. Navy has a way to use its fast Freedom-class littoral combat ships even without fixing a faulty gearbox, the service said this week - but it would need to accept a reduction in the extra-high top speed that characterized the class. The Freedom-class LCS USS Sioux City has...
The Verge
Palmer Luckey’s military firm is building loitering explosive drones
Anduril, the military technology company founded by Oculus creator Palmer Luckey, has announced its first weapon system: an adaptation of its Altius drones that turn the aircraft into a “loitering munition” — a type of weapon designed to hover in a designated area before striking a target in the air or on the ground.
Detroit News
Chrysler CEO says it's the best brand to take on Tesla
Every automaker is going after Tesla Inc., says Chrysler CEO Chris Feuell, but she suggests her brand might be the one best positioned to give the electric-vehicle leader a challenge. That’s not so at the moment. Chrysler’s lineup includes just a minivan and a sedan, two shrinking segments. And although...
