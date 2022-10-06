Read full article on original website
Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Tottenham's Champions League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt, including how to watch on TV, live stream, predicted lineups & prediction.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs AC Milan - Champions League
Predicting the Chelsea lineup to face AC Milan in the Champions League.
England vs Czech Republic - TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Preview of the international friendly between England and the Czech Republic, including team news and where to watch.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Inter - Champions League
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their Champions League meeting with Inter.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Shakhtar Donetsk - Champions League
Predicting the Real Madrid lineup to face Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.
Man City predicted lineup vs Copenhagen - Champions League
Predicting the Man City lineup to face Copenhagen in the Champions League.
Thiago Silva reflects on Chelsea contract situation
Thiago Silva has confirmed he plans to hold Chelsea contract talks in the coming weeks or months.
FA investigating on-pitch comments during Arsenal vs Liverpool
The Football Association are investigating an on-pitch incident during Arsenal's 3-2 win over Liverpool on Sunday.
90min's definitive European power rankings 2022/23 - Week 3
Week 3 of 90min's definitive European power rankings for the 2022/23 season, including Manchester City, Arsenal, Real Madrid and more.
Tottenham in 'meaningful talks' with Google over stadium naming rights
Tottenham are in discussions with tech giants Google over a stadium naming rights deal.
Erik ten Hag praises Casemiro's performance in Man Utd win over Everton
Erik ten Hag praises Casemiro's performance in Man Utd win over Everton.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea leading Vlahovic race; Arsenal's Martinelli concern
Tuesday's transfer rumours, with updates on Dusan Vlahovic, Gabriel Martinelli, Rafael Leao, Frenkie de Jong, Jude Bellingham, N'Golo Kante & more.
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool's title challenge is over
Jurgen Klopp admits that Liverpool will not win the Premier League title after losing 3-2 loss at table-topping Arsenal.
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool: Player ratings as Gunners return to Premier League summit
Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League table with a hard-fought 3-2 win against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.
Jurgen Klopp laments Liverpool's defending in defeat to Arsenal
Jurgen Klopp laments Liverpool's defending in defeat to Arsenal
Atletico Madrid complete permanent signing of Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona
Atletico Madrid have confirmed that Antoine Griezmann has completed his permanent return to the club from Barcelona.
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid chasing Gakpo; Liverpool ready Doku bid
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Cody Gakpo, Jeremy Doku, Mason Mount, Nathan Ake, Federico Valverde, Davide Frattesi & more.
Martin Odegaard expecting 'desperate' Liverpool to be 'dangerous' against Arsenal
Martin Odegaard thinks Liverpool will be desperate to get a result against Arsenal given their poor start to the season and they are therefore 'dangerous'.
Denis Zakaria & Hakim Ziyech free to leave Chelsea in January
Chelsea are prepared to part ways with Denis Zakaria & Hakim Ziyech in January.
2022 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket set following dramatic Decision Day
The 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket is set following a dramatic ending to the regular season on Decision Day.
