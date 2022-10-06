Read full article on original website
Related
Free Games With Prime: October 2022
There ar a variety of free games and in-game content included with Prime in October.
Can You Still Play Mobius Final Fantasy?
Mobius Final Fantasy was an episodic RPG for mobile devices and PC. The game officially ended service back in 2020, but can you still play it?
Warzone YouTuber Recommends CX-9 to Win Games
Warzone YouTuber WhosImmortal showed off a CX-9 loadout he believes can compete with other top guns. With the final update patch coming out for the original War
Pokémon GO Mega Gyarados Raid Day Extended
After conflicting start times in various regions, Pokémon GO's Mega Gyarados Raid Day will be extended for another three hours.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apex Legends Weapon Tier List October 2022
Our Apex Legends weapon tier list for October 2022 is here to break down which of the game's many firearms are the best to use in Season 14. As the meta currently stands, there remains a wide range of weapons to dominate with in Apex Legends, as usual. However, that's not to say players haven't continued to figure out which weapons are slightly better than each other after the Beast of Prey Collection Event patch. Here is how the weapons stack up in Apex Legends: Hunted in October 2022.
Apex Legends Leaker Finds Titanfall Weapon in Game Files
An Apex Legends leak has perhaps revealed the next weapon that Respawn Entertainment is cooking up for its players. Considering that the last weapon added to Apex was the C.A.R. SMG in Season 11, it wouldn't be all that surprising to hear that Respawn is looking to expand its pool of firearms once again.
Is Overwatch 2 Free on Xbox?
Wondering if Overwatch 2 is free on Xbox? Here's what you need to know. Overwatch 2 has made a number of changes to the formula of the original. From gameplay to heroes, things are looking a little different in the online shooter's sequel. Despite server issues and lengthy queues having plagued the game since its launch last week, plenty of players have been diving into everything Overwatch 2 has to offer.
Square Enix Advising Players to Change Final Fantasy 14 Passwords Due to Hack
Square Enix is undergoing a third party hack, and is advising players to change their passwords and make use of One-Time Passwords until it's been fixed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to Complete Marauders' 'Merchant Inspector' Quest
How to Complete Marauders' 'Merchant Inspector' Quest
Morelull Pokémon GO Guide: Moveset, CP, and Best Way to Catch
Information about Morelull in Pokémon GO including its moveset, CP and the best way to catch one.
Apex Legends Developers Claim Loba Won't Receive Buffs to Tactical Ability
Apex Legends developers have claimed they have no plans to buff Loba's tactical ability despite vocal desire from the Apex community.
Is Scorn on PlayStation?
Scorn, a new survival horror adventure, is set to launch in just a few days time. But is it coming to PlayStation?
Genshin Impact 'Hyakunin Ikki' Event Guide
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Hyakunin Ikki event in Genshin Impact Version 3.1.
Average KD in Apex Legends: What's a Good Kill/Death Ratio?
Confused about where your kill-death ratio should be at in Apex Legends? Don't worry, we've got the breakdown you need.
Marauders 'Repo Man' Quest Guide: How to Complete
Here's a breakdown of how to complete the "Repo Man" quest in Marauders.
Pokémon GO Evolving Stars: Sinnoh Challenge
Pokémon GO Evolving Stars Sinnoh Challenge explained including rewards, available Pokemon and more.
Can Tynamo Be Shiny in Pokémon GO?
Tynamo can be found as a shiny in Pokemon GO in the wild.
How to Fix Rocket League Error 68
Here are the steps Rocket League players should take when fixing Error 68
Catalyst Leaked as Possible New Character Coming to Apex Legends
Apex Legends fans wondering who could be the next legend introduced to the franchise might have gotten their first clues as recent leaks have outlined possible information regarding new playable characters. Back in March 2022, a Reddit post containing a large amount of supposed leaked information surrounding Apex Legends emerged...
How to Split Stacks in Marauders
First-person shooter looter, Marauders, does not provide a tutorial for managing your inventory, so here is a guide on how to split stacks of items and ammo.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0