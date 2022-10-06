ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pc Game#Video Game
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Weapon Tier List October 2022

Our Apex Legends weapon tier list for October 2022 is here to break down which of the game's many firearms are the best to use in Season 14. As the meta currently stands, there remains a wide range of weapons to dominate with in Apex Legends, as usual. However, that's not to say players haven't continued to figure out which weapons are slightly better than each other after the Beast of Prey Collection Event patch. Here is how the weapons stack up in Apex Legends: Hunted in October 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Leaker Finds Titanfall Weapon in Game Files

An Apex Legends leak has perhaps revealed the next weapon that Respawn Entertainment is cooking up for its players. Considering that the last weapon added to Apex was the C.A.R. SMG in Season 11, it wouldn't be all that surprising to hear that Respawn is looking to expand its pool of firearms once again.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Is Overwatch 2 Free on Xbox?

Wondering if Overwatch 2 is free on Xbox? Here's what you need to know. Overwatch 2 has made a number of changes to the formula of the original. From gameplay to heroes, things are looking a little different in the online shooter's sequel. Despite server issues and lengthy queues having plagued the game since its launch last week, plenty of players have been diving into everything Overwatch 2 has to offer.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
DBLTAP

Catalyst Leaked as Possible New Character Coming to Apex Legends

Apex Legends fans wondering who could be the next legend introduced to the franchise might have gotten their first clues as recent leaks have outlined possible information regarding new playable characters. Back in March 2022, a Reddit post containing a large amount of supposed leaked information surrounding Apex Legends emerged...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy