When Does League of Legends Patch 12.20 Release?

League of Legends Patch 12.20 will release Oct. 19, 2022. League of Legends Patch 12.19 brought along various buffs and nerfs to the rift. While some were happy with their favorite champions getting a buff, many were left wanting more changes and wondering when Patch 12.20 would be released. Although...
Overwatch 2 'Bug' Saves Sojourn From Falling Off the Map

Throughout the beta test days, Sojourn wasted little time establishing herself in the Overwatch 2 meta. At launch, the game's newest DPS is still far from a weak pick, with a kit that is simply devastating to go up against if the person using it is hitting their shots. However,...
Dr Disrespect Not a Fan of Apex Legends Map Storm Point

Content creator Dr Disrespect has tweeted his thoughts on Apex Legends' new ranked split map and he does not seem to be pleased with the change. Apex Legends is keeping with the Halloween spirit during its Fight or Fright event, which brings new cosmetics, maps, and modes to the game. This frightful event will be live from Oct. 4 through Nov. 1 and will be introducing exclusive game modes on a weekly basis. Players can also look forward to fun easter eggs during this event such as mysterious ghost sightings in Olympus After Dark that further celebrate the scary holiday.
