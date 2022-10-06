Read full article on original website
Pokémon GO Season of Light Special Research Part 2 Details
Pokémon GO Season of Light's Special Research Part 2 was revealed Wednesday. Here's how to complete it and what rewards you'll receive in exchange for your time.
Why is Xerneas Blue in Pokémon GO?
Why is Xerneas, in its grand return to Pokémon GO, is taking on a new blue appearance?
Morelull Pokémon GO Guide: Moveset, CP, and Best Way to Catch
Information about Morelull in Pokémon GO including its moveset, CP and the best way to catch one.
Can Tynamo Be Shiny in Pokémon GO?
Tynamo can be found as a shiny in Pokemon GO in the wild.
Galarian Zapdos Pokémon GO: How to Get
Here's a breakdown of how to encounter and catch Galarian Zapdos in Pokémon GO.
When Does the October Community Day 2022 Start in Pokémon GO?
Pokémon GO's October Community Day is just around the corner, but when does it start?
How to Complete Marauders' 'Merchant Inspector' Quest
How to Complete Marauders' 'Merchant Inspector' Quest
When Does League of Legends Patch 12.20 Release?
League of Legends Patch 12.20 will release Oct. 19, 2022. League of Legends Patch 12.19 brought along various buffs and nerfs to the rift. While some were happy with their favorite champions getting a buff, many were left wanting more changes and wondering when Patch 12.20 would be released. Although...
Genshin Impact 'Hyakunin Ikki' Event Guide
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Hyakunin Ikki event in Genshin Impact Version 3.1.
Genshin Impact 'Key of Khaj-Nisut': Stats, Ascension Materials, How to Get
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Key of Khaj-Nisut in Genshin Impact Version 3.1.
Free Games With Prime: October 2022
There ar a variety of free games and in-game content included with Prime in October.
Super Mario Bros. Movie Ad Leaks Peach's Appearance
A leaked ad has revealed Princess Peach's appearance in the upcoming Mario movie.
Overwatch 2 'Locked Heroes' Bug Fix in the Works
Blizzard is working on a bug fix to the Overwatch 2 Locked Heroes issue affecting the game.
Marauders 'Repo Man' Quest Guide: How to Complete
Here's a breakdown of how to complete the "Repo Man" quest in Marauders.
Overwatch 2 'Bug' Saves Sojourn From Falling Off the Map
Throughout the beta test days, Sojourn wasted little time establishing herself in the Overwatch 2 meta. At launch, the game's newest DPS is still far from a weak pick, with a kit that is simply devastating to go up against if the person using it is hitting their shots. However,...
Persona 4 Golden, Persona 3 Portable Ports Get Release Dates
The upcoming classic Persona titles have been given a release date for their Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and PC ports.
Dr Disrespect Not a Fan of Apex Legends Map Storm Point
Content creator Dr Disrespect has tweeted his thoughts on Apex Legends' new ranked split map and he does not seem to be pleased with the change. Apex Legends is keeping with the Halloween spirit during its Fight or Fright event, which brings new cosmetics, maps, and modes to the game. This frightful event will be live from Oct. 4 through Nov. 1 and will be introducing exclusive game modes on a weekly basis. Players can also look forward to fun easter eggs during this event such as mysterious ghost sightings in Olympus After Dark that further celebrate the scary holiday.
