How to Fix Error Code LC 208 in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 has a number of bugs that are being addressed after the game launched this month, like error code LC 208. When a new game launches, bugs and errors are to be expected, that has been shown in Overwatch 2 so far. Overwatch 2 launched on Oct. 4, 2022. The Blizzard Entertainment sequel to Overwatch has gotten a lot of playtime from gamers, but has also received some hate thanks to errors and bugs.
Apex Legends Leaker Finds Titanfall Weapon in Game Files

An Apex Legends leak has perhaps revealed the next weapon that Respawn Entertainment is cooking up for its players. Considering that the last weapon added to Apex was the C.A.R. SMG in Season 11, it wouldn't be all that surprising to hear that Respawn is looking to expand its pool of firearms once again.
Overwatch 2 Players Getting Disconnected for Earning Xbox Achievements

Xbox Overwatch 2 players are facing a particularly annoying bug that's causing them to get disconnected from the game after earning an achievement. As reported by GamesRadar, players have taken to Reddit to share their frustrations of not only waiting in lengthy queues for a game, but then getting kicked out of said game after earning an achievement, sending them straight back to the login screen. User ph03n1x_F0x_ said, "Anyone else dc after getting an achievement?"
Catalyst Leaked as Possible New Character Coming to Apex Legends

Apex Legends fans wondering who could be the next legend introduced to the franchise might have gotten their first clues as recent leaks have outlined possible information regarding new playable characters. Back in March 2022, a Reddit post containing a large amount of supposed leaked information surrounding Apex Legends emerged...
How to Get a Competitive Rank in Overwatch 2

Some of the bigger changes to Overwatch 2 have been made with beginners in mind. Becoming a free-to-play title on all platforms will likely bring many new curious players. New requirements like completing a certain number of matches to get access to all the original heroes from the previous game are just one change. Overwatch 2's competitive ranking system and the process to getting ranked has been updated.
Footballers Heading to Modern Warfare 2, According to Leak

A number of unreleased operators have been leaked, which weirdly seem to feature a selection of footballers. As reported by Insider Gaming, known COD leaker @TheGhostOfHope has claimed that a number of footballers have been listed among a number of unreleased operators for Modern Warfare 2. Insider Gaming claims that they have been able to verify the list as being legitimate.
