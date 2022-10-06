Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 Heroes Locked for Old Players: How to Fix the Bug
The release of Overwatch 2 came with a great many bugs and heartaches. As players navigate the new game, they have met with a problem that locks heroes for old players. As Blizzard works on finding a solution, here is a guide on how to fix this bug. Overwatch 2...
How to Fix Error Code LC 208 in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 has a number of bugs that are being addressed after the game launched this month, like error code LC 208. When a new game launches, bugs and errors are to be expected, that has been shown in Overwatch 2 so far. Overwatch 2 launched on Oct. 4, 2022. The Blizzard Entertainment sequel to Overwatch has gotten a lot of playtime from gamers, but has also received some hate thanks to errors and bugs.
Apex Legends Developers Claim Loba Won't Receive Buffs to Tactical Ability
Apex Legends developers have claimed they have no plans to buff Loba's tactical ability despite vocal desire from the Apex community.
Marauders 'Astro Mechanic' Contract: How to Complete
Here's a breakdown of how to complete the "Astro Mechanic" contract in Marauders.
How Many Cars are in Need for Speed Unbound?
EA has revealed Need for Speed Unbound. But how many cars will the game have?
How to Complete Marauders' 'Merchant Inspector' Quest
How to Complete Marauders' 'Merchant Inspector' Quest
Warzone YouTuber Recommends CX-9 to Win Games
Warzone YouTuber WhosImmortal showed off a CX-9 loadout he believes can compete with other top guns. With the final update patch coming out for the original War
Pokémon GO Mega Gyarados Raid Day Extended
After conflicting start times in various regions, Pokémon GO's Mega Gyarados Raid Day will be extended for another three hours.
Apex Legends Leaker Finds Titanfall Weapon in Game Files
An Apex Legends leak has perhaps revealed the next weapon that Respawn Entertainment is cooking up for its players. Considering that the last weapon added to Apex was the C.A.R. SMG in Season 11, it wouldn't be all that surprising to hear that Respawn is looking to expand its pool of firearms once again.
Games Leaving PC Game Pass: October 2022
Several games will be leaving PC Game Pass by the end of October.
Square Enix Advising Players to Change Final Fantasy 14 Passwords Due to Hack
Square Enix is undergoing a third party hack, and is advising players to change their passwords and make use of One-Time Passwords until it's been fixed.
Overwatch 2 Players Getting Disconnected for Earning Xbox Achievements
Xbox Overwatch 2 players are facing a particularly annoying bug that's causing them to get disconnected from the game after earning an achievement. As reported by GamesRadar, players have taken to Reddit to share their frustrations of not only waiting in lengthy queues for a game, but then getting kicked out of said game after earning an achievement, sending them straight back to the login screen. User ph03n1x_F0x_ said, "Anyone else dc after getting an achievement?"
Catalyst Leaked as Possible New Character Coming to Apex Legends
Apex Legends fans wondering who could be the next legend introduced to the franchise might have gotten their first clues as recent leaks have outlined possible information regarding new playable characters. Back in March 2022, a Reddit post containing a large amount of supposed leaked information surrounding Apex Legends emerged...
What to Do with Industrial Paper in Marauders
Here's a breakdown of what Industrial Paper is used for in Marauders.
How to Split Stacks in Marauders
First-person shooter looter, Marauders, does not provide a tutorial for managing your inventory, so here is a guide on how to split stacks of items and ammo.
Genshin Impact 'Key of Khaj-Nisut': Stats, Ascension Materials, How to Get
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Key of Khaj-Nisut in Genshin Impact Version 3.1.
How to Get a Competitive Rank in Overwatch 2
Some of the bigger changes to Overwatch 2 have been made with beginners in mind. Becoming a free-to-play title on all platforms will likely bring many new curious players. New requirements like completing a certain number of matches to get access to all the original heroes from the previous game are just one change. Overwatch 2's competitive ranking system and the process to getting ranked has been updated.
Average KD in Apex Legends: What's a Good Kill/Death Ratio?
Confused about where your kill-death ratio should be at in Apex Legends? Don't worry, we've got the breakdown you need.
Footballers Heading to Modern Warfare 2, According to Leak
A number of unreleased operators have been leaked, which weirdly seem to feature a selection of footballers. As reported by Insider Gaming, known COD leaker @TheGhostOfHope has claimed that a number of footballers have been listed among a number of unreleased operators for Modern Warfare 2. Insider Gaming claims that they have been able to verify the list as being legitimate.
FIFA・
Need for Speed Unbound Playable Platforms Listed
Here's a list of the playable platforms for Need for Speed Unbound.
CARS・
