Read full article on original website
Related
Harbor Revealed as Next Valorant Agent
Valorant's Agent 21 has been revealed to be Harbor, a new Controller Agent.
Catalyst Leaked as Possible New Character Coming to Apex Legends
Apex Legends fans wondering who could be the next legend introduced to the franchise might have gotten their first clues as recent leaks have outlined possible information regarding new playable characters. Back in March 2022, a Reddit post containing a large amount of supposed leaked information surrounding Apex Legends emerged...
Super Mario Bros. Movie Ad Leaks Peach's Appearance
A leaked ad has revealed Princess Peach's appearance in the upcoming Mario movie.
When to Watch the Kiriko Overwatch Animated Short at TwitchCon
Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard will unveil the animated short focusing on its newest hero, Kiriko, during TwitchCon's keynote presentation Friday. TwitchCon Keynote Stream: How to Watch the TwitchCon Keynote. Blizzard hasn't said exactly when the short will debut, but directed fans toward the TwitchCon stream, which starts at 6 p.m....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Warzone Youtuber Shows Which LMG is Currently Dominating the Meta
Warzone YouTuber WhosImmortal shared his thoughts on the recently nerfed Lienna 57 and how he believes that it can still dominate the meta despite being nerfed. Although the Oct. 6 Warzone update nerfed some of the damage the Lienna 57 could output, using this LMG with the right loadout could show exceptional results as shown in a recent video by WhosImmortal.
Overwatch 2 Dev Confirms Season 2 Hero Will be a Male Tank
The next hero coming to Overwatch 2 will be a male Tank, Blizzard game director Aaron Keller revealed Friday. The spicy hint was dropped during the Overwatch League's Watchpoint segment, perhaps confirming several leaks and rumors regarding the topic in recent months. "In Season 2," Keller said, "we will be...
Is Fortnite Getting a Doctor Who Crossover?
Fortnite could be set to get its next bizarre crossover after leaks have hinted at a possible Doctor Who collaboration. At this point we shouldn't be surprised at any property getting the Fortnite treatment, but there are certain collaborations that have been hard to picture. We've had the likes of Dragon Ball, Rick & Morty, even Ariana Grande has been given her own Fortnite cosmetics. Now, thanks so some known Fortnite leakers, there's talks of Doctor Who entering the battle royale.
Best Armaguerra 43 Loadout in Warzone Season 5
Warzone's Armaguerra 43 is a powerful SMG when used with the correct loadout. While not as high tier as the PPSh, the Armaguerra 43 is an excellent gun in the right hands and with the proper loadout. Players using this gun will notice that the Armaguerra 43 has incredible damage when up close and can be a fight changer when in the right hands.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Call of Duty Leaker Suggests Treyarch is Designing New Warzone 2.0 Map
Treyarch may be leading the design of a new Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 map to be released alongside a new game in 2024 according to known Call of Duty leaker TheGhostOfHope.
YouTubers make laser-sighted, fully automatic, knife-throwing machine gun
YouTube channel Quint Builds, the father and son duo, conceived of a weapon that's bound to blow your mind. Showcased in their most recent video published in August, the pair developed a laser-sighted, fully automatic, knife-throwing machine gun. Inspired by a movie. The video says the YouTubers were inspired by...
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0